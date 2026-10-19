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Tuesday, 20 Oct 2026

What We’re Tracking Today
The Big Story Today
Industry
Logistics
Also On Our Radar
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Foreign funds line up behind BdC’s IPO

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Today at a glance

1

The Big Story Today

Four foreign funds line up USD 256 mn for Banque du Caire.
2

Industry

Fertiglobe weighs a USD 1.5 bn-plus phosphate fertilizer complex in Ain Sokhna.
3

Logistics

Gov’t nears trial runs at three strategic warehouses, eyes four more with private partners.
4

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

Egypt, Turkey, India proposed safe passage for grain ships at Ukrainian and Russian ports.
5

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

Eni and TotalEnergies are budgeting USD 100-120 mn for a 40 km pipeline to carry Cronos gas to Damietta.
6

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

Shares of MNT-Halan start trading on the EGX today at EGP 24.50 a piece.
7

Also on our Radar

Ex-Etisalat group CEO Hatem Dowidar takes stake in Cairo AI startup Tactful.
8

PLANET FINANCE

MSCI may cut Indonesia from its global indexes, and the market is already pricing the exit.
9

Going Green

Egypt’s street trees aren’t being used for charcoal, but a recent row over tree-felling in Mohandesin has raised questions about the export sector.

Tuesday, 20 Oct 2026

What We’re Tracking Today
The Big Story Today
Industry
Logistics
Also On Our Radar
Planet Finance
Going Green
Calendar
1

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

Egypt, Turkey, and India proposed safe passage for grain ships at Ukrainian and Russian ports, but Russia refused, Zelenskyy says

Good morning, friends. It’s an IPO morning at the EGX. MNT-Halan takes its first bow, and Banque du Caire has already lined up foreign money behind its own offering.

From the bourse: Banque du Caire has lined up four foreign cornerstones, Helikon, Redwheel, Sustainable Capital and Waha, for up to USD 256 mn, covering roughly 60% of its base offering. The institutional book sold out within hours of opening.

AND- MNT-Halan starts trading this morning at EGP 24.50 apiece, after an order book that came in roughly 16x covered — retail 43.6x, institutions 11.2x. It gets a 40% move limit on debut and a stabilization fund to cushion retail. Today will be the first test of whether demand holds up once the shares are on screen, particularly from foreign investors who are treading carefully during geopolitical disruptions. But the sources we spoke to seem optimistic this listing could pull them back in.

Speaking of big commitments: Fertiglobe is studying a phosphate fertilizer complex worth more than USD 1.5 bn in Ain Sokhna. The Adnoc-controlled producer would be the latest to join a growing list of projects processing Egypt’s phosphate at home, instead of exporting the raw rock.

And the state is closing in on trial runs at its first three strategic warehouses in Fayoum, Suez, and Luxor. The EGP 6.64 bn build adds 225k pallets of storage — part of a four-year push to cushion Egypt against global price spikes. We talked to a senior government official who told us four more warehouses are on the table for the private sector too.

***

ARE YOU MORE OF A LISTENER? Morning Drive is a 10-minute summary of today’s issue crafted for you to enjoy with your morning coffee, while getting the kids ready for school, or driving through the morning rush. And if you like it, tell your friends to tell their friends. They can find us on Apple, Spotify, or wherever they get their podcasts.

***

Flags of convenience

Egypt, Turkey and India have proposed letting ships flying their flags carry food to and from both Ukrainian and Russian ports, and Kyiv is ready to sign on, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Bloomberg. The plan is “one ship heading to our port, and the other to Russian,” he said. Russia has refused despite repeated calls from the three intermediaries, he added, keeping Ukraine’s main grain route shut for a third month. Cairo hasn’t commented on the proposal so far.

Why it matters: Russia and Ukraine supplied roughly 84% of our wheat imports in January-August, and the alternatives cost more. By mid-August, other origins (including Australia and the US) were quoting USD 305-320 per ton against USD 260-280 for Black Sea cargoes. On 26 August, Platts’ benchmark for wheat delivered to Egypt hit a record USD 301 a ton. At the time, private grain stocks covered about a month and state stocks about six months, S&P Global estimated.

The state has stepped back from the market. Neither the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) nor Mostakbal Misr has taken a shipment since May, and the halt may run to November, Asharq Business reports, citing a government official. That left private importers to bring in all of Egypt’s wheat in 3Q, when imports fell to 1.3 mn tons from 7.7 mn tons in the first half. The Cabinet’s media center said last week that the strategic reserve is secure and covers several months of needs, pointing to the nearly 5 mn tons of wheat the state bought from local farmers this season.

Egypt’s corn importers, by contrast, have already found a way around the problem. No Ukrainian cargo has arrived since May, and Brazil and Argentina supplied 88% of corn imports as of mid-September, as we reported last month. Ukrainian grain now takes more than a month to reach Egypt, against about 12 days before, and small-vessel Black Sea freight jumped from USD 50 to USD 130 a ton within 60 days.

IN CONTEXT- Earlier attempts haven’t gone far, either. Ukraine floated a shipping ceasefire in August, but Moscow rejected it, wanting a broader agreement, and Turkey’s own push stalled. On 31 August, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Ankara had prepared a plan and was in contact with both sides. The UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative moved 32.9 mn tons before it was terminated on 17 July 2023. After that, Ukraine ran its own route without Russia and shipped more than the UN agreement ever did — until it stopped working in July. Russian attacks on port infrastructure and vessels have halted shipments since August.

