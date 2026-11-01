Posted inA MESSAGE FROM VISA

Agentic commerce is on the agenda, even as familiarity lags

by The Enterprise CompanyEgypt Edition
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Agentic commerce is getting boardroom attention faster than the term itself is becoming familiar. In practice, it moves AI from recommending to acting: placing orders, completing transactions, managing inventory, and personalizing customer experiences within guardrails set by people. Visa commissioned Agentic Commerce: Market Insights and Outlook for Egypt, conducted by Fast Company Middle East and powered by Probity, to see how Egyptian businesses are approaching that shift.

Most of the senior decision-makers surveyed are still getting acquainted with the concept. Of those surveyed, 55.7% say they are not very familiar with agentic commerce, while another 16.8% have heard of it but find the term unclear. Just 27.2% consider themselves quite or very familiar.

Familiarity has not dampened expectations. More than eight in 10 respondents (83.8%) expect moderate to high disruption to their industry within two years, while 12.9% expect incremental change. No respondent expects zero impact.

Those expectations are beginning to turn into activity. While 16.1% of surveyed organizations were preparing pilots for launch within six months, another 16.1% have defined mid-term rollout plans, while 2.4% reported having implemented autonomous purchasing. Most of that exploration is being pushed from the top, with 32.5% citing executive leadership as the main force behind it. The discussion is moving toward practical decisions businesses will have to make: where agents can create value, what actions they can execute, and how those actions will be supervised.

Read Visa’s full report for its recommendations on making those decisions.

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