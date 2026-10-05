Overseas moves from logistics players, more AED for public transport and Dubai CommerCity, CBUAE pushes on regional collaboration

Brazil is now in AD Ports’ bag

AD Ports closed its USD 835 mn acquisition of Brazilian agri-bulk terminal operator CLI, with its Noatum Ports arm taking over operations, after regulators Antaq and Cade signed off, the company said in a press release. The agreement is the group’s largest acquisition to date and its first in South America.

Why it matters: The transaction gives AD Ports control over Brazil’s largest sugar export terminal alongside a strategic grain gateway in the country’s northern corridor. AD Ports bought 100% of CLI Norte at Itaqui and an 80% stake in CLI Sul at Santos from funds managed by Macquarie Asset Management and IG4 Capital. The Santos terminal also handles corn and soybeans.

The wager is on Itaqui: Northern Brazil is one of the country’s fastest-growing export corridors as agricultural producers look for shorter, more efficient routes to global markets, and CLI Norte sits on it.

Abu Dhabi puts AED 300 mn into smarter buses

Abu Dhabi Mobility is pledging over AED 300 mn to modernize the emirate’s digital public transport infrastructure, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office. Awarding the project to France-based Conduent Business Solutions, it will introduce an automated vehicle management system alongside a digital fare-collection platform to improve fleet operations and passenger services.

IN CONTEXT- We’ve been tracking a bigger UAE-wide push to develop the country’s public transport system, including the Etihad Rail rollout, metro expansion, and autonomous public transport developments.

Stacking Thailand

DP World opened a c. 10k sqm contract-logistics distribution center in Bang Na, Thailand, the latest step in a Southeast Asian warehouse build-out that also covers Malaysia and the Philippines, the company said in a statement. The site is built for high-value and time-sensitive cargo such as consumer electronics, semiconductors, and automotive goods. It links to Laem Chabang Port and to manufacturing clusters across Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor.

The warehouse slots into a network DP World already runs in Thailand. The company extended its B5 berth concession at Laem Chabang through April 2031 in May. It also operates trucking and a rail-connected container yard in Khon Kaen.

More sites are due before year-end: Bang Na follows an 11.5k sqm facility in Johor, Malaysia. Next up are a site in the Philippines and a second Malaysian facility in Kuala Lumpur.

UAE turns to Syria’s banking bottlenecks

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and the Central Bank of Syria are setting up a framework for deeper financial cooperation, spanning payment systems, monetary policy, fintech, licensing, compliance, and credit information, according to a joint statement (pdf). The underlying MoU also covers regulatory and supervisory cooperation — the kind of financial plumbing Syria will need as more Gulf capital starts moving in.

IN CONTEXT- The timing is worth watching: UAE investors have been among the most aggressive entrants into Syria’s rebuild, with some of the biggest commitments including Mohamed Alabbar’s planned USD 18 bn push and DP World’s USD 800 mn Tartous Port investment. We reported last month that banking connectivity and compliance were among the main hurdles between headline commitments and execution. And while this MoU targets that gap, it stops short of creating a new payment rail or financing channel.

Elsewhere in the CBUAE’s regional push: The CBUAE also signed two MoUs with Morocco’s Bank Al-Maghrib covering supervision and Islamic finance, Wam reports. The agreements cover plans to explore linking instant-payment systems and domestic card networks while cooperating on central bank digital currencies and virtual assets.

Dubai CommerCity’s AED 1.8 bn double-down

Dubai CommerCity, the digital commerce freezone joint venture between DIEZ and Wasl Group, is investing over AED 1.8 bn (USD 490 mn) in its Phase Two expansion as occupancy reaches 96%, state news agency Wam reports. The numbers explain the urgency: e-commerce parcels shipped through the freezone jumped 152% over the past year. The expansion will start in 1Q 2027 and wrap up in 4Q 2028.

In the pipeline: The expansion will add more than 91k sqm, spanning its business, logistics, and social clusters, as demand from tech and e-commerce companies keeps climbing. The headline logistics addition is The Hive, a 5.6k sqm vertical fulfilment facility with 181 flexible units starting at 5 sqm. It will offer climate-controlled operations, digital loading zones, last-mile facilities, and EV charging.