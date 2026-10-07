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Thursday, 8 Oct 2026

The Week In Review
The Enterprise Guide
At The Movies
Hot And Fresh Out Of The Kitchen
What To Listen To
The Enterprise Entertainment Calendar

Feel like going museum-hopping this long weekend?

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Today at a glance

1

THE ENTERPRISE GUIDE

The museums and destinations worth visiting this long weekend to mark 6 October.
2

Last Week in 3 Minutes

CIB joins MNT-Halan’s IPO as a cornerstone investor.
3

At the Movies

Verity started off strong but lost us midway through.
4

At the Movies

Tom Cruise, prosthetics, and the end of the world.
5

Hot and Fresh Out of the Kitchen

Charly’s brings the hot-stone steak experience — with a jazzy twist — to Madinaty.
6

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

So Money is the personal finance podcast for people who want frameworks, not formulas.

Thursday, 8 Oct 2026

The Week In Review
The Enterprise Guide
At The Movies
Hot And Fresh Out Of The Kitchen
What To Listen To
The Enterprise Entertainment Calendar
1

THE WEEK IN REVIEW

CIB joins MNT-Halan’s IPO as a cornerstone investor

☀️ Good morning, friends, and happy long weekend. It’s been a shorter-than-usual week, yes, but plenty happened — we’ve got the full recap below.

With an extra day to spare, we decided to pay the movie theatres not one, but two visits: Verity, adapted from Colleen Hoover’s best-selling thriller novel, and Digger, Tom Cruise’s departure from his usual territory — two films that split critics and will probably split you too.

AND- This week’s edition of the Enterprise Guide rounds up the museums and destinations worth visiting to mark 6 October and understand what happened that day in 1973. We also have a steakhouse that traveled from Hurghada to set up in Madinaty, and a podcast on how best to navigate personal finances.

Without further ado, your weekly recap…

🗞️ LAST WEEK IN 3 MINS-

CAPITAL MARKETS-

Commercial International Bank (CIB) signed on as a cornerstone investor for up to EGP 2 bn worth of shares in MNT-Halan’s ongoing IPO, roughly a fifth of the 20% stake on offer if the Egyptian arm prices near the USD 1 bn valuation bankers were pitching in June.

Speaking of MNT-Halan’s IPO: Foreigners have spent the year selling Egyptian stocks, and MNT-Halan’s IPO is shaping up as one of the best chances in years to bring them back. We previously reported high interest across in-person and virtual roadshows in the UK, the GCC, the US, and beyond. MNT’s bankers were pitching investors on a valuation of up to USD 1 bn for the Egypt arm alone when they began testing the waters in June.

Why it matters: MNT is the first in a line of big offerings that includes the highly anticipated IPOs of Banque du Caire and Misr Life. Strong international demand could keep foreign investors in the market long enough to look at what comes next. Subscription opened on Wednesday.

MEANWHILE- Our friends at EFG Holding have three more EGX-bound IPOs up their sleeve this year, one of which Group CEO Karim Awad called “a massive game changer” for the bourse. In USD terms, the offering would probably rank among Egypt’s largest listings in the last 15-20 years.

M&A-

Al Ahly Capital is buying El Sewedy Capital Holding’s 40% stake, or 30 mn shares, in CIRA’s Damietta university venture. The transaction, which secured approval from the Egyptian Competition Authority earlier this week, will leave CIRA’s 60% stake untouched. It’s expected to close before year-end. The purchase price was not disclosed.

DEBT-

The Finance Ministry is studying an issuance with other government bodies as part of a push to pre-fund losses from severe natural disasters and climate shocks. The program comes after four years of global economic turbulence and climate risk landing on the budget.

NBFIs-

Orange Egypt is weighing whether to buy a consumer finance company, partner with one, or build its own. CEO Hisham Mahran calls consumer finance one of his priorities for the coming years, saying the company has everything it needs to become “one of the big players in consumer finance.” The push runs alongside a parallel one into IT services, where revenue has climbed to “close to 50% or more.”