Egypt has looked for ways to keep Black Sea grain flowing ever since regional supply routes were first disrupted. It tried to secure Ukrainian wheat shipments via Poland in 2022, pushed for the grain pact’s restoration in 2023, and pitched the Suez Canal Economic Zone as a storage and re-export hub for Ukrainian grain in 2025.

Building the last leg for Cronos

Eni and TotalEnergies are budgeting USD 100-120 mn to link Cypriot gas to Egypt’s Damietta LNG plant. The roughly 40 km onshore pipeline will run from the Zohr gas processing facilities in Port Said to Damietta, completing the Egyptian leg of the export route for Cyprus’ offshore Cronos field, Asharq Business reports, citing an unnamed government official. Construction is set to start in early 2027 and is expected to take about 12 months from the signing of execution contracts, which puts the first Cronos gas in Egypt in 1Q 2028, starting at about 500 mmscf / d.

The pipeline puts Egypt’s idle gas capacity to work: Cronos gas will travel by subsea pipeline to Zohr’s existing facilities for processing, then overland to Damietta for liquefaction and re-export to Europe. Egypt has more than 2 bcf / d of spare processing capacity on the Mediterranean coast and 1.9 bcf / d of export capacity at Idku and Damietta, within a network that can carry around 9 bcf / d. Cairo expects about 1.3 bcf / d of Cypriot gas from Cronos and Aphrodite by end-2028, according to the official.

Cronos is one of three Cypriot developments that Egypt has agreed to route through its infrastructure. It will buy the entirety of the 3.7 tcf Aphrodite field’s output under a 15-year agreement via a USD 2 bn pipeline Cyprus is funding in full. ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy’s Pegasus and Glaucus fields (with 7 tcf of estimated recoverable reserves) are targeting 1 bcf / d by 2030. The hub play fits Egypt’s plan to resume gas exports and lift domestic production to 6.6 bcf / d from around 3.9 bcf / d today, but the near-term goal is more modest: adding just 330 mmcf / d by year-end, mostly from Zohr and West Mina.

REMEMBER- The commercial terms are already set: Egypt signed the agreements covering transport, processing, and liquefaction of Cronos gas in October 2025, and Eni took a final investment decision on the field in July.

Happening today

Shares of MNT-Halan start trading on the EGX in a couple of hours at EGP 24.50 apiece, after the IPO drew an order book roughly 16x covered last week. The stock can move as much as 40% in either direction today, double the usual limit, with no circuit breakers on debut day, which gives it plenty of room to find its footing. On offer are 320 mn existing shares, a 20% stake sold by parent MNT Investments B.V.

The downside is cushioned for retail. A stabilization fund will keep a standing buy order at the EGP 24.50 offer price for the first 30 calendar days of trading, funded with the full c. EGP 1.18 bn raised from the public tranche, according to the prospectus, and covers only the 48 mn shares offered to retail investors.

REFRESHER- The EGP 7.84 bn IPO, anchored by CIB and London-based Redwheel, covers only MNT-Halan’s Egyptian business. The offering drew demand of EGP 125.9 bn (c. USD 2.4 bn), with the retail tranche closing 43.6x covered, and the institutional slice 11.2x oversubscribed. That’s roughly three times the combined demand for this year’s other two IPOs, Gourmet and Korra Energi.

Today is the first test of whether that demand holds once the shares are on screen, and Banque du Caire’s bankers will likely be watching, with BdC’s own books open since yesterday. We have long pegged MNT as the listing that could pull foreign funds back to the EGX after most of a year of net selling. The order book showed the appetite was there, with more than 300 funds from over 10 countries putting in orders, though how much of the institutional allocation went to foreigners hasn’t been disclosed yet.

Foreign investors tend to be more cautious during geopolitical tensions, Randa Hamed, managing director at Okaz for Portfolio Management, tells EnterpriseAM. Still, she says Egypt’s “macro picture and ratios look very attractive” and could help draw them back, and new tools like derivatives and short selling will make the market easier for them to navigate.

BUT- The stock is debuting into a bruised market. The EGX30 fell 2.6% on Sunday to 50,896 points, its lowest close since 1 July, with international investors the sole net sellers. That wiped out the two-session rebound that closed last week. The index clawed back just 0.4% yesterday to 51,099, leaving its YTD gain at 22.2%, down from 27.4% on 6 October.

Fund managers have been selling holdings to free up liquidity for the IPO pipeline, three analysts told us last week. Hamed puts about half the selling down to that and the other half to fears that geopolitical tensions could escalate further. She still expects MNT to close its first day up “anywhere between 10-20%,” after a volatile session in which the price shoots up early, settles and possibly dips at some point.

PSA-

WEATHER- Another copy-and-paste autumn day in Cairo, with a high of 27°C, and a low of 18°C, according to our favorite weather app.

It’s the same on the coast in Alexandria too, with a high of 26°C and a low of 17°C.

The big story abroad

AI cloud computing company Nscale is negotiating to sell computing power to Anthropic. This transaction could be worth approximately USD 45 bn for a second facility at Nscale’s Monarch data center campus in West Virginia, which would provide 460 MW of computing power via Nvidia’s Vera Rubin AI chips.

A big wager on law: Private equity group Charlesbank has invested in civil litigation defense company Wood Smith Henning & Berman, in one of the largest law firm deals in the US. The agreement, which reportedly values the firm at about USD 700 mn, could potentially lead to similar investments in US liability defence firms.

