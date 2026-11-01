The headlines from this morning

Missed this morning’s edition of EnterpriseAM? Here are the top stories in a nutshell.

The Central Bank of Egypt’s Monetary Policy Committee raised key policy rates by 100 bps on Thursday , marking its first hike since March 2024 and reversing an easing cycle that delivered 825 bps of cuts across six meetings since April 2025. The overnight deposit rate rose to 20.0% from 19.0%, the overnight lending rate to 21.0% from 20.0%, and the main operation and discount rates to 20.5% from 19.5%;

, marking its first hike since March 2024 and reversing an easing cycle that delivered 825 bps of cuts across six meetings since April 2025. The overnight deposit rate rose to 20.0% from 19.0%, the overnight lending rate to 21.0% from 20.0%, and the main operation and discount rates to 20.5% from 19.5%; Sami Saad Holding’s ADD Properties lined up a USD 265 mn syndicated loan to grow its Egyptian hospitality business . The centerpiece is a new Grand Hyatt hotel on the Giza Plateau overlooking the Grand Egyptian Museum and the Pyramids. The EBRD is serving as initial mandated lead arranger and bookrunner, taking the largest single facility at USD 127.5 mn;

The centerpiece is a new Grand Hyatt hotel on the Giza Plateau overlooking the Grand Egyptian Museum and the Pyramids. The EBRD is serving as initial mandated lead arranger and bookrunner, taking the largest single facility at USD 127.5 mn; Tactful AI is looking to raise USD 5-10 mn in a Series A round in early 2027. Investor talks are still in an early stage, with the company receiving inbound interest but not yet actively pursuing a raise as it focuses on operations. But the company says it’s ready for any potential delays;

Investor talks are still in an early stage, with the company receiving inbound interest but not yet actively pursuing a raise as it focuses on operations. But the company says it’s ready for any potential delays; The first Egyptian-assembled electric vehicle rolled off the production line yesterday, as state-owned El Nasr Automotive kicked off production of the MAGE EV — the electric version of China’s Dongfeng Mage — at its Helwan plant, with local content put at 45%. The car is built by SN Automotive, the joint venture between El Nasr and Al Safy Group.