BANKING-

The CBE’s anti-money laundering unit issued updated customer due diligence guidelines for banks operating in Egypt and their foreign branches. The updated framework formally incorporates new banking practices that have emerged since the 2020 amendments to the Anti-Money Laundering Act, including electronic know-your-customer (eKYC).

ENERGY-

The Egyptian Refining Company is piloting an AI agent that predicts equipment failures before they happen. The agent could help solve a big problem — every day its refinery is offline costs USD 5 mn in lost income. A restart takes seven days, so a single outage costs USD 35 mn.

TRADE-

Egypt’s push into Eastern Europe and the Balkans crystallized last week with the launch of the Arab-Balkans Corridor (ABC), a unified sea-rail-road trade route built by the private sector to link Egyptian ports with Southern and Eastern Europe. Under the new structure, cargo is collected at Egyptian gateways, primarily Port Said and Alexandria, transported by sea to Thessaloniki, Greece, and transferred to rail along Pan-European Corridor X through Sofia in Bulgaria and Niš in Serbia into broader Balkan and EU markets.

MNT-Halan’s IPO has been the talk of the market for a few weeks.

So on this episode of Making It, Mounir Nakhla, the founder and CEO of MNT-Halan, joins Patrick to talk about why his company is going public, and why now is the right time. He makes the case for returning FDIs, that the so-called Egypt-discount is over, and he tells us what it would take for this IPO to “pop.”

Listen to the episode on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Anghami | YouTube

Sign up to our newsletter to get Making It in your inbox.

🌍 AROUND THE WORLD IN SEVEN DAYS-

This week’s headlines were dominated by the widening economic fallout of the US-Iran war — strategic oil reserves tapped, bombers recalled, global bond yields at their worst in decades, and the world’s largest oil company warning that supply resilience is “scarily thin.”

The US Air Force recalled its bombers from RAF Fairford — its launching pad for Iran strikes — following the suspected Iranian-linked terrorist plot against the base, with all aircraft redeployed to US home bases. G7 nations agreed to release 100 mn barrels of crude and diesel from strategic stockpiles over four months, after Trump threatened to ban US fuel exports ahead of November’s midterms.

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser warned at the Energy Intelligence Forum in London that global supply resilience is “scarily thin” and that it could take up to two years to rebuild inventories. Bond markets reflected the strain: the 10-year Treasury yield hit 5.34% and the 30-year climbed to 5.67% — both at their highest since 2002 — with European stocks falling alongside as government borrowing costs rose from the US to France to Japan.

IN UKRAINE- German Chancellor Merz arrived in Kyiv as a Russian drone struck the city’s North Bridge — injuring two people during his visit — before meeting President Zelenskyy and announcing EUR 1 bn in military aid, EUR 350 mn for energy infrastructure repairs, and a joint drone-production agreement. Merz said Ukraine is entering “decisive weeks.”

IN POLITICS- Brazil’s first-round presidential result defied the polls: right-wing candidate Flávio Bolsonaro surged ahead of incumbent President Lula da Silva, setting up a decisive runoff on 25 October alongside sweeping right-wing Senate and gubernatorial gains.

AND- Spain’s Prime Minister Sánchez called a snap election for 29 November — brought forward from 2027 — after parliament rejected two emergency housing measures, as nationwide protests over the country’s housing crisis continue.

IN THE AI WORLD- David Robinson, a former safety leader at OpenAI who oversaw safety reports for 12 frontier-model launches, quit the company citing a broken culture and arguing that AI firms are not moving carefully enough — calling for safeguards closer to those in aviation and nuclear power. The White House separately launched the Super Intelligence Force, a new task force led by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to assess AI risks and recommend a federal oversight role.

The Gulf’s sovereign funds and largest companies are committing bns to AI infrastructure at home and to AI companies in the US and beyond. EnterpriseAM AI + Innovation reports on where that capital goes, who controls it, and what it is actually buying.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, we also cover the startups and established firms across MENA putting AI to work, and how it is changing jobs, education, and the way business runs.