French unrest dies down: Protests largely subsided in France after authorities implemented stricter security measures, including curfews, following demonstrations that escalated into violence, vandalism, and looting. Following calls from Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, local authorities imposed an 11 pm curfew in several parts of Paris and introduced restrictions in other cities.

*** It’s Going Green day — your weekly briefing of all things green in Egypt: EnterpriseAM’s green economy vertical focuses each Tuesday on the business of renewable energy and sustainable practices in Egypt, everything from solar and wind energy through to water, waste management, sustainable building practices and how you can make your business greener, whatever the sector.

In today’s issue: Following the controversy over Cairo’s felled trees, we look into where Egypt’s charcoal actually comes from.

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2

The Big Story Today

Four foreign funds line up USD 256 mn for Banque du Caire

Banque du Caire (BdC) has lined up foreign buyers for more than half of its IPO, giving the state-owned lender an early vote of confidence from institutions it courted during its international roadshows. Four cornerstone investors have committed up to USD 256 mn to the offering, with UK hedge fund Helikon, London-based Redwheel, Africa-focused Sustainable Capital, and the UAE’s Waha Investments all backing the IPO, according to BdC’s preliminary offering circular (pdf).

Together, their commitments would cover roughly 60% of the entire base offering and some 63% of the institutional tranche if the shares price just below the EGP 5.06 midpoint of the EGP 4.82-5.30 range, by our math.

Who’s putting up what? Mauritius-based Sustainable Capital, which invests in African listed equities, has committed to buying 784.7 mn shares, about 18% of the institutional tranche. London’s RWC Asset Management, better known as Redwheel, is in for another 490.4 mn shares, or 11%, through its UK business and a US affiliate. The emerging and frontier markets investor also anchored MNT-Halan’s IPO earlier this month alongside CIB. Abu Dhabi-based Waha Investments has committed to 395 mn shares, or 9%. At the top of the price range, Sustainable Capital’s order is valued at EGP 4.16 bn, Redwheel’s at EGP 2.60 billion, and Waha Investments’ at EGP 2.09 billion, by our math.

Helikon’s USD 100 mn, the biggest single ticket, comes with strings attached. The London long-short equity investor committed a fixed USD amount rather than a set number of shares, so the higher the price, the fewer shares it buys. It’s also only bound to buy “up to a price close to the mid-point” of the range. At the EGP 5.06 midpoint, that comes to roughly 1.06 bn shares, or about a quarter of the institutional tranche, by our math.

If the price goes any higher, Helikon can walk away, leaving BdC to find other buyers for that quarter of the book. The committed anchor money would then drop to USD 166 mn from the other three investors, which the circular says covers 38% of the institutional tranche at the top of the range.

That matters because the top of the range is also BdC’s fair value. The FRA signed off on the range based on a Baker Tilly study that pegged the shares at EGP 5.30. So if Banque Misr holds out for full fair value, it loses the firm commitment on its biggest anchor ticket. Helikon could still bid in the regular book, but it wouldn’t be obligated to.

A bigger sale would stretch the anchors thinner. Banque Misr can take the offering up to 45% of the bank if demand is there, according to the prospectus, with the final call resting with Banque Misr and the Central Bank of Egypt. At that size, the four anchors would cover roughly 40% of the transaction just below the midpoint. If Helikon drops out above it, the other three would cover only about a quarter, by our math.

Missing from the list are the EBRD and the IFC, which were reported in August to be eyeing a combined 10% stake in the float. Neither appears in the circular or the EGX filing, though both could still come in through the regular institutional book.

The book filled in one day

BdC’s institutional tranche, which makes up 95% of the shares on offer, sold out within hours of opening yesterday, the first day of subscriptions. Orders came in from investors in the US, Europe, Africa, and the Gulf, on top of those from institutions that had already secured allocations during the roadshows, a government source tells EnterpriseAM. The four anchors can take just under two-thirds of the tranche at most, so other institutions had to come in for the book to fill, by our math. It’s not yet clear how many times the book was covered or how much demand the retail tranche has drawn.

About the offering

Banque Misr is selling 4.575 bn shares, a 30% stake, at EGP 4.82-5.30 apiece in a fully secondary offering, so all the proceeds go to the parent. The range values the whole bank at EGP 73.5-80.8 bn (c. USD 1.37-1.51 bn at the circular’s EGP 53.46 rate), or 1.1-1.2x its book value as of June, by our math. Retail investors get just 5% of the shares (228.75 mn). They’re backed by a stabilization fund that will keep a buy order at the offer price for the first 30 days of trading, according to the circular.

At its base size of EGP 22.05-24.25 bn (c. USD 413-454 mn), BdC’s offering is already bigger than e-Finance’s c. USD 370 mn IPO in 2021. That makes it the EGX’s largest IPO in USD terms in at least five years, and roughly triple the size of MNT-Halan’s offering this month. Upsized to 45%, it would grow to EGP 33.1-36.4 bn (c. USD 619-680 mn), a big sum by EGX standards but still short of the USD 892 mn raised in Telecom Egypt’s 2005 IPO. EFG Hermes CEO Karim Awad has called the listing “a true test of large foreign investors coming back into the stock market.”

The timing matters for the state, too. BdC is the government’s first IPO since United Bank in late 2024. It also comes as the government pushes to wrap up its IMF program before it expires on 15 December, with close to USD 1 bn still to raise toward its USD 1.5 bn divestment target.

