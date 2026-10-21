AI now sits inside the manager’s brief

AI becomes useful inside the operating details: who uses it, where it fits, and which decisions it supports. As AI and digital tools become part of daily operations, leaders increasingly need to connect teams, workflows, and decisions right across the organization. “The leaders who succeed will be those who prepare the next generation to think critically, learn continuously, and innovate fearlessly,” said Sherif El Sanadily, a digital leadership trainer.

Executive development has to prepare managers for the full operating picture. At AUC Onsi Sawiris School of Business Executive Education, leadership development focuses on systems thinking, digital fluency, and cross-functional awareness — capabilities that help work across organizational complexity.

The leadership question is judgment. Managers need to understand how AI affects governance, operations, and organizational culture, then decide where automation helps and where human judgment remains essential.

AUC Onsi Sawiris School of Business Executive Education’s portfolio speaks to that cross-disciplinary work. Across short programs, workshops, and certificates, it helps leaders build the capabilities to work across disciplines and adapt to new tools. The Digital Leadership: Driving Cultural and Organizational Change program looks at how leadership, culture, and organizational structure shape a company’s ability to execute and sustain digital transformation.

The Digital Leadership program covers four practical areas. Participants align AI with business outcomes, build frameworks for data privacy, transparency, and risk, upskill teams through change, and redesign workflows. They join a cohort of fellow executives facing similar scaling challenges, work through real-world case studies, and leave with a personalized roadmap for their organization.

Applications are open for the eight-session blended program, which runs live online and on campus, beginning 23 November 2026. Apply before 24 October here.