The House authorizes El Sisi to take “whatever measures are needed” to support Saudi Arabia

Good morning, friends. It’s been a rough few days on the EGX, and the IPO everyone’s been waiting for now has a confirmed price. In today’s issue: a record institutional book for Banque du Caire (BdC), a fintech fund closing out four years after launch, and NBE’s investment arm doubling down on universities.

But first, the House has authorized President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to take “whatever measures are needed” to support Saudi Arabia. El Sisi has earlier said that any action would be defensive only, and ruled out an attack on Yemen.

On the business front, BdC has priced its IPO at the top of its range at EGP 5.30 a share after institutions put in EGP 205.8 bn worth of orders, the most any EGX IPO private tranche has drawn. That demand held through a sell-off on the EGX last Thursday. The price, one banking analyst tells us, matches the stock’s estimated fair value, so any gains once it starts trading (which is expected on 2 November) will need real demand behind them.

On the VC side, DPI Venture Capital has reached a final close on Nclude, the Egyptian fintech fund, at more than USD 112 mn. That’s a little above where the fund stood when DPI came in as advisor last year. The fund, which invests from seed through Series C, has since expanded under DPI into affordable ins., healthcare access, and SME credit.

In education news, Al Ahly Capital is buying El Sewedy’s 40% stake in the company building CIRA’s university campus in New Damietta. That makes it the second education platform Al Ahly Capital and CIRA will own together, with more schools and universities to come.

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ARE YOU MORE OF A LISTENER? Morning Drive is a 10-minute summary of today’s issue crafted for you to enjoy with your morning coffee, while getting the kids ready for school, or driving through the morning rush. And if you like it, tell your friends to tell their friends. They can find us on Apple, Spotify, or wherever they get their podcasts.

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Egypt positions itself as the Eastern Mediterranean’s energy hub, amid claims from Turkey, Israel, and Cyprus.

Issue III of Power Trip asks what that takes: Saudi and Libyan power links, the Greece-Europe green-energy highway, grid readiness, ports and supply chains shifting from efficiency to resilience.

Coming straight to your inbox tomorrow, 28 October.

Authority on standby

The House of Representatives yesterday authorized President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to take “the necessary measures” to support Saudi Arabia in defending its territory, sovereignty, and holy sites against “any external aggression,” according to a statement (pdf) from the House. MPs passed the mandate by a two-thirds majority of members after three closed sessions on 18, 19, and 26 October, which the House held at the president’s request in line with what the National Defense Council agreed upon on 18 October.

The MPs we spoke to back the mandate, with Magdy Morshed, head of the Egyptian Congress Party’s parliamentary bloc, telling EnterpriseAM that Saudi security is “an inseparable part of Egyptian national security.” Amr Rashad, a member of the Senate’s housing, local administration, and transport committee, says the moment “requires more cohesion and coordination among Arab states.”

On the day of the vote, Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir, and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin met with Iranian security officials in Tehran for four-way talks, which all sides agreed to continue. Egypt isn’t a party to the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement that Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey signed in August, though Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has met with his three counterparts in a separate four-way format, most recently in Istanbul on 23 October for the group’s seventh meeting.

REMEMBER- President El Sisi described Egypt’s role as defensive when he asked for the authority on 17 October. At the Egypt Forum last week, he said the effort would not extend beyond the territory of the Arab country it is protecting, according to Al Ahram, which reports that it does not include attacks on Yemen.

The vote follows weeks of Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia, including a ballistic missile attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on 10 October that killed 13 people. Among them was Egyptian Azza Ramzy, a 28-year-old flynas flight attendant from Beheira, Al Ahram reports. The airport partially reopened on Sunday, a day before the Houthis said they targeted it again, with no immediate Saudi confirmation.

Priced in greenbacks

EXCLUSIVE- Enppi eyes a January IPO, priced in USD. The government is aiming to launch the IPO of state-owned petroleum engineering contractor Enppi in the second half of January, with the offering priced in USD, a government official tells EnterpriseAM. The state will likely sell 10-20% of the company, leaving EGPC, which holds 96.61%, with roughly 77-87%, by our math. The final stake is still being worked out with the offering’s advisors, who have not been named. Work on the fair value study has been accelerated, and the USD price range will be set once it’s done, the official says.