WHAT’S NEXT- Institutional bookbuilding runs through Friday, 23 October, and the final price is due on Monday, 26 October, with allocations on or about the same day. The retail book stays open until Wednesday, 28 October, and any upsize to 45% has to be announced at least three days before it closes. BdC will disclose how many shares each anchor gets alongside the offering results, it said in a separate statement (pdf). Trading is expected to start on or about 2 November under the ticker BQDC.

ADVISORS- CI Capital is lead global coordinator and joint bookrunner on the offering. Our friends at EFG Hermes are joint global coordinator and joint bookrunner, as they were on MNT-Halan’s IPO alongside Citi. Baker McKenzie is advising BdC and its parent on US and English law, while Helmy, Hamza, & Partners, a Baker McKenzie member firm, is counsel on matters of Egyptian law. Enterprise Advisory is investor relations advisor.

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3

Industry

Fertiglobe weighs a USD 1.5 bn-plus phosphate fertilizer complex in Ain Sokhna

The push to turn more of Egypt’s phosphate into fertilizer at home has drawn another big name. Fertiglobe, the Adnoc-controlled fertilizer maker, is studying a complex worth more than USD 1.5 bn in Ain Sokhna to produce diammonium phosphate (DAP), the Oil Ministry said in a statement after Minister Karim Badawi met Fertiglobe CEO Ahmed El Hoshy.

The plant would make 1.3 mn tons a year of DAP, one of the world’s most widely used fertilizers, made by reacting phosphoric acid with ammonia. Commercial production is targeted for 2031, depending on feasibility studies El Hoshy says are underway with consultants and on securing a long-term supply of local phosphate rock, which he called key to completing the assessment. Fertiglobe is also looking at producing its own phosphoric acid and turning it into finished fertilizer at the same site, drawing on Egypt’s ammonia supply and existing industrial base, according to the statement.

Sokhna is familiar ground for Fertiglobe, which already runs two plants there: EBIC, which produces ammonia (one of the three inputs a DAP plant needs), and EFC, which makes urea and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), sold widely as AdBlue. Both units posted record-breaking performance in 1Q 2026, with EFC running at more than 105% of capacity.

Part of a bigger push

Fertiglobe would be joining a growing list. The government has been courting investors to process phosphate locally, sending it to “high-yield industries instead of exporting it as raw material,” as the Oil Ministry put it when contracts for the USD 658 mn Abu Tartour phosphoric acid complex were signed in 2025. Several big projects are already in motion:

  • Abu Tartour, New Valley: The USD 658 mn complex broke ground in August and will produce 250k tons a year of phosphoric acid for export through Safaga. State-owned Misr Phosphate holds 25%, and China’s CSCEC and ECEC are building it over 30 months.
  • Indorama, Ain Sokhna: A USD 525 mn complex with Misr Phosphate (15%) will make 600k tons a year of DAP and MAP (another phosphate fertilizer), 80% of it for export. Indorama is closing in on USD 348 mn in International Finance Corporation and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development debt for it.
  • Sokhna 360: A USD 1 bn phosphate park, first announced with China’s CJN, is now a joint venture between the Mineral Resources Authority, New Valley mining company Wadico, and Elsewedy. Its first phase is designed for 300k tons a year each of phosphoric acid, DAP, and triple superphosphate (TSP).
  • Xingfa, Golden Triangle: The Chinese company, the world’s largest maker of specialty phosphorus chemicals, plans a USD 2 bn integrated complex in the Golden Triangle Economic Zone on the Red Sea coast. The complex would be built in three phases, from mining phosphate to making higher-value chemicals for electronics, food and pharma. It would be Xingfa’s largest project outside China, but it hasn’t announced capacities or a timeline yet.
  • Asia Potash, Upper Egypt: The Chinese company has floated a complex worth up to USD 10 bn across all phases, with USD 1.6 bn in the first phase and all output earmarked for export. So far, it has only signed an MoU in July 2025.

At 1.3 mn tons a year, Fertiglobe’s plant would be bigger than any of the Sokhna projects announced so far, by our math. Rock shouldn’t be the problem: Egypt holds some 2.8 bn tons of phosphate reserves and mined about 5.5 mn tons last year, according to the US Geological Survey (pdf).

Making the numbers work

Getting the plant right comes down to balancing three inputs (phosphate, sulfur and ammonia), Raid Al Soub, former secretary-general of the Arab Fertilizers Association, tells EnterpriseAM. The grade of the rock and how easily it processes set the cost base, he says. Sulfur, which is burned to make the sulfuric acid that turns rock into phosphoric acid, is where the plant is most exposed to the market. A plant this size would need some 500k tons of it a year on the conventional route, which leaves it open to swings in sulfur prices, Al Soub says.

Ammonia is where Egypt has an edge, Al Soub says, and Fertiglobe already makes it nearby at EBIC. “But the challenge lies in the economics: will turning ammonia into DAP earn the company and the economy more than selling and exporting it directly,” he asks. Managing phosphogypsum (the main waste product of phosphate processing), water use and emissions will also shape both investment and running costs from day one, he adds.

Less exposed to gas cuts

There’s a strategic upside too. Gas is the raw material for ammonia, and it makes up roughly 70% of the cost of producing nitrogen fertilizers like urea, which is why gas price hikes and supply cuts hit ammonia and urea makers so hard. A DAP line carries less of that risk: ammonia is its only gas-based input, and it accounts for a smaller share of the cost base, which leans more on phosphate rock and sulfur. That makes phosphate fertilizers comparatively cheaper to produce in Egypt even if gas prices climb or supplies tighten.

