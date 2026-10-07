A consortium is forming to take an equity stake in an Egyptian data center, but the sector’s barriers run deep

Post For Investment is putting together a consortium to take an equity stake in a data center, Managing Director and CEO Ahmed Ali Abdelrahman told the EnterpriseAM Egypt Forum on Monday. It is a “very early stage” investment with “too many stakeholders” in place, he said. “Once it is ready, I think we are definitely going to be putting money in it.”

The country has about 15–20 MW of installed data center IT load capacity, Abdelrahman said. Four announced mega projects would push that to 400–500 MW, but only about 20 MW of that total is actually committed, Abdelrahman noted. Building all four mega projects would require USD 4–5 bn, and the funding mix is not clear yet, he added.

Getting one of these facilities off the ground is a circular problem. A 20 MW AI data center — the scale Hassan Allam Digital Infrastructure CEO Mohamed Magdy Allam called “meaningful” — costs USD 600 mn “and even more, depending on the technology.” You need customers to get financing, you need a finished facility to get customers, and you cannot build the facility without financing. “That’s a circular situation where you need to sort of break it one way or the other,” Allam said on stage.

Demand is catching up

Demand is “probably the biggest barrier,” said Ahmed Sobhy, deputy CEO at eFinance Investment Group. “We do a lot of hyping of AI,” he said, but Egyptian customers “haven’t gotten there completely yet.” Allam sees the immediate opportunity abroad: compute capacity is severely constrained across the US and Europe, positioning Egypt to export compute capacity internationally while domestic demand matures.

The hyperscalers that would anchor that demand have not arrived yet. Data sovereignty rules complicate their entry, and the government is “working hard” on a fix, Abdelrahman said. One workaround he points to is “New Cloud”, an aggregation model that buys capacity from several data centers and resells it to hyperscalers. PwC Egypt Country Senior Partner Maged Ezz Eldeen pushed a different solution: the “digital embassy” model, where foreign clients’ data operates under their home country’s rules on Egyptian soil. Data sovereignty “can create demand” in the country, he said, but it “doesn’t help when you try to attract hyperscalers from abroad.” Pointing to international precedent, Ezz Eldeen noted that Estonia pioneered this approach in 2017 by establishing a digital embassy in Luxembourg to ensure government resilience and disaster recovery.

Power is a bottleneck

Getting power to the right plots of land is “the one unlock the sector needs,” Sobhy says. “Power allocation to the right plots of land isn’t happening as quickly as it should.” Egypt’s grid has about 50-60 GW of capacity, Abdelrahman says, and the announced pipeline needs major investment in both generation and transmission to run and cool the facilities.

It looks like the government was listening: The Electricity Ministry has approved a EGP 3 bn expansion of the El Alamein and Dabaa transformer zones, including two new 500 kV substations, specifically to serve data center infrastructure, a government official tells EnterpriseAM. The build will take two years and is part of a wider grid modernization plan to absorb renewable energy.

Financing the build

Lenders do not need to reinvent the wheel, says Lamyaa Gadelhak, chair of Baker McKenzie’s global project finance group. Data centers can be split into different assets (land and buildings, power infrastructure, IT equipment) and each financed separately. Hyperscalers increasingly want the infrastructure off their balance sheets, she adds. “They are software companies, and they shouldn’t be valued as infrastructure companies.”

Ezz Eldeen flags two structural mismatches. The first is currency: local banks can lend in EGPs for civil works, but the imported equipment needs USDs, and those USDs need export credit agencies or DFIs. “Don’t get USDs when all your revenues are in EGP,” he said. The second is tenor, where lenders must synchronize three different clocks: land and buildings are long-term assets, power and cooling equipment are medium-term, while GPU clusters operate on a short-term lifecycle that turns over every three to five years.

No more excuses

The regulatory side is clearing, Allam says. Having been involved since 2021, he credits the government, led by the Communication & Information Technology Ministry, with being “very proactive” in removing regulatory barriers. “This is not an excuse anymore” for private investors, he said. Ezz Eldeen argues the next step is institutional. A data center project currently falls between various government bodies, line ministries, and utility providers. No single body can clear it. Egypt needs a “catalyst like the golden license” to glue those pieces together, he said, noting that frameworks like the digital embassy concept can serve as a similar catalyst to unlock global demand.

The government confirms the interest is real. Discussions are ongoing with multiple international operators for hyperscale data centers, a Communications Ministry official tells EnterpriseAM. These include recent meetings with the US Heka Data alliance. Egypt’s pitch centers on green energy (solar, wind, and green hydrogen) which global tech companies increasingly require as a condition for mega data centers. The government is working across ministries to provide an integrated package: ready land, stable power at competitive prices, submarine cable access, and a supportive regulatory environment.

REFRESHER- Hassan Allam Digital Infrastructure, the partnership between Hassan Allam Holding and A15, committed USD 400 mn to the first phase of a new data center in June after securing an NTRA licence.

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia

An Egyptian-Indian JV has secured the contract to build a Riyadh AI data center for Center3 and Humain. Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction and India’s Sterling & Wilson take an estimated SAR 750 mn (USD 200 mn) for the first phase, covering civil, architectural, MEP, and infrastructure works, according to Meed. Phase one carries 16.2 MW of IT load and is due in 16 months. A second phase scales the site to 50 MW, across one standard-density hall and four high-density halls of 11.2 MW each.

The site is part of the 1 GW program Center3 and Humain launched in December. Center3, STC Group's digital-infrastructure arm, and Humain are building data centers across the Kingdom for high-density workloads and large-model training, starting at up to 250 MW and using the early sites as a template as they scale toward 1 GW.

Humain has piled up data-center commitments quickly: Beyond the Center3 JV, it has a USD 5 bn AI Zone with AWS, a 500 MW site with Elon Musk’s xAI, a multi-gigawatt pipeline with DataVolt, and 211 land plots across the Kingdom. This venture is separate from Humain's SAR 8.8 bn, 250 MW agreement with Al Moammar Information Systems, which began issuing work orders this month.

For Hassan Allam, the data center win adds an AI line to a Saudi order book already built across the Kingdom’s flagships, almost always through its local arm and a partner. At Diriyah, Hassan Allam Construction Saudi and UCC Saudi took a USD 727 mn award for the Waldorf Astoria superblock; with AlBawani it landed a USD 490 mn contract for the Saudi Museum of Contemporary Art; and with OHL Arabia it’s building Saudi Arabia Railways' Dammam 2nd Industrial City connection. At Neom, the group is developing Container Terminal 1 and its marine services area alongside El Seif and China Harbour Engineering, and working with KAUST on what's described as the world's largest coral-reef restoration.