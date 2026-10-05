THIS MORNING: Altair-1 goes into orbit + regional hotel demand shows signs of recovery

Good morning, everyone. It’s Forum Day in Cairo. The EnterpriseAM Egypt Forum: The AI Edition is kicking off in two hours, bringing together 500+ of the people who run the Egyptian economy. We have a couple dozen business leaders joining us on stage to discuss the pertinent questions of our era — what does AI really mean for your business and your people, and what do you do about it? Follow us and stay tuned for coverage on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Also, we launched the latest publication under our umbrella earlier this morning: EnterpriseAM AI + Innovation. Our latest must-read vertical covers what works in this burgeoning sector, who is leading the game, and what is changing and evolving by the week. We’ll help you sort the real threats and prospects from the noise: AI news from MENA and around the world, how it’s reshaping our economies, and how businesses across the region are actually using it. We’ll go deep on the innovation economy too, from chip design to biotech. Edited by Joseph Marks (LinkedIn) — formerly of The Washington Post and Politico — the edition will start off on a twice-a-week cadence and is brought to you with the support of our friends at MNT-Halan. Tap or click here to sign up.

In today’s issue: There’s a distinctive space theme, as the UAE launches the first satellite in a planned 10-strong constellation, just as TII unveils the UAE’s first fully homebuilt deep-space probe that’s ready to ship ahead of its 2028 launch toward the asteroid belt. For TII, there’s potential well beyond deep space for the probe’s AI-capable data processing unit, from Earth observation to defense and monitoring.

In other news, the next wave of UAE healthcare expansion is looking slightly different, and, as providers add day-surgery centers, specialist clinics, and neighborhood medical centers around their networks, we spoke to NMC and Burjeel about this strategy.

In a mix of good and bad news, Fitch has affirmed Ras Al Khaimah at A+ and taken it off downgrade review, though the specter of the war’s fallout is still looming large and threatening to scare off foreign tourists and scupper the potential impact of Wynn Al Marjan Island.

PLUS- UAE logistics players are making waves overseas: AD Ports has finalized its takeover of Brazilian agri-bulk terminal operator CLI, while DP World is expanding in Thailand with a new distribution center.

We’re honored to welcome Dr. Ahmed Heikal as a guest speaker at the 2026 EnterpriseAM Egypt Forum.

Dr. Heikal founded Qalaa Holdings in 2004, building it into Africa’s largest private equity firm with investments spanning 15 countries and 15 industries, before leading its transformation into a holding company spanning energy, cement, transportation & logistics, agrifoods, and mining. Along the way, he built more than 80 businesses across Egypt and Africa, including the Egyptian Refining Company, Egypt's largest private-sector-led infrastructure project, and has since exited more than 20 of them. He also founded the Qalaa Holdings Scholarship Foundation in 2007, which has supported more than 70k beneficiaries.

Earlier in his career, Heikal joined EFG Hermes in 1992 and played a key role in transforming the small financial consultancy into the leading investment bank in the Arab world and emerging markets, holding senior roles across asset management, investment banking, brokerage, and private equity before becoming an executive board member and Managing Director.

Registration is now closed. Thank you to everyone who registered. We look forward to welcoming you today.

Flydubai incident declared “act of terrorism”

A UAE investigation has determined that the co-pilot of the flydubai flight had attempted to carry out an act of terrorism, Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said, according to state news agency Wam. Officials ordered the investigation after a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight was forced to make an emergency landing following an altercation on the flight deck.

What we know now: While the full circumstances are still being investigated, the attorney general said the co-pilot attacked the captain with a crash axe and tried to take control of the plane.

Altair is in orbit

The UAE launched Altair-1, the first satellite in its planned 10-satellite commercial Earth-observation constellation, according to state news agency Wam. The satellite launched aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-18 mission from California and entered its planned orbit.

A satellite with a data-processing habit: Loaded with integrated sensors and onboard Nvidia GPUs, the satellite crunches data directly in space within minutes. That means real-time detection for early wildfires or suspicious maritime activity without ground-station lag. Upon completion in 2027, the satellite constellation will provide four-hour revisit capabilities for any spot on Earth.

IN CONTEXT- UAE-based Marlan Space and Loft Orbital are leading a USD 1 bn consortium investment in France to build a 50-satellite AI-enabled constellation, with the first 10 already in production in Abu Dhabi. Orbitworks, the Marlan-Loft joint venture, is manufacturing the satellites at its Kezad facility, with capacity to scale to 50 units, as part of a wider UAE drive to localize more of its space stack.