WHAT’S NEXT- Fertiglobe will work with the Mineral Resources Authority and mining bodies to identify rock sources and assess long-term supply. Both sides also agreed to speed up the exchange of technical, geological, and commercial data and to prepare for ore supply agreements. Fertiglobe also pitched producing AdBlue from Egyptian urea, building on the DEF it already makes at EFC, and Badawi asked for a technical and economic evaluation before deciding next steps.

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4

Logistics

Gov’t nears trial runs at three strategic warehouses, eyes four more with private partners

The government is closing in on trial operations at its first three strategic warehouses in Fayoum, Suez, and Luxor and is studying offering four more to the private sector, a senior government official tells EnterpriseAM. The expansion is part of a push to boost food security and protect the country from sudden jumps in global commodity prices.

Bigger reserves would give the state more breathing room in a year when oil spiked past USD 126 a barrel and regional tensions kept shipping through the Red Sea under pressure, both of which can drive up the cost of the wheat and staples Egypt imports.

The first three warehouses are nearing completion. Fayoum finished construction in April 2026 and is now in trial operations; Suez and Luxor are 85% done, per ITDA. The plan is to finish testing and fit-out there before the end of the year while work on the Suez and Luxor warehouses wraps up, the source says. All three would then move from trial runs to full commercial operation.

Four more warehouses are on the table. The government is preparing the second phase for investors, the official says, with four new warehouses to be offered under public-private partnerships. The extra space would let the state stock up on wheat and other staples for longer and soften the hit to the import bill when global prices spike. It would also let the market absorb more local produce during harvest season, so farmers and producers aren’t forced to sell below cost, and leave less room for monopolistic practices, the official says.

That would round out a plan four years in the making. When the Supply Ministry signed the first contracts in 2022, it planned seven strategic warehouses nationwide and said the first batch would stretch the country’s reserves of basic goods to nine months from six. National storage capacity stood at 5.4 mn tons across 44 silos and other units at the time, as we’ve reported.

The 2022 contracts covered four warehouses, including one in Sharqia, which doesn’t feature in the current phase. Sharqia is now among the governorates the Suez warehouse is meant to serve. Construction was expected to take 20-30 months back then, so the project is running well behind schedule.

What the first three look like: Each warehouse holds 75k pallets (standard storage slots for packaged goods, each typically carrying 0.5-1 ton), or roughly 37k-75k tons of goods, for a combined 225k pallets, or about 110k-225k tons, by our math. Each serves a cluster of nearby governorates:

  • Fayoum (Orascom Construction; construction finished in April 2026) covers North Upper Egypt: Fayoum, Beni Suef, and Minya.
  • Suez (Samcrete) covers the Canal and Sinai region: Port Said, Suez, Ismailia, Sharqia, North Sinai, and South Sinai.
  • Luxor (Hassan Allam) covers South Upper Egypt: Luxor, Aswan, and the Red Sea.

Most of the space is for dry goods (95%), with 4.5% chilled and 0.5% frozen. The sites range from about 9.1 feddans in Fayoum to 13.3 feddans in Suez.

Each warehouse now costs more than double the EGP 1 bn cap set when the first contracts were signed in 2022. The three cost a combined EGP 6.64 bn (c. USD 124 mn), according to ITDA: EGP 2.24 bn for Fayoum, EGP 2.3 bn for Luxor, and EGP 2.1 bn for Suez. Costs have also climbed since the companies got their golden licenses. Fayoum is up about 70% from the EGP 1.3 bn on its 2023 license, and Luxor is up about 50% from EGP 1.5 bn in 2024, by our math. Suez, licensed at EGP 1.98 bn in January 2025, nearly a year after the March 2024 float, has barely changed.

The ownership model has shifted too. When the first contracts were signed in 2022, then-ITDA chairman Ibrahim Ashmawy told us the private partners would build, operate, and maintain the warehouses, which the state would then buy. ITDA now lists a 35-year operating term for each project, and it isn’t clear whether a buyout is still part of the contract. The approach fits the new State Ownership Policy, which opens more of the economy to private investors while keeping the state’s ability to step into strategic goods and food markets to stop monopolistic practices, the official says.

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5

Also on our Radar

Ex-e& group CEO Hatem Dowidar takes stake in Cairo AI startup Tactful

Former Etisalat CEO puts money into a local AI startup: Hatem Dowidar, who ran Abu Dhabi telecoms group Etisalat until the end of March, has taken a direct stake in the Cairo-born customer experience startup Tactful AI through an extension of its pre-Series A round, the company said in a statement (pdf). Terms were not disclosed. Tactful is targeting a Series A in 2027 and says it will release details on a new platform in the coming months.

REFRESHER- The original USD 1 mn round, co-led by Foras AI and M Empire, closed in February. It came weeks before Dowidar stepped down following six years as group CEO and a prior 16-year career at Vodafone, including a stint running Vodafone Egypt.

About the asset: Tactful, founded in 2016 and counting Elaraby Group, Raneen, 2B, Lucky One, Erada Finance, and Simplex as clients, says annual recurring revenue is up 11.7x since January 2025 and monthly conversations handled on the platform up 32x.