It’s sharp, analytical, and skeptical journalism that ignores hype and is laser-focused on informing our readers, not pleasing our sources.

Sign up here to be among the first to get it straight to your inbox.

☀️ THE WEATHER THIS WEEKEND-

The breezy weather streak continues this weekend, with today’s temperatures peaking at 31°C before dropping to a breezy 21°C overnight. Friday is set to be plenty sunny, bringing a high of 30°C and a clear low of 20°C. Saturday brings similar temperatures, with a partly sunny high of 30°C and a partly cloudy low of 21°C, according to our favorite weather app.

🎤 HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND-

Up for a quick one-and-a-half-hour drive from Cairo? Lebanese pop icon Ragheb Alama is heading to Porto Sokhna today for a special live performance by the Dolphin Pool. The concert kicks off at 7pm — you can get your tickets on TicketsMarché.

Up for a night of Hamid El Shaeri classics — with some sushi on the side? El Capo is heading to The Village in Sheikh Zayed tonight for a live set of his beloved hits. The concert starts at 10pm, with tickets available through TicketsMarché — and table tickets come with a full sushi platter.

Venture Lifestyle’s first-ever multi-day electronic music festival, Starlight Festival, is making The Great Pyramids of Giza its stage, running from today until Sunday, 11 October. In partnership with Visa, the festival brings 50+ international musical artists — including DJ duo Adriatique, global headliner Charlotte de Witte, Brazilian DJ Vintage Culture, and more — to perform across three-plus stages for a unique experience that blends ancient history and futuristic production.

The opening and closing days, 8 and 11 October, will feature welcome and after-parties, while the three main festival days in between will kick off at 5pm. Tickets are selling fast — grab yours on TicketEgypt before they run out.

🎤 HAPPENING NEXT WEEKEND-

Downtown Cairo gets a contemporary art makeover by Art D’Égypte. Cairo International Art District is returning for its sixth edition from Sunday, 11 October to Sunday, 8 November, bringing fresh creative perspectives to the heart of the city by the same art cultivators behind Forever is Now. Spread across The Factory, Kodak Passage, and Access Art Space, the month-long program will blur the lines between contemporary art and Cairo’s rich architectural heritage.

Caught between “Narein”? Tul8te knows a thing or two about that. On Friday, 16 October, the beloved masked Egyptian singer — hailed as this generation’s Amr Diab — will be taking the stage at Al Manara Arena to perform his biggest hits and late-summer releases. If you haven’t had the chance to see him live yet, consider this a sign. Tickets are available on TicketsMarché.

Due for some family quality time? The Grand Egyptian Museum is back with another GEM Family Weekend on Friday, 16 October and Saturday, 17 October for a weekend celebrating Egypt’s living heritage. This edition brings a packed weekend of fun, from ancient Egyptian-inspired pottery, jewelry, and crafts workshops to El Aragoz hand puppetry shows, a special interactive play, sing-alongs, baladi bread baking, a spread of Egyptian street food, and much more. The event runs from 11am to 8pm — you can get tickets for you and your family through TicketsMarché.

The real coffee enthusiasts among us know that coffee isn’t just a morning caffeine fix; it’s a complete experience. The Egypt Coffee Festival is bringing that experience to life again this year at Kamelizer in District 5, returning for a two-day run on Friday, 16 October and Saturday, 17 October.

This year’s theme, Common Grounds, serves up the endless ways coffee can bring us together, from the maker-dedicated Roaster Village, featuring brands like Mestilla, La Cimbali, and Brown Nose, to workshops, talks, tasting experiences, and a design competition in collaboration with SYNC. The experience starts at 9am and ends at 8pm — you can grab your tickets on TicketsMarché. Workshops and masterclasses require pre-registration, so keep an eye on their Instagram for details and updates. Stay tuned to EnterprisePM for more on this year’s edition.

