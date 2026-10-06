MIS receives second Humain work order

Al Moammar Information Systems’ (MIS) Humain contract keeps converting, with the firm booking its second work order under its SAR 8.8 bn agreement to build 250 MW of AI data centers for PIF’s Humain, it said in a Tadawul filing. The order is worth more than 1.35 times MIS’s 2025 revenue and runs 16 months, with the financial impact starting in 4Q 2026. With the first order landing days earlier, MIS has now turned more than 280% of last year's revenue into firm orders — roughly two-fifths of the framework — inside two weeks.

Ladun locks in a Riyadh development project

Ladun Investment will develop a SAR 339 mn mixed-use project in Riyadh's Al Munsiyah district. The listed contractor has signed a binding agreement with the Asbar Al Munsiyah Fund, firming up an April MoU, according to a Tadawul filing. The scheme spans 16.8k sqm across four plots on Prince Mohammed bin Salman Road and takes in a hotel, luxury homes, retail, and offices.

The details: Ladun will earn a 10% development fee on total project costs, excluding land value. It could also collect a performance incentive equal to 10% of returns above an 18% target IRR, with the incentive split 60% to Ladun and 40% to Asbar Financial.

Diriyah hands out more hotel work

Diriyah Company has awarded two construction contracts worth a combined SAR 2.7 bn to build luxury hotels and branded residences in its Diriyah Square district, 413 hotel rooms and 34 residential units in all, it said in a press release.

Who’s getting what: A MAN-MAG joint venture — Man Enterprise Saudi and Al Majal Al Arabi Group — takes SAR 1.3 bn for three hotels and two residential projects, while Urbacon Saudi gets SAR 1.4 bn for three hotels and one residential project. Both contracts cover building facades, blockwork, fit-out, mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP), and external works.

Both have built for Diriyah before. Urbacon Saudi is part of an SAR 8 bn project covering four hospitality assets and the equestrian and polo club in Wadi Safar, and the Man-MAG JV won the SAR 917 mn contract to build the Diriyah Grand Mosque’s second phase.

Still swinging

BC Partners Credit has made an initial committed investment in LIV Golf, part of a targeted USD 300 mn in financing to help the league emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy ahead of next year’s season, Reuters reports, citing a company statement. The funding — which still requires court approval — will support LIV’s next phase, during which players would become equity owners of both the league and its teams, the company said.

ICYMI- LIV Golf filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month, with mns of USD in unpaid debts to top players. This came months after the Public Investment Fund pulled the plug on the project, saying it would stop funding after the 2026 season concludes.