A track to Taba

The Transport Ministry is pressing contractors to speed up work on the railway connecting El Ferdan, East Port Said, Bir El Abd, Arish, and Taba, which represents the spine of its Arish–Taba logistics corridor, according to a ministry statement. Minister Kamel El Wazir called on national companies and Sinai-based specialist contractors to join the build and told the 11 firms executing the stretch to work around the clock. The first 100 km, El Ferdan to Bir El Abd, opened last year; Arish-Al Hasana (85 km) and Al Hasana-Taba (173 km) are still to come, and the ministry disclosed no cost or delivery timeline for them.

IN CONTEXT- El Wazir also flagged the industrial-logistics zone planned behind Arish Port, which is to hold 1k factories. On power, the Electricity Ministry puts Sinai grid investment at EGP 57 bn, covering 30 transformer substations, 8k km of circuits, overhead lines and underground cables across voltage levels, and 15k medium- and low-voltage poles, according to a separate statement. Transport opened about 1.9k feddans of Sinai logistics-zone land — 1.5k in North Sinai and 400 in South — to local and foreign investors in April.

Low-orbit ambitions

Local connectivity provider EgyptSat Telecom plans to introduce Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite internet to the domestic market by late 2027, aiming to offer high speeds at competitive prices to areas with no terrestrial or mobile coverage, Al Mal reports. No LEO service is licensed in Egypt today (Starlink remains unapproved and kits are geofenced), so EgyptSat would be the first domestic provider to offer one, subject to approval from the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority.

SOUND SMART- Geostationary satellites sit about 35.7k km away, so a signal takes roughly 600 milliseconds round-trip. Meanwhile, LEO satellites orbit at 500-1.2k km, cutting that to about 20-50 milliseconds and delivering speeds closer to terrestrial fiber.

IN CONTEXT- EgyptSat isn’t starting from scratch. In July, it rolled out what it calls Egypt’s first domestically designed and manufactured mobile satellite station, built to link cell towers to satellite backhaul and plug 5G gaps off-grid. The LEO plan fits a broader push to replace imported telecom equipment with locally made equipment and sell cheaper broadband to sites beyond the grid.

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6

PLANET FINANCE

MSCI may cut Indonesia from its global indexes, and the market is already pricing the exit

MSCI’s threat to eject the stock market of a USD 1.5 tn economy from its global indexes has produced the worst equity rout in a generation, before the index provider has decided anything. On Friday, MSCI said it was weighing cutting Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, straight to “standalone” status, a designation that would strip it out of the emerging- and frontier-market benchmarks that steer USD tns in global allocation. Jakarta’s main index fell almost 12% that day, its steepest since 1998, then another 3.6% on Monday, the deepest two-session drop on record and worse than anything in the Asian financial crisis, Bloomberg and Reuters report.

This is a sharp escalation from the warning MSCI issued in January, when it flagged a possible move from emerging to frontier status over opaque ownership and market integrity. Standalone is a further rung down and out. It sits outside MSCI’s developed, emerging and frontier tiers, reserved for markets it considers too inaccessible or dysfunctional to index at all. The move would make Indonesia the first standalone market in Asia, grouped with Argentina, Lebanon, and Palestine. Indonesia has carried emerging-market status since 1989, when MSCI launched the Emerging Markets Index. A final decision on the country’s designation is due by June 2027.

The selling has spread well beyond stocks. The index is now the world’s worst performer, down more than 40% this year and at a six-year low, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, foreign investors have pulled a net USD 5.1 bn from Indonesian equities in 2026, on their way to the largest annual outflow on record, according to Bloomberg. The IDR has slid toward 18.03k to the USD, within reach of June’s record low near 18.19k, and the 10-year government bond yield has already climbed to about 7.4%, from 7.17% on Friday.

“Foreign capital is staging a full-blown exit from Indonesia’s equity market, and now the bond market is feeling the heat,” said Eugenia Victorino, head of Asia strategy at SEB in Singapore. “A sliding IDR is eating real yields. Until the currency finds its footing, global money is content to watch this one safely from the sidelines.”

Why it matters: The damage runs through passive money. Funds that track MSCI’s benchmarks allocate by the index, so a reclassification forces many of them to sell regardless of what they think of the fundamentals, and the estimates vary with what they count. Goldman Sachs puts passive outflows from a full removal at about USD 5.6 bn, plus another USD 2.7 bn if FTSE Russell follows, and flags more than USD 8 bn of actively benchmarked money that could leave at managers’ discretion. Citigroup, which calls standalone status “unambiguously worse” than a frontier cut, sees mid-single-digit bns; Mirae Asset estimates around USD 3 bn. For scale, Goldman had reckoned even a downgrade only to frontier could drive up to USD 13 bn in an extreme case. However the numbers are sliced, the outcome is the same: Pressure on the IDR, higher borrowing costs, and a drag on bank lending, infrastructure, and growth.

At the root is how Indonesia’s market is built. Much of the freefloat is thin, with many listed companies tightly held by founders, families and conglomerates, which drains liquidity, widens price swings, and makes manipulation easier. Jakarta has moved this year, doubling the minimum free float to 15% from 7.5%, forcing fuller disclosure of large shareholders and tightening scrutiny of concentrated trading. MSCI’s verdict is that it is not enough: “Significant concerns remain around market dysfunction, including continued suspected coordinated trading behavior and lack of evidence of meaningful enforcement.”