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2

THE ENTERPRISE GUIDE

Want to revisit the 6 October War? Here are a few museums worth adding to your itinerary

🪖 Om El Donia’s history is long and hard-earned, with plenty of triumphs to celebrate and remember. With the anniversary of the 6 October War and today’s holiday observance, revisiting the events and stories that shaped the day can be a meaningful way to mark the occasion. Cairo and neighboring cities have no shortage of museums and cultural exhibits that help keep those memories alive and bring history closer to home.

The essential stops

#1- The October War Panorama: First on the list is the flagship October War Panorama — we’ve all been, but if you haven’t, and you’re only making one stop on this list, make it this one. Founded in 1983, the museum was built specifically to commemorate the 1973 war. It famously features a 360-degree theater showing murals and 3D recreations of the Suez Canal crossing — a truly immersive experience. Other highlights include an outdoor open-air static exhibition of captured enemy armor and Egyptian hardware and various theaters screening films related to the war.

WHERE TO FIND IT- The museum is located on Salah Salem St. in Nasr City.

WORKING HOURS- The museum is open every day, with five two-hour tours running daily — three in the morning from 9am to 3pm and two in the evening from 5pm to 9pm.

#2- National Military Museum: For a more extensive look back at Egypt’s military history, the National Military Museum is another worthwhile stop to commemorate the war — with some grand royal architecture to spare. Located right in the heart of the Salah El Din Citadel, the palace-turned-museum has stood since 1826 and officially opened as a museum in 1949. It traces Egypt’s history on the battlefield from ancient Pharaonic times to the modern era, featuring extensive dedicated halls to the 6 October War with displays of uniforms, tactics, weapons, and historical military artifacts, on top of a model display of the operations room used on the historic day.

WHERE TO FIND IT- The museum is located inside the Salah El Din Citadel in El Khalifa.

WORKING HOURS- The museum is open every day from 8am to 6pm in the summer and from 8am to 5pm in the winter.

#3- Port Said Military Museum: If you don’t mind a road trip to the coastal city, the Port Said Military Museum is worth the detour. Originally inaugurated to commemorate the famous Tripartite Aggression of 1956, the museum documents the military history of the Canal cities, particularly focusing on the 1956 conflict and the 1973 October War. The museum displays various collections of weaponry and equipment, which were used or captured during both wars, a Suez Canal construction exhibit, and features an open-air showground and multiple display showrooms.

WHERE TO FIND IT- You can find the museum on 23 July St. in Al Arab district, Port Said.

WORKING HOURS- The museum is temporarily closed, but keep it on your list for your next trip to Port Said once it reopens.

More places to brush up on history

#1- Gamal Abdel Nasser Museum: Offering a more personal look at the years leading up to the October War is the Gamal Abdel Nasser Museum, housed in the former Heliopolis residence of the late president. The museum offers a look inside preserved parts of Nasser’s home, including his private office, salon, and bedrooms, displaying personal belongings, historical attire, notebooks, rare photographs, and his collection of presidential gifts and medals. If you’re curious about Nasser and his role in shaping Egypt’s military history, this is an interesting stop for some added historical context.

WHERE TO FIND IT- The museum is located on El-Khalifa El-Maamoun St. in Heliopolis.

#2- The Egyptian Air Force Museum: A real military fanatic? The Egyptian Air Force Museum is the perfect place to geek out over the aircraft, missions, and aerial operations that shaped Egypt’s military history. The museum, located on the historic airfield at Almaza Air Base, houses fighter jets, helicopters, and transport aircraft used throughout Egypt's modern military conflicts. It also features interactive flight simulators and an open-air aircraft park.

WHERE TO FIND IT- The museum is located inside Almaza Airport in Heliopolis.

#3- El Alamein Military Museum: If you’re not yet tired of the drive up to the North Coast, El Alamein Military Museum is worth a visit in the spirit of commemorating Egypt’s history. The museum is dedicated to tracing Egypt’s role in WWII, particularly focusing on the Battle of El Alamein in 1942, showcasing the weapons and armor used and a collection of battle course-of-action maps and battle commander acquisitions.

