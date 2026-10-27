Turuq takes its first outside investment from Den VC

Cairo-based e-commerce fulfillment startup Turuq took its first outside investment in a seed equity round from tech-focused venture capital firm Den VC, according to a statement (pdf) out yesterday. The company didn’t disclose the size of the round, the valuation, or Den’s stake. Turuq doesn’t need the money to cover burn and is already eyeing a larger funding round around mid-2027 to fund more aggressive scaling, co-founder Ahmed Atta tells EnterpriseAM.

Turuq handles warehousing, inventory management, order packing, courier routing, and last-mile delivery for online merchants through a single platform. Co-founders Atta and Karim Kamal bootstrapped the business from warehouse space at Atta’s home, and it’s been operating since June 2023, though it was only incorporated in January 2025, Atta tells us. Along the way, it opened its first warehouse (April 2024), added a pickup model for merchants with their own storage (March 2025), and rolled out F.I.R.M., an in-house AI layer that flags unreliable order updates (August 2025), according to its website.

Turuq is already profitable, with gross margins of 40-45% and net margins of 10-15%, Atta tells us. “We didn’t take this funding to cover operational burn,” he says. “Our business model is not predicated on cashburning to buy market share.” The proceeds are going into corporate accounting infrastructure, systems to handle higher volumes, a marketing team, and regulatory compliance, along with some operational capex, which Atta describes as institutionalizing the company’s operational foundation. Turuq can fund its planned expansion internally through next year, he says.

Where it stands today: Turuq moves 50k-100k orders a month depending on seasonality, Atta says, and expects to hit some 200k over Black Friday. It has served more than 300 merchants since launch, with 90-100 active at any one time. Its total warehouse footprint is roughly 1.5k sqm, made up of a fulfillment hub in the Fifth Settlement and a sorting center in Maadi, where outgoing orders from its micro-fulfillment network converge for dispatch. Turuq runs its own couriers and fleet in some zones and outsources the rest to third-party delivery providers.

The case for micro-fulfillment centers: Fulfillment providers that rely on massive central warehouses of 10k-20k sqm “frequently lose operational control during demand spikes because everything is bottlenecked in a single facility,” Atta says. Spreading volume across nodes means a surge in one place doesn’t cascade: “If one location faces a temporary delay or heavy surge, it doesn’t spill over or disrupt the rest of the network.” He says that keeps Turuq within its SLAs 95-100% of the time.

The software is homegrown too: Turuq’s warehouse management system, courier management system, and supporting infrastructure are all proprietary, and the tech team is among the company’s largest departments. “While developing proprietary tech requires upfront capital investment, it creates significant long-term operational leverage and protects our margins, especially as we integrate AI,” Atta says.

An asset-light KSA entry may be in the cards. “Several Egyptian logistics companies have tried expanding into Saudi Arabia and failed,” Atta says. Turuq plans to enter via SaaS instead of building on the ground: “We can license our proprietary Warehouse Management System to third parties who already own warehouse assets, allowing them to run their facilities on our tech,” he says. The strategy would enable Turuq to “scale software and build out the logistics ecosystem without taking on direct asset risk abroad,” Atta adds, without giving a timeline.

What’s next for Turuq: The startup is looking to roll out same-day delivery through its micro-fulfillment network, which Atta says will let it cover more geographic areas faster, and it also plans to expand its fulfillment capacity and launch its SaaS platform.

The hardest part: “Regulatory and legal complexity is easily one of the most challenging aspects of this industry,” Atta says, pointing to commercial licensing and the question of who carries liability across merchant property, transit, couriers, and fleet vehicles.

IN CONTEXT- The investment comes a year after Turuq completed InvestIT, the investment-readiness program run by ITIDA and TIEC and operated by Flat6Labs, which introduced the company to Den. Fellow fulfillment players Khazenly and ShipBlu have also tapped venture funding, with Khazenly raising USD 2.5 mn in 2022 and ShipBlu securing USD 2.4 mn in 2021. Meanwhile, Mylerz tapped its existing shareholders for more than EGP 100 mn in fresh debt and equity in July.

Den VC backed a handful of Egyptian startups last year, including edtech Career 180 and cybersecurity firm The Whiteguard, and joined Riyadh-based WideBot AI’s USD 3 mn pre-Series A.