Want to revisit the 6 October War? Here are a few museums worth adding to your itinerary

🪖 Om El Donia’s history is long and hard-earned, with plenty of triumphs to celebrate and remember. With the anniversary of the 6 October War and today’s holiday observance, revisiting the events and stories that shaped the day can be a meaningful way to mark the occasion. Cairo and neighboring cities have no shortage of museums and cultural exhibits that help keep those memories alive and bring history closer to home.

The essential stops

#1- The October War Panorama: First on the list is the flagship October War Panorama — we’ve all been, but if you haven’t, and you’re only making one stop on this list, make it this one. Founded in 1983, the museum was built specifically to commemorate the 1973 war. It famously features a 360-degree theater showing murals and 3D recreations of the Suez Canal crossing — a truly immersive experience. Other highlights include an outdoor open-air static exhibition of captured enemy armor and Egyptian hardware and various theaters screening films related to the war.

WHERE TO FIND IT- The museum is located on Salah Salem St. in Nasr City.

WORKING HOURS- The museum is open every day, with five two-hour tours running daily — three in the morning from 9am to 3pm and two in the evening from 5pm to 9pm.

#2- National Military Museum: For a more extensive look back at Egypt’s military history, the National Military Museum is another worthwhile stop to commemorate the war — with some grand royal architecture to spare. Located right in the heart of the Salah El Din Citadel, the palace-turned-museum has stood since 1826 and officially opened as a museum in 1949. It traces Egypt’s history on the battlefield from ancient Pharaonic times to the modern era, featuring extensive dedicated halls to the 6 October War with displays of uniforms, tactics, weapons, and historical military artifacts, on top of a model display of the operations room used on the historic day.

WHERE TO FIND IT- The museum is located inside the Salah El Din Citadel in El Khalifa.

WORKING HOURS- The museum is open every day from 8am to 6pm in the summer and from 8am to 5pm in the winter.

#3- Port Said Military Museum: If you don’t mind a road trip to the coastal city, the Port Said Military Museum is worth the detour. Originally inaugurated to commemorate the famous Tripartite Aggression of 1956, the museum documents the military history of the Canal cities, particularly focusing on the 1956 conflict and the 1973 October War. The museum displays various collections of weaponry and equipment, which were used or captured during both wars, a Suez Canal construction exhibit, and features an open-air showground and multiple display showrooms.

WHERE TO FIND IT- You can find the museum on 23 July St. in Al Arab district, Port Said.

WORKING HOURS- The museum is temporarily closed, but keep it on your list for your next trip to Port Said once it reopens.

More places to brush up on history

#1- Gamal Abdel Nasser Museum: Offering a more personal look at the years leading up to the October War is the Gamal Abdel Nasser Museum, housed in the former Heliopolis residence of the late president. The museum offers a look inside preserved parts of Nasser’s home, including his private office, salon, and bedrooms, displaying personal belongings, historical attire, notebooks, rare photographs, and his collection of presidential gifts and medals. If you’re curious about Nasser and his role in shaping Egypt’s military history, this is an interesting stop for some added historical context.

WHERE TO FIND IT- The museum is located on El-Khalifa El-Maamoun St. in Heliopolis.

#2- The Egyptian Air Force Museum: A real military fanatic? The Egyptian Air Force Museum is the perfect place to geek out over the aircraft, missions, and aerial operations that shaped Egypt’s military history. The museum, located on the historic airfield at Almaza Air Base, houses fighter jets, helicopters, and transport aircraft used throughout Egypt's modern military conflicts. It also features interactive flight simulators and an open-air aircraft park.

WHERE TO FIND IT- The museum is located inside Almaza Airport in Heliopolis.

#3- El Alamein Military Museum: If you’re not yet tired of the drive up to the North Coast, El Alamein Military Museum is worth a visit in the spirit of commemorating Egypt’s history. The museum is dedicated to tracing Egypt’s role in WWII, particularly focusing on the Battle of El Alamein in 1942, showcasing the weapons and armor used and a collection of battle course-of-action maps and battle commander acquisitions.

WHERE TO FIND IT- You can find the museum on the Alexandria-Marsa Matrouh Rd in El Alamein City.

WORKING HOURS- The museum is open every day from 9am to 4pm.