WHERE TO FIND IT- You can find the museum on the Alexandria-Marsa Matrouh Rd in El Alamein City.

WORKING HOURS- The museum is open every day from 9am to 4pm.

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3

At the Movies

We watched Verity so you don’t have to, and Digger so you do

🎥🖊️ 2026 has had no shortage of book-to-screen adaptations, but long-time fans of Colleen Hoover’s 2018 novel Verity have long awaited this particular adaptation, which didn’t exactly meet expectations. Verity started out as a film that knew exactly how to keep us curious; unfortunately, that curiosity disappeared just when the story got good.

The plot: Dakota Johnson plays Lowen Ashleigh, an uncelebrated writer hired to finish a series of books by bestselling author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway), after an accident leaves Verity incapacitated. Lowen moves into Verity’s home with her husband Jeremy (Josh Hartnett), and discovers an unfinished manuscript that forces her to reconsider everything she thinks she knows about the family. What ensues is a game of competing truths.

What we liked: The first half is where Verity is strongest. The pacing is solid, and the setup creates enough mystery to keep us invested. There’s a genuine sense of unease around Verity’s character, while the film keeps us guessing about what’s actually happening inside the Crawford household. At the center of the story lies the question of the relationship between writers and the characters they create, and whether an author’s work can be treated as evidence of who they really are.

The cast is also great on paper. Johnson brings a quiet, understated quality to Lowen, while Hathaway has the kind of presence that makes Verity difficult to ignore even when she’s barely moving. Hartnett rounds out the central triangle with a restrained performance of grief, anger, and emotional complexity.

What we didn’t like: Our biggest gripe, however, is that the second half felt incredibly rushed. What begins as a reasonably intriguing psychological thriller becomes increasingly predictable. Instead of maintaining the push and pull that made the first half interesting, the film just crams everything in all at once.

The characters also deserved more depth. Lowen loses some of the psychological complexity and obsession that gave her more dimension in the novel, while Hathaway feels particularly underused as Verity. The romance between Lowen and Jeremy also moved far too quickly for our liking. Local theatrical censorship also worked against the film, cutting scenes that would have helped establish the story’s psychological elements.

The verdict: Verity is a classic case of a film that loses some of its power by answering compelling questions too quickly. Ultimately, the intrigue is there, the performances have potential, and the premise remains deliciously twisted; the film just didn’t give those elements enough room to simmer.

WHERE TO WATCH- You can catch Verity at VOX Cinemas at City Center Almaza, Mall of Egypt, and City Center Alexandria. The film is also screening at Stars Cinema (City Stars), Scene Cinema (Cairo Festival City and District 5), and Premiere Cinemas (Cima Arkan and P90). Watch the trailer on YouTube (watch, runtime: 2:24).

Tom Cruise, prosthetics, and the end of the world

🪏 Director Alejandro G. Iñárritu (The Revenant, Birdman) and veteran superstar Tom Cruise are not names you’d usually put together, and that seems to be the point. Digger, shot by cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki (Gravity, Children of Men) in a reunion with Iñárritu that proves fruitful, is the kind of film that arrives with enormous ambition and divides critics cleanly down the middle. It is also, in all likelihood, unlike anything you’ll see this year. The cast also features John Goodman (who plays President Compson), and Riz Ahmed, Jesse Plemons, and Sandra Huller, who portray characters we’ll refrain from mentioning to avoid spoilers.

The plot: Digger Rockwell (Cruise) is the world’s most powerful Texan — a larger-than-life oil tycoon with the ego to match. When an explosion at his Greenland refinery triggers a catastrophic chain of events that could culminate in a tsunami destroying much of Europe, Digger finds himself in the unlikely position of would-be savior of humanity — and in a high-stakes meeting with US President Compson (Goodman) to figure out what to do about it.

