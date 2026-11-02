Commodity prices are set to rise 23% this year, and the World Bank sees relief for energy in 2027, but not for food

Global commodity prices are set to rise 23% this year, their second-highest level since 2013, according to the World Bank’s October Commodity Markets Outlook report (pdf). Energy costs are leading with a 32% jump. Food adds 10%, metals and minerals are heading for an all-time high, and precious metals are on track for a 40% gain. Brent is forecast to average USD 91 / bbl for the year, after touching c. USD 110 in mid-October. That average is below the market: the Bank sees 4Q at almost USD 100, while Brent was USD 115.81 a barrel on 27 October.

The war cut oil, gas, and refined-fuel supply. Diesel and jet fuel climbed far more than crude because refining, not crude, is the bottleneck — and Russia, the obvious stand-in, has damaged refineries of its own. Net diesel exports from Russia and the Middle East fell about 60% y-o-y in September, and other exporters covered only half the gap. And there is little left in the tank: global inventories have dropped about 2.4 mn bbl / d since the war began, leaving OECD government stocks at end-September at their lowest in more than three decades and the US reserve at its lowest since 1982.

Food is the second front: Black Sea attacks pushed grain prices 25% above a year earlier in 3Q; the Bank sees them up 14% this year and 9% in 2027. El Niño is lifting rice and sugar too, and wheat output is set to shrink 3% in 2026-2027.

Metals run on a different engine: supply is tight, and demand comes from renewables, data centres, and tech. The Bank’s metals index is up 25% for the year, and aluminum, copper, and tin have all hit records. Base metal prices edged lower in 3Q while staying near those highs. Precious metals slipped 7% in 3Q 2026 but are up 40% for the year, with gold, silver, and platinum January-September averages up 42%, 71%, and 110%.

SOUND SMART- Commodity markets price the raw inputs of the economy, and they trade each other’s problems. The Bank’s Special Focus tracks 15 commodities from the Bloomberg index in six groups; industrial metals and food pass volatility on most, and oil’s role in that jumped once the war began. A Hormuz problem becomes a diesel, fertilizer, and food problem.

Next year only partly helps. Prices fall 7%, with Brent at USD 79, energy down 12%, and food up another 7%. That assumes the war stays quiet and the El Niño harvest losses stay manageable. If both bite at once, the Bank’s adverse case puts Brent at USD 105 and food prices 12% above their own baseline, past their 2022 level.

MARKETS THIS MORNING-

Asian markets are mixed this morning. Japan’s Nikkei is down around 0.3%, while South Korea’s Kospi is up roughly 1% after shedding 16% in October. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside ​Japan eased 0.4%.

ADX 9,466 -0.1% (YTD: -5.3%) DFM 5,771 -0.8% (YTD: -4.6%) Nasdaq Dubai UAE20 4,720 -1.4% (YTD: -3.5%) USD : AED CBUAE Buy 3.67 Sell 3.67 EIBOR 3.7% o/n 4.9% 1 yr TASI 9,838 -0.8% (YTD: -6.2%) EGX30 48,744 -1.7% (YTD: +16.5%) S&P 500 7,580 -1.8% (YTD: +10.7%) FTSE 100 10,730 +0.1% (YTD: +8.0%) Euro Stoxx 50 6,131 -1.2% (YTD: +5.8%) Brent crude USD 111.96 -1.3% Natural gas (Nymex) USD 2.86 -1.3% Gold USD 3,902 +0.1% BTC USD 77,944 +0.4% (YTD: -11.0%) Lunate JP Morgan UAE Bond UCITS ETF AED 3.53 0.0% (YTD: -1.6%) S&P MENA Bond & Sukuk 148.90 +0.1% (YTD: -2.0%) VIX (Volatility Index) 19.42 +12.9% (YTD: +29.9%)

THE CLOSING BELL-

The ADX fell 0.1% on Friday on turnover of AED 851.1 mn. The index is down 5.3% YTD.

In the green: United Arab Bank (+14.6%), Emirates Mobility Company (+8.1%), and Fujairah Building Industries (+5.0%).

In the red: Rak Co. for White Cement & Construction Materials (-5.0%), Aram Group (-5.0%), and Hayah Ins. Company (-4.7%).

Over on the DFM, the index fell 0.8% on turnover of AED 551.1 mn. Meanwhile, Nasdaq Dubai was down 1.4%.