The EGX may be getting its first berry grower in 1Q 2027

Good morning, folks. Ambition is the theme in today’s issue, and it starts with two stories you will read here first: a berry grower taking its export story public and a steel industry heading to court over its future. Elsewedy Electric, meanwhile, is eyeing an EV assembly plant in Algeria.

Up first: Agriventure, Egypt’s first specialized blueberry producer and exporter, plans to list on the EGX in 1Q 2027, the board has approved it and an investment bank is on board. A rare chance for EGX investors to buy into local commercial farming directly. We spoke with CEO Ali Diab about the plan, the investors behind it, and why a farm wants to be a public company.

The dispute over anti-dumping duties on billet imports is going to court on 14 November. Both rolling mills and integrated producers think the evidence points in their favor. We spoke to the rolling mills and integrated producers to lay out where each camp is digging in.

Elsewedy Electric wants to build EVs in Algeria. The group has submitted a feasibility study for an electric and hybrid vehicle assembly plant, which borrows the Elsewedy Ezz model it already runs in Egypt. There’s no site or timeline yet, but the plan is for the plant to export a quarter of its output to about 20 markets.

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Filling up

MNT-Halan’s retail book is already oversubscribed with four sessions to run: Retail investors bid for some 128.81 mn shares in MNT Tech Holding for Financial Investments, the Egyptian arm of fintech group MNT-Halan, by the end of Sunday’s session — enough to cover the 48 mn-share retail tranche 2.68x, according to EGX screen data cited by Arab Finance. That’s up from 1.41x, or 67.66 mn shares, on Wednesday, putting the value of orders at roughly EGP 3.16 bn for a tranche worth just EGP 1.18 bn at the offer price. Retail subscriptions remain open until 15 October.

More upside than meets the eye: Al Ostool Securities Brokerage has put a fair value of EGP 29.74-35.26 per share on MNT Tech Holding, well above the EGP 24.50 offer price, according to its research note. That gives investors a potential upside of 21.4-43.9% and puts the IPO at a 17.6-30.5% discount to Ostool’s valuation, by our math. The prospectus, meanwhile, puts that discount at just 5.5%, based on BDO Keys’ EGP 25.92 fair value. Founder and CEO Mounir Nakhla had pitched a discount at the EnterpriseAM Egypt Forum, saying “an IPO by definition is priced at a discount.”

REFRESHER- MNT Investments B.V. is selling some 320 mn existing shares, good for 20% of its Egypt arm, in an EGP 7.84 bn offering. The private placement for the remaining 272 mn shares closes today, with CIB and London’s Redwheel cornerstoning more than a third of the base offering. Trading is expected to start on 20 October. EFG Hermes and Citi are joint global coordinators and bookrunners.

One petition down

Dutch court throws out a shareholder bid to investigate OCI Global: The Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal dismissed a petition brought by Dutch retail investor association VEB and shareholder Smits, ordering them to pay jointly and severally some EUR 18k in administrative costs, Amsterdam-listed OCI Global said in a statement (pdf) earlier this month. OCI is controlled by Egyptian bn’aire Nassef Sawiris, who also controls EGX- and ADX-listed Orascom Construction (ORAS). The two companies are looking to merge into an Abu Dhabi-based infrastructure platform, and the ruling clears one regulatory challenge ahead of OCI’s shareholder vote in 17 days — though it doesn’t touch the separate petition Dutch investment company Value8 filed with the same court last month.

ORAS shareholders have already approved the merger — OCI holders would get 0.4634 ORAS shares for every OCI share — but it hit a wall over Sawiris’ position on both sides of the transaction. The Dutch court was concerned that OCI’s minority shareholders would be left holding Abu Dhabi-listed shares that most Dutch brokers can’t trade, with no option to cashout.

ICYMI- That’s where NNS Holding came in. The Cyprus-incorporated arm of Sawiris’ family office is offering EUR 4.10 incash for every OCI share, giving investors an alternative to the merger. But the merger can’t be completed until NNS has made the offer, declared it unconditional, and settled it — a condition the court-appointed directors attached at a shareholders’ meeting (pdf) in July. The deadline to accept the offer is 17 November, and NNS can extend it once by up to 10 weeks.