The film opens as a sharp, gleefully absurdist satire before shifting gears into something more serious as the plot thickens — and a major twist reframes the entire premise in ways we’d rather not spoil. Go in blind is what we’ll say.

What we liked: Cruise puts on one of his best shows in recent memory. Buried under prosthetics, this is Cruise at his most unrecognizable — seeing as we’re used to seeing the star in action-heavy works. Cinematography is top-notch: the color grading is deliberate, the framing precise, and it shows. We also enjoyed the underlying theme of the film: we are all, to varying degrees, complicit in what happens to humanity, and art’s job is to hold that mirror up whether or not we feel like looking.

The verdict: Reminiscent of Bugonia, Digger is a bold, layered, and visually impressive swing, anchored by Cruise’s top-notch performance, which particularly shone through in one of the film’s anchor scenes. We’ll say this: avoid spoilers like the plague. The film’s biggest impact lands only if you don’t see it coming.

WHERE TO WATCH IT- You can catch Digger at VOX Cinemas in City Centre Almaza, Mall of Egypt, and Alexandria; City Stars Cinema; Scene Cinemas at Cairo Festival City and District 5; and Cima Arkan. Watch the trailer on YouTube (watch, runtime: 2:39)

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4

Hot and Fresh Out of the Kitchen

Charly’s brings the hot-stone steak experience — with a jazzy twist — to Madinaty

🍴All the way from the Red Sea, hot-stone steakhouse Charly’s has arrived in New Cairo’s Madinaty, and if you haven’t tried cooking your steak on a sizzling hot rock at your table, this is your sign. The jazzy diner makes a case for bringing back classy dining experiences with a distinct atmosphere, a focused menu, and steaks that know how to steal the show.

What’s on the menu? Charly’s stays true to the art of dining out, handing us a red leather-clad hardcover menu to peruse — no QR codes in sight. The menu covers a range of dishes, from a classic starters line-up of carpaccios and beef-based creations to pastas, sandwiches, soups, and salads, and meat- and chicken-heavy main courses, apart from the meat of the menu: the hot-stone steaks and premium cuts selection. With options including filet mignon, rib-eye, T-bone, tomahawk, or skirt, each cut comes with three sauces and an assortment of sides to choose from.

What we ordered: We took our seats at one of their smooth wooden tables in the outdoor area, settling in with exceptionally attentive staff and a jazzy playlist in the background. With the help of our waiter’s recommendations, we opted for the beef carpaccio to start, followed by their namesake filet mignon hot-stone steak and the steak mushroom rigatoni for our main meals for the evening.

What we liked: The beef carpaccio was a delightful appetizer, with fresh thinly sliced beef, arugula, and a generous spread of parmesan cheese on top. Soon after, our hot-stone steak experience landed: the filet mignon came lightly seared, with chimichurri, barbecue, and herb butter sauces on the side. Our waiter kicked things off by placing the cut on a heated slab, leaving the rest of the cutting and cooking to us, exactly to our preference. It was quite the smoky and aromatic experience, and our first bites did not disappoint. The cut was hot, tender, and had the perfect buttery, clean flavor, pairing deliciously with all three sauces.

The steak sides were also nice additions to the meal, with crispy, well-seasoned fries and rich, but slightly bland, creamy spinach. As for the pasta, it arrived hot and creamy, with a pleasant flavor and similarly fresh beef cuts. While the steak was the uncontested show-stealer, it was a well-rounded meal overall, sure to satisfy steak-lovers and non-steak lovers alike.

The verdict: Charly’s is your go-to if you’re a true steak aficionado looking for a good ol’ sizzling cut-and-cook experience. The diner’s jazzy, upscale atmosphere also makes it a classic business dinner spot, with the kind of setting that can accommodate long conversations, hungry stomachs, and easy rapport-building. It’s also a good pick for a celebratory family outing, with a varied-enough menu to keep everyone happy.

