Charly’s brings the hot-stone steak experience — with a jazzy twist — to Madinaty

🍴All the way from the Red Sea, hot-stone steakhouse Charly’s has arrived in New Cairo’s Madinaty, and if you haven’t tried cooking your steak on a sizzling hot rock at your table, this is your sign. The jazzy diner makes a case for bringing back classy dining experiences with a distinct atmosphere, a focused menu, and steaks that know how to steal the show.

What’s on the menu? Charly’s stays true to the art of dining out, handing us a red leather-clad hardcover menu to peruse — no QR codes in sight. The menu covers a range of dishes, from a classic starters line-up of carpaccios and beef-based creations to pastas, sandwiches, soups, and salads, and meat- and chicken-heavy main courses, apart from the meat of the menu: the hot-stone steaks and premium cuts selection. With options including filet mignon, rib-eye, T-bone, tomahawk, or skirt, each cut comes with three sauces and an assortment of sides to choose from.

What we ordered: We took our seats at one of their smooth wooden tables in the outdoor area, settling in with exceptionally attentive staff and a jazzy playlist in the background. With the help of our waiter’s recommendations, we opted for the beef carpaccio to start, followed by their namesake filet mignon hot-stone steak and the steak mushroom rigatoni for our main meals for the evening.

What we liked: The beef carpaccio was a delightful appetizer, with fresh thinly sliced beef, arugula, and a generous spread of parmesan cheese on top. Soon after, our hot-stone steak experience landed: the filet mignon came lightly seared, with chimichurri, barbecue, and herb butter sauces on the side. Our waiter kicked things off by placing the cut on a heated slab, leaving the rest of the cutting and cooking to us, exactly to our preference. It was quite the smoky and aromatic experience, and our first bites did not disappoint. The cut was hot, tender, and had the perfect buttery, clean flavor, pairing deliciously with all three sauces.

The steak sides were also nice additions to the meal, with crispy, well-seasoned fries and rich, but slightly bland, creamy spinach. As for the pasta, it arrived hot and creamy, with a pleasant flavor and similarly fresh beef cuts. While the steak was the uncontested show-stealer, it was a well-rounded meal overall, sure to satisfy steak-lovers and non-steak lovers alike.

The verdict: Charly’s is your go-to if you’re a true steak aficionado looking for a good ol’ sizzling cut-and-cook experience. The diner’s jazzy, upscale atmosphere also makes it a classic business dinner spot, with the kind of setting that can accommodate long conversations, hungry stomachs, and easy rapport-building. It’s also a good pick for a celebratory family outing, with a varied-enough menu to keep everyone happy.

WHERE TO FIND IT- You can find Charly’s at The Strip Mall in Madinaty. If you’re visiting the Red Sea, you can find Charly’s in both El Gouna and Hurghada.

💵 Per person: EGP 1.5k-2k

🪑 Outdoor seating: Yes

🍺 Alcohol: No

🦽 Accessibility friendly: Yes