Hours after Friday’s warning, regulators tried to show teeth. Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority announced about USD 117 mn in fines over manipulative trading and rigged IPO allocations at three companies: Coal miner Dian Swastatika Sentosa, part of Franky Widjaja’s Sinar Mas Group, fined IDR 1.5 tn (USD 83.2 mn); and Barito Renewables Energy and Petrindo Jaya Kreasi, both tied to b’naire Prajogo Pangestu, fined IDR 500 bn and IDR 100 bn. All three were among six stocks MSCI pulled from its Indonesia index in May, and the regulator says the cases predated MSCI’s threat. Companies linked to Prajogo have since lined up about IDR 2.5 tn (USD 138 mn) of buybacks, with a further IDR 1 tn planned at Dian Swastatika.

Officials say they were blindsided. Indonesia Stock Exchange CEO Jeffrey Hendrik said the market “reacted in panic” to an announcement no one expected, and authorities met MSCI online yesterday to demand an explanation. To slow the bleeding, the exchange halved the daily limit on individual stock declines to 7% from 15% through year-end, automatically rejecting sell orders below that floor, and said it would strip the most tightly held names out of the benchmark Jakarta index to give a truer read of the market. The FSA spent Sunday briefing analysts, economists and financial influencers, and President Prabowo Subianto met financial officials yesterday.

The downgrade threat hits an economy already under strain. Confidence had thinned over Prabowo’s fiscal plans — a free school-lunch program worth IDR 240 tn (USD 13 bn), tens of thousands of new village cooperatives and 3 mn subsidised homes — and over his government’s expanding role in the economy and questions about central-bank independence. Moody’s and Fitch have cut their sovereign outlooks to negative, and the Iran war has pushed up energy costs for a net oil importer.

One counterweight: FTSE Russell reaffirmed Indonesia’s emerging-market status in early October, citing the same reforms, so the two big index houses are not yet moving together.

What to watch for next: Bank Indonesia’s interest rate decision this week. The central bank is widely expected to hold rates, though some analysts see a hike to defend the bond market. DBS warns a deeper correction could push the 10-year yield toward 7.5% and force BI to raise rates by 50 to 100 bps. FTSE Russell is the domino to watch, since a matching move would add that USD 2.7 bn. S&P’s sovereign analyst Rain Lin expects more outflows but not on a scale that would materially lift financing costs; the bigger risk, she said, is to confidence, and whether it “weakens more broadly across government bond markets and foreign direct investment.” Watch the IDR and the enforcement record: until both steady, the selling carries its own momentum.

MARKETS THIS MORNING-

Asian markets were in the red earlier today. South Korea’s Kospi was down around 3.5% and Japan’s Nikkei was down roughly 1.5%. Meanwhile, Wall Street rebounded overnight, led by a 1% gain in the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

EGX30

51,099

+0.4% (YTD: +22.2%)

USD (CBE)

Buy 53.88

Sell 54.02

USD (CIB)

Buy 53.90

Sell 54.00

Interest rates (CBE)

19.00% deposit

20.00% lending

Tadawul

10,124

-0.7% (YTD: -3.5%)

ADX

9,783

-0.3% (YTD: -2.1%)

DFM

5,851

-0.3% (YTD: -2.4%)

S&P 500

7,691

+0.4% (YTD: +12.4%)

FTSE 100

10,765

-1.1% (YTD: +8.4%)

Euro Stoxx 50

6,145

-1.0% (YTD: +6.0%)

Brent crude

USD 109.55

-0.3%

Natural gas (Nymex)

USD 3.03

-0.9%

Gold

USD 4,159

0.0%

BTC

USD 82,006

+1.3% (YTD: -6.4%)

S&P Egypt Sovereign Bond Index

1,131

+0.1% (YTD: +13.9%)

S&P MENA Bond & Sukuk

148.50

+0.2% (YTD: -2.2%)

VIX (Volatility Index)

18.44

-7.8% (YTD: +23.3%)

THE CLOSING BELL-

The EGX30 rose 0.4% at yesterday’s close on turnover of EGP 8.4 bn (25.8% below the 90-day average). Local investors were the sole net sellers. The index is up 22.2% YTD.

In the green: Abu Qir Fertilizers (+5.8%), Egypt Aluminum (+5.7%), and Mopco (+4.3%).

In the red: Palm Hills Developments (-3.0%), E-finance (-2.3%), and Alexandria Containers and goods (-2.1%).

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Our weekly deep dive into the green economy and ESG issue in Egypt.

Published every Tuesday in EnterpriseAM.

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Going Green

Egypt’s street trees aren’t being used for charcoal, but a recent row over tree-felling in Mohandesin has raised questions about the export sector

Charcoal is stirring up dust, both about where its trees are sourced from and the climate cost of producing it. It came into the spotlight after mature trees along Gameat Al Dewal Al Arabeya street in Mohandesin were cut during work to widen the roads in late August and early September. Since then, questions have been raised over where trees for charcoal are coming from and how to mitigate the product’s environmental impact.

The tree felling in Mohandesin triggered a wave of pushback. MP Maha Abdel Nasser raised the issue in a parliamentary question on 7 September, which was followed by a nationwide Public Prosecution investigation into tree felling. Assad Heikal, a lawyer specializing in appeals, also filed a legal complaint alleging the removals were carried out systematically and were causing environmental and material damage, naming Local Development Minister Manal Awad and the Cairo and Giza governors. On 11 September, the Cabinet issued a statement regarding a quote attributed to Awad which apparently tied the tree removals to a state charcoal-export contract, calling the quote fabricated.

