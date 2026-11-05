Egypt’s PMI holds at 47.2 in October, but output and new orders fall at their fastest pace in four months

Good morning, lovely people, and happy almost-weekend. In today’s issue, we have a fee coming off phones built in the industrial zones, October’s EGX sell-off behind us, and a governor who wants the EGP to travel.

First up, a phone built in one of Egypt’s investment zones and sold a few kilometers away has been cleared as an import, 5% development fee and all. The government is stopping that for zone factories selling at home — and it wants something back from the makers: new investment and more capacity, three officials tell us.

The bourse’s monthly report is out, and the benchmark closed October down 4.43% at 49.6k points, its first back-to-back monthly losses this year. Small and mid caps took it about twice as hard, with the EGX70 down 9.91%. The story below covers the split and what the month says about the mood heading into November.

Governor Hassan Abdalla wants our EGP to be welcome in a bank abroad. He calls it “legally convertible” and gives it five years; our explainer is on what has to change here first — and why that is a harder question than the headline suggests.

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It’s mail time! Who writes EnterpriseAM’s subject lines? Why are our podcasts audio only? How do we preserve the craft of writing while integrating AI policies across the newsroom?

These are some of the questions readers and listeners have sent us over the years, so on an upcoming episode of Making It, Patrick and the team will answer them along with anything else you’re curious about: whether it’s about the business, our coverage, how the newsroom is run, or why we do things the way we do.

Have a question for us? Record it as a voice memo (30-45 seconds), tell us your name at the top, and send it to [email protected] by Saturday, 7 November. We’ll also take written questions, but since we’re an audio show, we’d love to play yours in your own voice.

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Still no bounce

The country’s non-oil private sector stayed in contraction in October, with output and new orders falling at their fastest in four months. The S&P Global Egypt PMI held at 47.2, unchanged from September — a 10th month below the 50.0 no-change mark and below the survey’s long-run average of 48.2 — while employment returned to decline and business confidence slipped to a seven-month low, according to a survey (pdf).

What held the headline up was supply-side noise rather than demand. Delivery times lengthened to the greatest degree since June and firms built buffer stocks for the first time in four months — both of which add to the index but “reflected supply disruption and inflation concerns rather than stronger demand,” S&P Global Market Intelligence Principal Economist David Owen said. Firms cut purchases of inputs sharply as delays built up on maritime disruption, material shortages, and slower customs procedures.

Cost pressures intensified: Input inflation hit a five-month high as firms pointed to higher import, energy, and shipping costs and a weaker exchange rate, and selling prices rose at the fastest pace since June — which Owen reads as a sign the recent easing in official inflation may prove short-lived. The central bank’s 100 bps hike last week, its first since March 2024, came after the survey closed, but the pressure it targets is already in the data, economist Iten El Marghoushy tells EnterpriseAM. She added that the move “was justified as firms continued to raise selling prices despite weak demand,” and she expects inflationary pressure to persist through 1H 2027, with room for cuts to resume in 2H 2027 if tensions ease and energy prices stabilize.

Adeer checks in

Sumou Holding’s Adeer International is weighing three to five hotel projects worth USD 250-300 mn in Egypt through end-2027, Adeer CEO Bassel El Serafy told Al Arabiya. The first two are already moving: Adeer is in advanced talks on a hotel inside Sumou Boulevard, a mixed-use development in Mostakbal City and Sumou’s largest project in Egypt, and expects to wrap up arrangements for a second hotel in 1Q 2027. The two hotels will add 400-500 hotel keys and a similar number of residential units, and a third hotel is in the works within an East Cairo mixed-use scheme with Hassan Allam Properties. Adeer is also building partnerships with international hotel brands, including Hilton, El Serafy said.

ALSO- Sumou Boulevard’s 60-feddan site is on track to become an investment zone. Adeer secured preliminary approval from the General Authority for Investment and Freezones, which would grant operational and tax incentives to incoming corporate tenants, El Serafy said.

REMEMBER- Sumou Boulevard, which Adeer launched through a July 2025 joint venture with Paragon, carries a EGP 70 bn investment ticket and over EGP 100 bn in projected revenue, we reported in April. Sumou also said last year it plans to put SAR 2 bn (c. EGP 26 bn) into Egyptian real estate over five years, with a focus on mixed-use schemes with residential, hotel, office, and retail components.

PSA-

WEATHER- Cairo is taking a step back from yesterday’s warmth today, with a high of 28°C, and a low of 18°C, a couple of degrees off the high with the overnight low slipping a notch too, according to our favorite weather app.

It’s a cooler day in Alexandria too, with a high of 24°C and a low of 18°C.

And over the weekend, to see cooler weather in the capital (a high of 26°C on Friday, easing to 25°C on Saturday) and as low as 17°C for our friends on the Mediterranean.

The big story abroad

Wall Street rallied yesterday after Democrats won a sweeping midterm victory that gave them control of both the House and Senate, while expectations of an earlier end to the Iran War drove oil prices down. Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft each gained over 6%, as investors wager that the new Congress will push for cuts in AI investment. Energy stocks fell 4.7% and were heading for their steepest daily drop since 2025. Tesla, SpaceX, and data-center companies like CoreWeave declined, while housing stocks gained on lower Treasury yields and mining shares rose as metals prices climbed.

Bill Gates has accused the Trump administration of blocking efforts to manage AI risks, warning the technology could cause a pandemic far deadlier than Covid. Speaking at an FT summit, the Microsoft co-founder named AI-enabled bioweapons and cyberattacks as the biggest immediate threats. He said self-regulation will not work and urged Washington to consider safety benchmarks for AI models, lead a global effort to fix cyber vulnerabilities, and expand monitoring to catch AI-enabled infections early.

Google has widened its voluntary severance program to staff in several countries this year to contain rising costs as it pours money into AI. The company said it started extending the packages in June to some workers in Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and Switzerland, though the number of workers who took them is unknown. Past offers did not include employees in Google Cloud or DeepMind, and the new round seems to exclude them as well. The expansion follows Microsoft’s move to offer buyouts to 60k staff as part of its own cost-cutting push.