Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum appointed Malek Sultan Al Malek (LinkedIn) as chairman of the Dubai Healthcare City Authority, according to a Dubai Media Office statement. The appointment takes effect from the date of issuance, with the decree to be published in the Official Gazette. Al Malek currently serves as group CEO of Tecom, where he has held various senior positions over the last 24 years.
Dubai names Malek Sultan Al Malek as Healthcare City Authority chairman
The appointment takes effect from the date of issuance, with the decree to be published in the Official Gazette