Retail appetite survives the longer tenor

The UAE’s second retail T-sukuk drew AED 285 mn in orders — 5.7x the government’s AED 50 mn target — despite stretching the tenor from two to five years, state news agency Wam reports. Retail investors seeking AED 10k or less accounted for 75% of total subscriptions, while UAE nationals generated 69% of overall demand. The offering attracted investors spanning 110 nationalities, with nearly half of unique subscribers returning from the inaugural tranche. The notes are now trading on Nasdaq Dubai at a 5.06% annual coupon rate.

That answers the question we were watching: When the second tranche was announced, we flagged whether demand would hold up under a five-year tenor. It did, though demand cooled compared with the debut, which drew AED 445 mn in orders — nearly 9x its original target — before the government doubled the issuance to AED 100 mn. The next thing to watch is whether the Finance Ministry scales the program further or broadens access beyond the domestic retail base.

Not the final whistle for Man City

Man City appeals ruling: Manchester City filed an appeal against a recent ruling by an independent commission that found the club in breach of 114 financial rule charges, the club said in a statement on Friday. This comes a day after the BBC reported that the club is seeking to link sponsorship agreements to UAE authorities rather than its owners, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The club, which is owned by one of Abu Dhabi's most senior royals, had the charges brought against it by the Premier League.

The club has said it is “innocent of the accusations” in a statement issued following the decision and added that it has “a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence [...] in support of all its positions, relating to this case.”

The state of play: The commission found that Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG) had participated in “a disguised funding scheme” that topped up revenues by GBP 830.7 mn in order for the club to meet financial rules. The club is reportedly set to argue that the funds came from the Abu Dhabi government rather than ADUG, in which case it would not be in breach of financial rules.

Bad timing? The club’s Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak had met with the UK Business Secretary as part of his role as Mubadala CEO to discuss UAE investments in the UK, Bloomberg reports, citing UK government officials. Sources said the two had discussed UAE investments in the UK across defense, trade, security, and intelligence. Since a period of strain during The Telegraph saga, bilateral ties have been improving, resulting in a new cooperation framework and an expressed desire from the UAE for a specific trade agreement with the UK.

Room for recovery

Middle East hotel demand is beginning to recover heading into peak season, with Marriott’s regional revenue per available room (RevPAR) expected to climb around 70% from 2Q levels and Hilton’s about 65%, Bloomberg reports, citing analyst estimates. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are among the markets expected to benefit from the 4Q rebound.

That tracks with what we were watching: We reported in August that Dubai’s hotel market was expected to turn a corner from 4Q after 1H occupancy fell 30.3% y-o-y to 56.4%. The turn may be arriving, but not enough to close the gap yet: STR data cited by Bloomberg puts RevPAR across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, and Riyadh around 30% below 4Q 2025 levels.

Airlift will help determine how fast that gap closes: Lufthansa is set to resume Dubai service in late October, and British Airways will return on 3 November. KLM does not expect to restart Dubai flights before the end of October. HVS told us last month that route resumptions and added capacity would be the clearest early signal for hotel demand. Bloomberg says international demand is still returning unevenly, with business travel and visits to friends and relatives recovering faster than leisure.

The Gulf’s sovereign funds and largest companies are committing billions to AI infrastructure at home and to AI companies in the US and beyond. EnterpriseAM AI + Innovation reports on where that capital goes, who controls it and what it is actually buying.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, we also cover the startups and established firms across MENA putting AI to work, and how it is changing jobs, education and the way business runs.

It’s sharp, analytical and skeptical journalism that ignores hype and is laser-focused on informing our readers, not pleasing our sources.

The newsletter launches Monday, 5 October, at the EnterpriseAM Egypt Forum's AI edition.

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PSA

WEATHER- It’ll feel ever so slightly cooler today in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with highs reaching 38°C and overnight lows of 30°C in both emirates, according to our favorite weather app.

The big story abroad

The US Air Force recalled its bombers from RAF Fairford in England following an investigation of a suspected terrorist plot targeting the air base, the Associated Press reports, citing an unnamed Pentagon official. The facility, which served as a launching pad for US strikes against Iran, saw all of its bombers redeployed to their home bases in the United States. British authorities have tied the incident to Iran, which has rejected any role in it.

Right-wing candidate Flávio Bolsonaro won the first round of Brazil’s presidential election, setting up a decisive runoff against incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on 25 October. Defying polls that showed him trailing, Bolsonaro’s first-round surge coincided with key Senate and gubernatorial victories for the country’s right wing.

French energy conglomerate Schneider Electric is close to finalizing its acquisition of US engineering software outfit PTC Inc for more than USD 20 bn. The transaction — which could be announced as soon as today — would be the company’s largest to date, following last month’s acquisition of Bulgaria’s Shelly Group.

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