CBE tightens BNPL gold financing

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) instructed banks not to grant, renew, or allow use of credit facilities of consumer finance companies to finance transactions involving gold bullion, jewelry, silver, and platinum, according to a circular (pdf) signed by Deputy Governor Tarek El Kholy yesterday. Existing balances must be liquidated and cannot be redrawn.

IN CONTEXT- The circular builds on an existing CBE framework: a September 2025 directive requiring banks to obtain a clearance letter from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) confirming compliance before extending credit facilities or securitization to any FRA-regulated company. It was reinforced in April 2026 with a bar on lending to NBFIs not fully coded with the CBE and reporting to I-Score. The trigger was the FRA’s 16 September circular banning consumer finance companies from financing gold and precious metals — classified as investment instruments, not consumer goods — which meant any company still doing so would fail the FRA clearance check, automatically cutting off bank funding under the existing rules.

Action at the forum

Nevera Egypt will formally launch during the Egypt Forum sessions next week (which run 19-24 October), with the government pitching the integrated media city in West Cairo as a flagship investment prospect to investors, a senior government official tells EnterpriseAM. The state-backed company, set up to develop the megaproject near the Pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum, has completed its incorporation and is ready for the offer, having already met with several investors and developers ahead of the offering.

About the project: Nevera Egypt is building a multi-mn-sqm hub around an integrated media city, combining studios, hotels, homes, logistics, and retail in West Cairo. The plan includes a 400k-sqm studio zone, 60k residential units, and 18 hotels of about 5k keys in the short term and roughly 15k hotel units over the longer term. Development runs on a three-tier media center: national for local producers, regional for MENA-focused companies, and a global hub above 1 mn sqm for international production houses. The company is backed by the Tahya Misr Fund, the Administrative Capital for Urban Development, the New Urban Communities Authority, and private-sector partners.

Why it matters: The launch is the trigger for the wider redevelopment of Nazlet El Semman and El Mansouria, linking the area to the museum and the Pyramids Plateau, and extending to Sphinx International Airport, a government official tells us. The area has been seeing rising hotel demand since the Grand Egyptian Museum opened, and the project targets international hospitality brands as part of a push to ease Greater Cairo’s room shortage, according to the official.

The gas crunch gave Egypt every reason to speed up its energy transition, and the question now is who builds it and who pays for it.

Power Trip, our four-part signature series, turns this week to the transition and the private developers now building much of Egypt’s new power.

Issue II looks at how the deals behind these projects work, who is lending to them, and why the country is building a nuclear plant at El Dabaa alongside its solar and wind farms. We also look at whether the regional crisis has finally pushed industry toward renewables, and at the factories Egypt is counting on to build its own panels, batteries, and turbines.

Coming straight to your inbox tomorrow, Wednesday, 14 October.

PSA-

WEATHER- Cairo is holding steady today, with a high of 30°C, and a low of 20°C — same as yesterday, according to our favorite weather app. Expect some morning fog on the roads and a slight chance of light rain.

It’s the same story on the coast in Alexandria too, with a high of 30°C and a low of 20°C.

The big story abroad

French President Emmanuel Macron said a major agreement on EU car policy would be finalized soon to protect the bloc’s automotive industry against fierce Chinese competition. Paris and Berlin are jointly working on the agreement, which is expected to delay the gradual end of combustion engines and support car production in Europe.

Tech investment firm Ithaca Holdings is in talks to take dating-app company Bumble private for around USD 1 bn. Bumble — whose market value stood at around USD 335 mn last Friday — has seen its shares drop over 90% since going public in 2021. Ithaca plans to use advanced technologies, including AI, across its investments.

Meta has launched Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full, describing them as its “most capable AI models yet”, as it ramps up its efforts to compete with Anthropic and OpenAI. Subscribers will be the first to see Muse Wonder, while the higher-capacity Muse Wonder Full model is currently available only to Muse Code subscribers.

*** It’s Going Green day — your weekly briefing of all things green in Egypt: EnterpriseAM’s green economy vertical focuses each Tuesday on the business of renewable energy and sustainable practices in Egypt, everything from solar and wind energy through to water, waste management, sustainable building practices and how you can make your business greener, whatever the sector.

In today’s issue: We look at what it would take to get the black cloud’s straw fires to zero after they fell 24.8% in the season’s first five weeks compared with the same period in 2025.