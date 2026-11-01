UAE firms’ rush into agentic AI is hitting a data wall

Good morning, everyone. There’s some welcome good news in today’s issue as Fitch upgrades Abu Dhabi’s growth outlook, scrapping a contraction (as long as Hormuz reopens), as a rebound in oil production is set to drive the comeback. We’re also finally getting some relief at the pump, as fuel prices dip for the first time since July this month, though petrol and diesel are still higher than they were in September.

Our big story is less cheerful for anyone with an AI roadmap: UAE companies are racing to put AI agents to work, but executives tell us the data those agents need isn’t ready for them. Customer records are scattered across systems, and firms have legacy tech that was never built for real-time AI. Experts who work with implementing and rolling out agentic AI walk us through what needs fixing, and why the next AI bill may not be for a model at all.

On the M&A side of things, Edge Group’s investment arm SDF is taking majority control of UAE maritime tech company Marix, a maker of uncrewed offshore vessels. Its new Marip-24 for subsea inspection and surveys is moving toward production in the UAE, another piece of the push to localize defense manufacturing. Plus: we have earnings results from 2PointZero and PureHealth for you today.

Abu Dhabi’s economy is gearing up for an oil-fueled comeback

Fitch Ratings reaffirmed Abu Dhabi’s AA sovereign credit rating with a stable outlook while sharply upgrading its growth forecasts, according to a rating assessment. The agency now expects the emirate’s economy to grow 3.7% in 2026 before jumping 15.1% in 2027, a significant reversal from its May forecast of a roughly 1% contraction this year.

Oil is doing much of the heavy lifting: Fitch expects UAE oil production to reach 4.2 mn bbl / d in 2027 as conditions around the Strait of Hormuz normalize and a second pipeline to Fujairah comes online around midyear. Higher oil revenues should help widen Abu Dhabi's budget surplus next year, following a projected surplus of 2.3% of GDP in 2026, excluding investment income from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (Adia).

What’s keeping the rating steady? Abu Dhabi’s financial reserves remain substantial despite the war. Fitch estimates sovereign net foreign assets, largely comprising Adia investments, at 300% of GDP at end-2025, compared with a 45.1% median for similarly rated sovereigns. Government debt stood at just 19.3% of GDP, against a peer median of 46.5%. Those buffers give the emirate room to absorb higher war-related spending without putting its credit rating under immediate pressure.

But there’s a catch: Fitch’s outlook assumes a lasting agreement will reopen Hormuz around 1Q 2027, while prolonged regional insecurity or damage to energy infrastructure could derail the recovery. The agency also warns that oil dependence continues to constrain Abu Dhabi’s rating, with non-oil growth expected to remain below pre-war levels. As we reported in October, Fitch expects the UAE’s non-oil economy to contract 3.7% this year as the war weighs on tourism, logistics, and foreign investment.

Data point

AED 4.54 bn — that’s how much investors bid for just AED 1.1 bn of UAE government sukuk and bonds at October’s Treasury auction, leaving the offering 4.1x oversubscribed, state news agency Wam reports. The AED-denominated issuance included Islamic Treasury sukuk maturing in October 2029 with a yield of 4.95% and conventional Treasury bonds due in January 2031 with a yield of 5.05%.

And investors weren’t asking for much of a premium: The sukuk yielded just 19 bps above comparable US Treasuries, while the bonds offered a 26 bps premium. Demand remained strong, although the auction’s bid-to-cover ratio of 4.1x was down from the 4.7x recorded in April. The issuance also helps establish benchmark borrowing rates in AED, a market still dominated by government and central bank debt, as we reported in August.

Orascom-OCI merger on the horizon

ADX- and EGX-listed Orascom Construction expects to complete its merger with Euronext-listed OCI in December, according to a company disclosure (pdf). OCI shareholders approved the move on 30 October, after securing Orascom Construction shareholders’ approval in January. The timetable could shift, the company says, since some steps hinge on third parties and regulatory approvals.