There’s one caveat: the EGX listing committee gave Enppi six months from its 28 June temporary listing to complete the offering, meet the final listing requirements and register with the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA). If it misses that deadline (28 December, by our count), the temporary listing is treated as void. The FRA can extend the window based on the company’s justifications and timeline, but it isn’t clear whether Enppi has asked for more time.

Why USD: Enppi was capitalized in USD (USD 357.08 mn across 2.86 bn shares), like Elab and Petroleum Marine Services. Most petroleum companies were founded with USD capital, which is why they’re listed among the EGX’s USD-denominated stocks, Assistant Prime Minister Hashem El Sayed said in June after the three companies’ temporary listing, adding that USD listings let foreign investors buy in without converting into EGP.

A Gulf listing would follow. The government plans to dual-list Enppi on a Gulf exchange once its shares start trading on the EGX to widen the pool of potential investors, the official says. El Sayed had said Enppi, Elab, and Petroleum Marine Services are expected to trade in USD, with a Saudi Exchange listing possible. “The Saudis are very interested,” EGX Chairman Omar Radwan told us in August.

A familiar face abroad: Enppi booked USD 1.34 bn of contracts in 2025, 97% of them outside Egypt. The flagship awards are in the Gulf: a USD 1.24 bn LNG pre-conditioning plant for Adnoc in the UAE alongside Petrojet, a USD 355 mn turnkey contract at PDO’s Birba gas facilities in Oman, and a six-year route into PDO’s USD 6 bn+ pipeline. It’s also building four of the world’s largest NGL storage tanks for Aramco in Saudi Arabia, and the Oil Ministry says it has qualified to bid in Azerbaijan, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, and Angola.

IN CONTEXT- Enppi’s IPO has been in the cards before: In 2019, then-oil minister Tarek El Molla expected it in 1H 2019, with the state reportedly planning to sell 25-30% alongside GDRs in London. This time the stake is smaller, and the second venue is in the Gulf. A senior government official told us in August it would probably list in 1Q 2027, and Radwan expects five or six of the 20 temporarily listed state companies to complete IPOs within a year. The official doesn’t expect the run of offerings, which this month included MNT-Halan and state-owned Banque du Caire, to crowd each other out or weigh on the EGX.

Lowering the floor

FRA eases brokerage liquidity requirements amid market sell-off: The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has temporarily halved the minimum net liquid capital that securities brokerage firms must hold to 5% of their total liabilities, down from 10%, according to a circular to brokers seen by EnterpriseAM.

The lower floor runs through Thursday’s session on 29 October, an FRA official tells EnterpriseAM, stressing that end date, and adding that the decision aims “to preserve market stability and limit forced selling.” That date goes further than the circular itself, which only covers brokers’ daily net liquid capital reports for the past two sessions on Sunday and Monday.

The timing points to the selloff. The EGX30 fell 3.56% on Sunday to its lowest since early April, then lost another 1.66% yesterday to close at 48.4k, after dipping as low as 47.9k during the session. A falling market can squeeze the ratio even at sound brokers: proceeds owed to selling clients add to their liabilities, while margin loans count for less of their liquid capital as the shares behind them lose value. A broker that slips below the floor might have to cut clients’ margin positions and sell into a falling market, so halving the floor gives brokers room to ride out the volatility.

The ratio is one of the FRA’s main solvency tests, measuring whether a firm has enough liquidity on hand to meet its obligations, both on and off its balance sheet. It comes from Decision 14 of 2007 on solvency standards for brokers, debt dealers, and custodians, which have to report their net liquid capital to the regulator daily. That same decision lets the FRA chairman change the ratio when market conditions and the financial position of securities firms require it.

The FRA amended that decision in 2024, tightening how the ratio is calculated to cut the risk of brokers defaulting on what they owe clients. Some firms had been counting book equity, which isn’t actual liquidity, as the money they set aside for margin lending, leading them to report more capital than was actually available, according to the regulator.

