UAE healthcare is getting smaller — at least when it comes to the buildings

The UAE’s next wave of healthcare expansion is getting smaller — in footprint, not ambition. Providers are increasingly adding day-surgery centers, specialist clinics, and neighborhood medical centers around their hospital networks, shifting more consultations, diagnostics, and even surgery into facilities that cost less and can open faster than traditional hospitals.

Burjeel just put a corporate structure around that wager: Burjeel has brought its four UAE day-surgery centers under a dedicated business vertical as it prepares to add four more locally and another two in Saudi Arabia, according to a statement (pdf). The centers will have their own leadership and accountability for growth, profitability, capital efficiency, and returns — a sign that ambulatory care is moving from the edge of the hospital network into a standalone growth business.

Burjeel isn’t alone: PureHealth’s UAE outpatient volumes rose 7% y-o-y in 1H 2026 after growing 17% in 2025, when it opened six new clinics, including in Saadiyat, Masoudi, and Rowda. Meanwhile, M42 has organized much of its patient-facing business under a platform spanning 480 clinics globally across outpatient care, chronic-disease management, diagnostics, specialty surgery, and other services.

And at NMC, outpatient care is already the bigger business, with consultations, diagnostics, day cases, and outpatient pharmacy accounting for roughly two-thirds of revenue, Chief Strategy Officer Chris Habib tells EnterpriseAM. Day-case activity is growing faster than both traditional outpatient and inpatient care.

Why build a hospital if you don’t need one?

The capital math is hard to ignore: A day-surgery center needs substantially less infrastructure than a full hospital, can open and ramp up operations more quickly, and avoids carrying the hospital cost base once utilization builds, Burjeel CFO Reuben Joseph tells EnterpriseAM. Burjeel’s mature UAE day-surgery centers are already delivering EBITDA margins among the highest in the group.

Its Saudi pipeline puts numbers on the difference: Each planned Burjeel One day-surgery center requires around AED 140 mn of capex and is expected to generate more than AED 200 mn in annual revenue at maturity, with EBITDA margins in the mid-20s. Burjeel expects the centers to break even on EBITDA from their second year and reach around 80% utilization by year three. “Day surgery centers are the most capital-efficient assets in that mix: quicker to build, quicker to fill, and quicker to pay back than any hospital,” Joseph says.

That strategy was already showing up outside the UAE: Burjeel Chairman and CEO Shamsheer Vayalil told us in July that the group was wagering its Saudi expansion on specialized day-surgery centers rather than 200- to 500-bed hospitals, with as many as eight to 10 centers eventually possible once the first facilities are tested.

But smaller doesn’t automatically mean better: NMC says clinics may require less capital and be quicker to develop, but their economics depend heavily on location, insurer-network participation, physician productivity, specialty mix, and whether they feed into a broader clinical network. “A clinic without sufficient demand or a clear referral role can take much longer than expected to mature,” Habib says.

That makes the network more important than the building: A community clinic can capture primary care and diagnostics close to home, a day-surgery center can handle lower-acuity procedures, and a hospital can concentrate its expensive beds, operating theaters, and specialists on patients who need them.

“The objective is not to favor one format, but rather to put each patient into the right clinical setting and each [AED] of capital into the right asset,” Joseph says.

Hospitals are becoming the heavy artillery

The shift only works because more care can leave them: Improvements in minimally invasive surgery, anesthesia, diagnostics, and post-procedure monitoring are allowing a growing range of ophthalmology, orthopedics, endoscopy, gynecology, ENT, and minor general surgery procedures to be completed without an overnight stay, according to NMC and Burjeel.

That doesn’t make the hospital obsolete — it makes its job more specialized. Burjeel says every appropriate procedure shifted into a day-surgery center releases beds and operating-theater capacity for complex tertiary and quaternary cases. NMC similarly reserves hospital infrastructure for emergency care and other more complex services requiring multidisciplinary support.

There’s a revenue upside on both sides of that equation: A day-surgery facility can capture the consultation, diagnostics, procedure, and follow-up while allowing the hospital to use its most expensive infrastructure for higher-acuity cases, Joseph says.

Previous results suggest patients are already moving that way: Burjeel’s medical center revenue grew 15.8% y-o-y in 9M 2025, while outpatient revenue rose 10.8%, as we previously reported. Outpatient traffic continued to rise in 2026, helping push total patient footfall up 9.9% y-o-y to 3.7 mn in 1H.

Patients want convenience, insurers want the bill down

For patients, the proposition is straightforward: closer care to where they live and work means shorter travel times and easier access to consultations, diagnostics, follow-ups, chronic-disease management, and fewer unnecessary overnight stays, Habib says.

The insurer has an even more obvious incentive: Same-day treatment removes the additional cost of the bed, nursing, and other hospital resources, Joseph says. At NMC, Habib says payer design already has a “significant impact” on referral pathways, authorization requirements, and where care can be delivered in the UAE.

And reimbursement pressure is becoming harder for providers to ignore: Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system has already been tightening how money moves through the system. PureHealth’s UAE care revenue fell 13% y-o-y in 1Q after the Unified Purchasing Program centralized drug procurement and standardized reimbursement across government-backed insurance programs, even while outpatient and inpatient volumes continued to rise. We’ve covered the impact here.

PureHealth also sits on both sides of the equation. Its care network includes the rebranded Seha Clinics, while its Daman ins. arm covers more than 3 mn members. Daman’s expansion last year came as PureHealth was further integrating its ambulatory network into Seha. That doesn’t mean the insurer simply dictates where patients are treated, but it illustrates how closely care delivery and payer economics are becoming intertwined.

The sweet spot is where those incentives line up: “The strongest model is not one where patient, provider, and insurer pursue different objectives,” Habib says. “It is one that improves outcomes and convenience while avoiding unnecessary use of high-cost hospital infrastructure.”

A structural shift in terms of capital allocation, not demand

So is this really a structural shift? In capital allocation, increasingly yes. In hospital demand, not quite. None of the providers we looked at are walking away from hospitals. PureHealth’s UAE inpatient admissions were still up 10% y-o-y in 1H, while hospital occupancy reached 75%. Burjeel is adding four day-surgery centers and six medical centers in the UAE through 2028 — but it is also planning two new hospitals.

M42 tells a similar story, as its expansion spans outpatient and chronic care alongside highly specialized hospitals, diagnostics, rehabilitation, and population health. Its 2025 restructuring into specialized operating platforms gave outpatient care a major role without abandoning high-acuity assets.

What’s changing is the default answer to new demand: Another catchment no longer automatically means another large hospital. NMC evaluates demographics, ins. coverage, existing supply, specialty gaps, travel patterns, physician availability, and patient leakage before deciding whether a market needs a hospital, a specialist facility, or a smaller access point. Adding capacity without that case can fragment patient volumes and leave facilities below sustainable utilization, Habib says.

That risk grows as everyone chases the same model: Specialist clinics have relatively lower barriers to entry than hospitals, allowing niche operators to target individual services without competing at hospital scale, NMC says. That also raises the prospect of overcapacity in mature catchments if new centers are opened on population-growth assumptions alone rather than actual gaps in care.

For now, the capital is following the patient out of the hospital — not abandoning the hospital altogether. The gainers will be networks that can move routine and same-day care into cheaper settings without fragmenting the patient journey, while reserving their most expensive infrastructure for cases that actually need it. As Habib puts it: “The future of healthcare is not hospitals replacing clinics or clinics replacing hospitals. It is integrated care pathways.”