What’s next: Orascom Construction’s board will meet on Thursday to approve a capital increase and allot 97.2 mn new shares to OCI, subject to the agreement’s remaining conditions. The increase nearly doubles the company’s paid-in capital to USD 207.4 mn. The target date for issuing and listing the new shares on the ADX and the EGX is 24 November, with eligible OCI shareholders slated to receive their shares on or around 8 December. OCI will then delist from Euronext Amsterdam and be liquidated, according to NNS Holding’s offer memorandum (pdf).

Still in play: Nassef Sawiris’ family investment firm NNS Holding, which held c. 57.3% of OCI as of mid-September, is offering EUR 4.10 per share to OCI shareholders who prefer to exit rather than receive Orascom shares. The offer closes on 17 November unless extended. Separately, a petition by Dutch investment firm Value8 asking the Enterprise Chamber to stop the merger vote and investigate OCI was still pending as of mid-October. The merger agreement’s long-stop date is 30 December.

REMEMBER- The Enterprise Chamber barred OCI from voting on the merger in January over concerns about Sawiris’ role on both sides. Court-appointed directors agreed in July to allow a vote on condition that NNS’s offer is declared unconditional and settled.

PSA

Businesses facing penalties for delays in complying with the UAE’s upcoming e-invoicing system will now see those fines capped at AED 50k over any 12 consecutive months, state news agency Wam reports. The revised rules retain the initial AED 5k fine, followed by another AED 5k for each month, or part of a month, that non-compliance continues, but place a ceiling on the total penalty. The changes replace the penalty framework introduced last December.

And there’s more breathing room: The Finance Ministry has scrapped fines for failing to report an e-invoicing system failure to the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) and clarified that businesses acting as both invoice issuers and recipients won’t be fined twice for the same violation.

REMEMBER- The changes come just weeks after the UAE eased other e-invoicing requirements, including temporary exemptions for transactions within the same tax group and relaxed data-storage rules. Mandatory e-invoicing rolls out in January 2027, requiring businesses to exchange structured digital invoices through accredited service providers, with transaction data shared with the FTA in near real time.

UAE fuel prices finally hit the brakes

UAE fuel prices are falling in November for the first time since July, according to Fuel Price Committee figures shared on X. The cuts follow three consecutive monthly increases in August, September, and October. Here’s what drivers will pay per liter this month:

Super 98 falls to AED 4.16, down from AED 4.40 in October (-5.5%);

Special 95 falls to AED 4.04, down from AED 4.28 (-5.6%);

E-Plus 91 falls to AED 3.97, down from AED 4.21 (-5.7%);

Diesel falls to AED 4.75, down from AED 4.80 (-1.0%).

But the relief only goes so far: Petrol remains around 9-10% more expensive than in September, while diesel is still 10.5% higher. That could limit how much November’s cuts ease transport-related inflation, particularly for businesses facing elevated freight and delivery costs. As we reported in April, those costs can take time to filter through supply chains and into consumer prices.

WEATHER- Temperatures are down to 35°C today in Abu Dhabi and 25°C overnight, while it’s slightly warmer in Dubai, with highs of 36°C and lows of 26°C.

The big story abroad

Hedging the AI wager: Companies are increasingly relying on financial derivatives such as put options and credit-default swaps to shield themselves from a possible downturn in AI stocks, with the price of default ins. on Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, and Oracle climbing to its highest level since 2021. Neoclouds and data centers are also weighing put options linked to the price of computing power and compute indexes as a safeguard in case computing prices fall.

German ministers vowed harsh punishment for the rioters and looters who vandalized shops and left more than 100 police officers injured in Frankfurt overnight. They also commended security forces for stopping the unrest from spreading further. The violence centred on Frankfurt on Saturday, as tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets in dozens of German cities to call for better education and a lower cost of living. The rallies were organized by the campaign group “Gen Z regelt,” which roughly means “Gen Z takes charge.” Masked rioters in Frankfurt, Germany’s financial capital, damaged 17 shops and looted five.

Overnight attacks by Russia hit energy facilities in four Ukrainian regions and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Electricity was partly restored on Sunday as an unusual humanitarian ceasefire in the Kherson region came to an end. The truce had allowed civilians to leave the Russian-held city of Oleshky.

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