One more berth

The Arab Petroleum Pipelines Company (Sumed) is weighing a USD 400 mn investment to expand petroleum products handling at its Ain Sokhna terminal, including a new marine berth that would take its berths there to four, Asharq Business reports, citing an unnamed government official. The plan also covers upgrades to its offshore and onshore facilities to serve refining and petrochemical projects in the area.

Why it matters: Flows through Sumed have jumped 150% since the Iran war began, with the twin 320 km Ain Sokhna-Sidi Kerir system now running at its 2.5 mn bbl / d ceiling. That’s up from about 1 mn bbl / d in February, an official said in April. The pipeline has become the main conduit for Gulf crude that lands at Ain Sokhna on the Red Sea and is pumped overland to Sidi Kerir for reloading onto Mediterranean-bound tankers. Meanwhile, Saudi exports through Bab Al Mandab have recovered to about 1.5 mn bbl / d after government-allied Yemeni forces retook positions near the strait.

The canal is recovering too, but narrowly. September was Suez’s busiest month by tonnage since December 2023 at 106.3 mn Deadweight Tonnage (DWT), though its 1.23k transits are still 39% below pre-crisis levels, according to Lloyd’s List Intelligence data. Container capacity rose 40% m-o-m to 2.19 mn TEUs, against 5.9 mn TEUs in September 2023, as more carriers switched back from the Cape. The crude segment Sumed serves was the standout: tankers were dominated by Russian crude bound for India, and gains tracked Saudi barrels rerouted through Yanbu and the pipeline. Bulk and LNG carriers lagged, and more than two-thirds of Asia-Europe container capacity still rounds the Cape.

The owners: Sumed, which was founded in 1974, is 50% owned by EGPC, with Saudi Aramco, UAE’s Mubadala Energy, and a group of Kuwaiti shareholders each holding 15%, and QatarEnergy holding 5%, according to Sumed’s shareholders page. Its existing Ain Sokhna jetty runs about 3 km and has three berths, two of them for petroleum products.

PSA-

WEATHER- Another warm autumn day in Cairo today, with a high of 30°C and a low of 20°C, according to our favorite weather app.

It’s slightly cooler in Alexandria, with a high of 29°C and a low of 18°C.

The big story abroad

Microsoft is opening the exit door to more than a quarter of its staff. The software giant is offering voluntary buyouts to around 60k employees, about 27% of its total workforce of 223k, as it seeks to pay for its costly AI infrastructure push while keeping spending in check. The offer covers workers at experience level 70 or below in the US, Canada, India, and the UK.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham wants his country back in the European Union (EU), but not yet. Burnham said yesterday he would like to see the UK rejoin the EU in his lifetime, but ruled out reversing Brexit in the current parliament. Speaking ahead of a UK-EU summit next month, Burnham said the UK got “a harder Brexit than was proposed in the referendum campaign,” which has weakened its economy and its control of immigration. For now, he wants “practical steps” to make the current arrangement work better.

The EU is reportedly preparing to slow the flow of Chinese goods without sparking a trade war. The move is part of a wider push to shrink the EU’s trade deficit with China, which hit USD 404 bn last year. The bloc plans to cut imports from sectors including chemicals, furniture, and machinery, possibly through import caps or tariffs, with measures that may be presented as soon as 1Q 2027. The European Commission is looking to repeat its recent agreement with Beijing that capped imports of Chinese hybrid vehicles at 350k a year, a limit set high enough to keep China from retaliating.

*** It’s Going Green day — your weekly briefing of all things green in Egypt: EnterpriseAM’s green economy vertical focuses each Tuesday on the business of renewable energy and sustainable practices in Egypt, everything from solar and wind energy through to water, waste management, sustainable building practices and how you can make your business greener, whatever the sector.

In today’s issue: We dig into what Egypt’s reuse figures actually measure, and how far the routes to its farms have come, as it cites its treatment plants in its Nile case against Ethiopia.

Banque du Caire is going public in a landmark IPO. On this episode of Making It, Hussein Abaza, the bank’s chief executive, joins Patrick to discuss the strategy behind the sale.

Listen to the episode on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Anghami | YouTube

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