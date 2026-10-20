UAE eases e-invoicing rules ahead of 2027 rollout

The UAE is taking some of the sting out of its upcoming e-invoicing rollout: The Finance Ministry has relaxed several requirements, exempting transactions between members of the same tax group for 24 months from 1 January 2027, lifting local data storage restrictions, and scrapping a reporting deadline for system failures, state news agency Wam reports. The amendments took effect on 1 October.

What that means: Companies that live under the same group will be given the all-clear for invoice transactions between them for two years (until the end of December 2028). Plus: Businesses no longer need to store electronic invoices, credit notes, and related data physically in the UAE, provided they retain the records for the legally prescribed period and make them available to the FTA upon request.

And there’s one less deadline to worry about when systems go down: The ministry has removed the requirement to notify the FTA of an e-invoicing system failure within two business days, eliminating a specific reporting obligation when technical problems arise.

REMEMBER- E-invoicing is about to become mandatory: The UAE is moving from traditional invoices to structured digital invoices exchanged through accredited service providers (ASPs), with transaction data shared with the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) in near real time. As we’ve previously explained, businesses with annual revenues of AED 50 mn or more must adopt the system by 1 January 2027, followed by smaller firms on 1 July and government entities on 1 October. Large businesses also have until 30 October to appoint an ASP.

Why it matters

Businesses are still racing to get ready: A readiness survey we covered in June found that just 14.1% of respondents considered themselves fully prepared for e-invoicing, while 60.5% had yet to conduct an ERP gap analysis. The latest changes remove some compliance hurdles, but don't eliminate the work of getting invoicing systems ready for next year’s deadlines.

The biggest gainers are the largest companies. The tax group exemption helps holding companies and conglomerates that run dozens of related entities, where transactions between their own companies make up a large share of invoices. Dropping the local storage rule matters most to multinationals whose ERP and accounting systems are hosted on cloud servers abroad. They no longer have to move that data onshore or duplicate it. For smaller companies with a single corporate entity and locally hosted systems, the practical relief is limited to the system-failure change.

SMEs in particular will benefit from the eased deadlines and invoice data storage rules, as experts previously told us that micro or smaller enterprises may face challenges in adjusting to the new standards, especially if relying on older legacy solutions for invoicing.