WHERE TO FIND IT- You can find Charly’s at The Strip Mall in Madinaty. If you’re visiting the Red Sea, you can find Charly’s in both El Gouna and Hurghada.

💵 Per person: EGP 1.5k-2k

🪑 Outdoor seating: Yes

🍺 Alcohol: No

🦽 Accessibility friendly: Yes

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5

WHAT TO LISTEN TO

So Money is the personal finance podcast for people who want frameworks, not formulas

💸 Do you actually know how to handle your money? So Money — hosted by American journalist and financial expert Farnoush Torabi — has survived more than a decade by doing something most personal finance content doesn’t: treating money as something tangled up with gender, work, relationships, and the way economics shapes real life.

What to expect: Torabi brings weight to the show — she hosted a program on CNBC before launching So Money in 2015, and that experience shows in how she navigates complex financial territory without getting lost in it. The podcast boasts three episodes a week, topics vary widely, and the language stays accessible. What distinguishes the show is its insistence on discussing financial wellbeing through the lens of a changing world: who actually gets to build wealth, and why the old rules no longer apply to everyone.

The USD mn question: In one episode, Torabi hosted YNAB founder Jesse Mecham, who builds his thinking around a simple idea: money isn’t just a medium of exchange but rather a physical representation of your time, energy, and accumulated experience. Mecham argued that the real purpose of budgeting is to align spending with what you actually value, making a budget a tool for freedom rather than a source of guilt.

He also made the case that financial stress is usually a product of unconscious spending rather than a lack of resources — which is why high earners can carry the same financial anxiety as people on much lower incomes. His solution is what he calls a “zero-based” mindset: once you see your choices and their trade-offs clearly, you can redirect money toward what matters — and often find you’re willing to cut things you thought you needed.

What we liked: Torabi is a skilled interviewer — she can make a complex financial topic feel manageable without making it feel trivial. The show also stays current, engaging with the kinds of questions that actually occupy people thinking about money right now. And its willingness to address the emotional dimensions of finance — inequality, caregiving, income gaps within relationships — gives it a texture that most personal finance content simply doesn’t have.

…What we didn’t: That accessibility sometimes comes at the cost of depth. Some interviews felt like they stayed in the shallows, leaving you with broad strokes rather than anything you could act on. The show is also heavily US-focused: the specifics around student debt, credit scores, and retirement accounts are built around the American system. Arab listeners will get more from the frameworks and general principles than from the practical mechanics.

The verdict: A reliable and humanizing guide to the basics of personal finance — the right choice if you want to build a better mental model for how to think about money, less so if you’re looking for tactics you can apply directly.

WHERE TO LISTEN- You can tune in on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Anghami.

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THE ENTERPRISE ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR

🗓️ OCTOBER

6 September - 30 October (Sunday-Friday): Khayal Mareed at Theatro Arkan.

21 September - 20 October (Monday - Tuesday): International Flower Exhibition at Al Horreya Garden, Zamalek.

8 October (Thursday): Ragheb Alama at Porto Sokhna.

8 October (Thursday): Hamid El Shaeri at The Village, Sheikh Zayed.

8 October (Thursday): Exclusive Material Tryout by Mohamed Helmy at Theatro Arkan.

8 October (Thursday): Marassi Endurance Festival at Marassi, North Coast.

8-10 October (Thursday-Saturday): Genre-crossing workshop: We Are Not Afraid to Love with Nur Turkmani and Mai Serhan at Ardi, Dahshur.

8-11 October (Thursday-Sunday): Starlight Festival in partnership with Visa at The Great Pyramids of Giza.

9 October (Friday): Abdelrahman Mohamed’s Man3an Lel Ehrag at Teatro 90.

10 October (Saturday): El Leila El Kebira at Teatro 90.

11 October (Sunday): Tamer Ashour Fundraising Concert at Al Qubaah Palace.

11-13 October (Sunday-Tuesday): Crowd Gigs by Mohamed Helmy at Theatro Arkan.

