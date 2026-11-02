UAE-DRC trade pact enters into force

UAE carves out a trade path into Central Africa

The UAE has opened another door into Africa as its Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) enters into force today, according to state news agency Wam. The pact gives a clearer route into one of the continent’s most resource-rich markets.

The trade is already there: Bilateral non-oil trade expanded 38.5% y-o-y to USD 3.5 bn in 2025, with the UAE as a key export conduit — for Congolese commodities, metals, and agricultural goods — while routing machinery, vehicles, and electronics into Kinshasa. With this pact, the UAE has concluded Cepas with 40 countries, 20 now in force.

Why it matters: The DRC controls more than 70% of global cobalt supply, is Africa’s largest copper producer, and holds vast reserves of tin, tantalum, and gold — materials central to electronics and energy transition. Bordering nine countries, the DRC also offers UAE logistics operators a gateway into Central and Eastern Africa.