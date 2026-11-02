2PointZero, PureHealth post solid 3Q earnings

Earnings of a post-merger empire for 2PointZero

A string of massive acquisitions drove Abu Dhabi’s 2PointZero Group’s 3Q revenue to increase nearly tenfold y-o-y to AED 11.8 bn from AED 1.2 bn, according to the group’s financial results (pdf). However, a higher income tax, finance costs, and a sharp rise in other expenses weighed on the bottom line, which slipped 6.6% y-o-y to AED 1.8 bn.

The 9M picture: Net income hit AED 9.5 bn in the first nine months of 2026, up from AED 2.7 bn the year before, on revenues of AED 33.7 bn, up from AED 2.2 bn. However, AED 5.8 bn of that 9M bottom line was driven by fair value gains on the company’s investment portfolio, rather than core operations, along with the integration of Spanish retail group Tendam, according to a press release. It closed out 9M with AED 155 bn in assets.

Where earnings are coming from: 9M revenue was concentrated in mining, with a 55% share, followed by the consumer segment at 34% and investments at 11%. Meanwhile, bottom-line results came primarily from investments, with a 68% share, followed by mining with 14%, energy with 11%, and consumer with 8%. 9M expansion moves for the group included acquiring 90% of pan-African power producer Azura Power, alongside minority stakes in Traverse Midstream Partners for USD 2.25 bn.

PureHealth’s international care lifts 9M earnings

International care operations and stronger patient activity lifted healthcare giant PureHealth’s 3Q net income 2.2% y-o-y to AED 533 mn, while its revenue rose 16% to AED 7.6 bn, according to the group’s financial statements (pdf) and management discussion report (pdf). A 26% spike in finance costs tempered the bottom line despite the spike in revenue. Cover net income fell 5.1% y-o-y to AED 209 mn, offsetting stronger care earnings, which rose 7.5% to AED 324 mn.

The 9M vitals: Revenue rose 11.5% to AED 22.4 bn in the first nine months of 2026, and net income increased 14.1% to AED 1.7 bn. Care generated 72% of 9M revenue and 62% of the bottom line, while Cover contributed 28% of 9M revenue and 38% of net income. Inpatient footfall rose 51% y-o-y, with outpatient numbers seeing a 23% rise.

Behind the results: The Care segment posted stronger earnings for 9M, up 21.3% to AED 1.1 bn on the back of the consolidation of Greece- and Cyprus-based Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG), which contributed an AED 2.3 bn boost, and higher patient activity. Cover also posted steady net income growth of 3.9% to AED 667 mn during the period.