Experts say street trees are very unlikely to end up in exported charcoal. Hossam Rizk, owner of Egyptian Charcoal Company, stressed that street-tree wood can’t be used by charcoal makers and that the volume of such wood is a “drop in the ocean” compared to the huge consumption of the charcoal sector. Assem Mohamed, a professor of agricultural climate at the Agricultural Research Center’s Climate Change Information Center, says that street trees can be used to make charcoal, but since they are ornamental species (like ficus, jacaranda, or conocarpus), their wood produces a poor-quality charcoal that’s unfit for export. A charcoal export ban, which some media commentators have called for, wouldn’t stop trees from being cut down for urban development projects, Mohamed explains.

So, where do the trees for charcoal come from? Agricultural pruning and fruit trees supply most of it, Mohamed tells EnterpriseAM. He puts fruit trees at 85-90% of Egypt’s export-grade charcoal, with forestry and windbreak species making up the rest. Rizk independently confirms the pattern, citing citrus, mango, and guava orchards, alongside casuarina prunings from windbreaks.

Egypt’s charcoal exports are small compared to the controversy they triggered: The country exported USD 16.36 mn worth of wood charcoal in 2024, a sliver of its USD 42.55 bn in goods exports that year.

As it stands, the government does not require exporters to use specific types of wood or report where their wood is sourced from, Rizk tells EnterpriseAM. They do need an “Environmental Data Certificate,” he says, which confirms a shipment’s ignition degree, heat level, and component makeup, but does not confirm where the wood itself grew. Under Ministerial Decree 85/2017, the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency requires governorate and environmental approval, proof of registration, and a confirmed buyer contract, plus EGP 80 per ton into the Environmental Protection Fund.

Once the trees are sourced, the next discussion is about the most climate-conscious way to process them. Traditional earth kilns, still common across the Delta, run at just 10-20% conversion efficiency, Mohamed says. Most of the wood never becomes charcoal at all, instead being released as carbon dioxide, methane, and carbon monoxide during processing, he explains. And the surviving charcoal releases more carbon dioxide when it’s eventually burned, he adds.

Earth kilns are part of what the state has spent the past decade trying to phase out, but the transition isn’t complete. By Rizk’s account, the government stopped approving new traditional kilns because of the environmental damage they caused, offering manufacturers facilitation to switch to modern enclosed models instead — kilns that capture and reuse the gases given off during heating and finish a production cycle faster. Anyone in the industry can apply for one, he says.

Rizk operates one of these modern kilns, he says. Charcoal production, in all its stages, is kept away from residential areas, he adds, with monthly inspection cycles checking standards compliance. Local units handle most of the day-to-day monitoring, given their proximity to production sites. Anyone running an unapproved traditional kiln near homes gets shut down immediately, he says.

Money backs the switch, too: a targeted Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA) financing program, run with the Environment and Local Development Ministries, lends up to EGP 2 mn for kiln replacement. If a producer stays compliant for a year, the Environment Ministry pays 20% of the kiln’s price directly, credited against what they owe. Producers with broader financing needs can turn to bank loans of EGP 3-15 mn at up to 5% interest, Rizk says.

The Environment Ministry’s year-end 2025 report gives the clearest official snapshot of how far kiln modernization has progressed: more than 276 modernized models have received final operating licenses, and 10 eco-design templates are approved. The same report confirms that charcoal export and import approvals run through the ministry’s Investor Services Center.

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CALENDAR

OCTOBER

19-22 October (Monday-Thursday): UfM Economic Forum, Cairo.

19-24 October (Monday-Saturday): Egypt 2026 Forum, The St. Regis New Capital.

26-28 October (Monday-Wednesday): IEX Egypt, Egypt International Exhibition Center, Cairo.

29 October (Thursday): Monetary Policy Committee’s seventh meeting of 2026.

NOVEMBER

5-7 November (Thursday-Saturday): ICA Annual Conference 2026, Cairo.

6-8 November (Friday-Sunday): Global Entrepreneurship Festival, JW Marriott Hotel, New Cairo.

7-10 November (Sunday-Wednesday): Cairo ICT Forum, Egypt International Exhibition Center, New Cairo.

10 November (Tuesday): Cityscape Egypt Forum, Cairo.

DECEMBER

7-10 December (Monday-Thursday): Food Africa, Egypt International Exhibition Center, Cairo.

11-12 December (Friday-Saturday): ISER International Conference, Cairo.

17 December (Thursday): Monetary Policy Committee’s eighth meeting of 2026.

17-20 December (Thursday-Sunday): MacTech Egypt, Egypt International Exhibition Center, Cairo.

EVENTS WITH NO SET DATE

2H 2026: Operations at Deli Glass Co’s new USD 70 mn glassware factory kick off.

2026: The Egyptian-American Economic Forum.

4Q 2026: Banque du Caire IPO.

2027

20 January-7 February: Egypt to host the African Games.

1-3 February (Monday-Wednesday): Agri Expo, Cairo International Convention Center.

April 2027: Tenth of Ramadan dry port and logistics hub to begin operations.

29 September - 2 October (Wednesday-Saturday): Cityscape Egypt Exhibition, Cairo.

EVENTS WITH NO SET DATE

2027: Egypt to host EBRD’s annual meetings.

2027: Egypt-EU Summit 2027.

End of 2027: Trial operations at the Dabaa nuclear power plant expected to take place.

September 2028: First unit of the Dabaa nuclear power plant begins operations.

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