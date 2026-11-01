ADD Properties secures USD 265 mn syndicated loan led by the EBRD for its Giza hotel

Sami Saad Holding’s ADD Properties has lined up a USD 265 mn syndicated loan to grow its Egyptian hospitality business, according to statements from ADD Properties and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) (here, pdf and here). The centerpiece is a new Grand Hyatt hotel on the Giza Plateau overlooking the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) and the pyramids. The EBRD is arranging the deal as the initial mandated lead arranger and bookrunner and is taking the largest single facility, at USD 127.5 mn.

The remaining debt comes from three lenders — the International Finance Corporation (IFC) at USD 60 mn, Emirates NBD Egypt at USD 40 mn, and the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) at USD 37.5 mn. The money strengthens ADD Properties’ capital structure, refinances the existing debt of its subsidiary AlDau Development, and funds land, refurbishment, and further capex, according to the EBRD’s project summary. The EBRD also funds technical assistance for LEED Silver certification across the portfolio, governance work, and hospitality training in Cairo and Hurghada.

IN CONTEXT- The numbers have shifted since the agreement first became public. ADD Properties put its Hyatt-backed plan at above USD 200 mn in June 2025, when the EBRD’s project summary set its own ticket inside a package of up to USD 265 mn, and the IFC opened at up to USD 100 mn. The IFC’s board approved its share at USD 66.3 mn on 26 June 2026, and since those early figures were ceilings, this week’s arrangement is what puts the final numbers on the loan.

As for who’s borrowing, ADD Properties is the hospitality developer of Sami Saad Holding, a family group that runs 30 companies across engineering and contracting, automotive, food and beverage, and hospitality, per its own group profile, with Samcrete as its contracting name. ADD Properties traded as AlDau Development before a rebrand, and it brought Hyatt back to Egypt with the Hyatt Regency Cairo West, which opened in 2022.

The Grand Hyatt will have plenty of company, as West Cairo continues to fill up with tourism plans around the same plateau. Singapore-based Hotel101 Global has entered Africa for the first time with an EGP 5.5 bn, 750-room project near GEM and the Giza Pyramids, due for completion by 2029. State-backed Nevera Egypt is also preparing an integrated media city that envisions 18 hotels alongside extensive commercial and logistics hubs near the Pyramids Plateau. Orascom Pyramids Entertainment is slated to inject EGP 500 mn next year to upgrade infrastructure, services, and cultural events across the plateau.

ADVISORS- EFG Holding’s EFG Hermes is the sole financial advisor, pricing the loan and placing it across the four lenders for the developer.