11 October - 2 November (Sunday-Monday): Downtown Contemporary Arts Festival (D-CAF).

11 October - 8 November (Sunday-Sunday): Cairo International Art District by Art D’Egypte at Downtown Cairo.

13-16 October (Tuesday-Friday): CIB Egyptian Squash Open at Flower Park, Pyramids of Giza.

15-23 October (Thursday-Friday): El Gouna Film Festival.

16 October (Friday): Tul8te at Al Manara Arena.

16 October (Friday): Omar Khairat at Fustat Festival.

16 October (Friday): Cairo Vintage Souq at The Greek Campus Downtown, El Tahrir.

16-17 October (Friday-Saturday): GEM Family Weekend at the Grand Egyptian Museum.

16-17 October (Friday-Saturday): Ultra Relay Run by The TriFactory at AUC, New Cairo.

16-17 October (Friday-Saturday): Egypt Coffee Festival at Kamelizer, District 5.

17 October (Saturday): Amr Selim at Teatro 90.

17 October (Saturday): Steps Summit at Sodic Sports Club, Sodic Eastown.

17 October (Saturday): Konnect Summit at The Greek Campus, El Tahrir St.

17-24 October (Saturday-Saturday): Turathna Exhibition at Egypt International Exhibition Center, New Cairo.

22-24 October (Thursday-Saturday): Longines Global Champions Tour at The Pyramids of Giza.

23-24 October (Friday-Saturday): Sukun’s Tulua Wellness Festival at IL Monte Galala, El Sokhna.

23 October (Friday): Alaa El Sheikh’s Play Crowd Vol.02 at Teatro 90.

24 October (Saturday): Blue 25th Anniversary Tour at New Capital.

28-31 October (Wednesday-Saturday): Egypt’s Cheese Festival at Al Horreya Garden, Zamalek.

29 October (Thursday): Fatma Said at the GEM.

30 October (Friday): Fustat Festival: Ekhtarna Lak with Hisham Abbas, Hamid El Shaeri, Mohamed Fouad, and Ehab Tawfik.

31 October (Saturday): Aziz Maraka at E7kky Festival at Bermillan Mall, Sheikh Zayed.

NOVEMBER

2-7 November (Monday-Saturday): Barbara O’Neill Wellness Journey at Sheraton Miramar Resort, El Gouna.

4 November (Wednesday): Angham at the New Opera House in the City of Arts and Culture.

5 November (Thursday): Gala De Danza at the Grand Egyptian Museum.

5 November (Thursday): Nour Hajjar Stand up Comedy show at Teatro 90.

5-7 November (Thursday-Saturday): Cairo Jazz Festival at AUC Tahrir Square.

6 November (Friday): Angham at the New Opera House in the City of Arts and Culture.

6 November (Friday): 20 Years of Ramy Sabry at El Arena.

7 November (Saturday): Collective Coffee Summit at East Walk Mall.

11-20 November (Wednesday-Friday): Cairo International Film Festival at Cairo Opera House, Zamalek

13-15 November (Friday-Sunday): Cairo Comix Festival at Mahmoud Mokhtar Cultural Center, Zamalek.

12-14 November (Thursday-Saturday): Max Amini at St. Regis, New Capital.

14 November (Saturday): Trauma comedy special by Momos at CJC 610.

19-28 November (Thursday-Saturday): Cairo Design Week.

20 November (Friday): Saad El Oud at Ewart Memorial Hall, AUC Tahrir Square.

21 November (Saturday): El Gouna Half Marathon.

28 November (Saturday): Shakira at The Great Pyramids of Giza.

DECEMBER

3 December (Thursday): Amr Diab at Al Manara Arena.

4 December (Friday): Ghostly Kisses at Zed Park, Sheikh Zayed.

4-12 December (Friday-Saturday): El Gouna Photo Week at Marina Abu Tig 2, Main Festival Hub.

11-12 December (Friday-Saturday): The Marakez Pyramids Half Marathon at The Great Pyramids of Giza.

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