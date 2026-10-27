Egypt’s new compact with the World Bank aims to raise mining’s share of GDP to 6% by 2030, up from under 1% currently. The national compact launched on Sunday also aims for USD 9.8 bn in mineral exports by 2040, according to the World Bank, through regulatory and fiscal reforms, better geological data, and processing hubs. What we don’t know yet is how much the bank will put in.

A global pot: The World Bank is raising its support for metals and mining fivefold to USD 19 bn over 2026-2030, a global pot that counts private capital the bank hopes to mobilize, the Petroleum Ministry said. But how much reaches Egypt isn’t set. “There’s no specific amount,” Yasser Ramadan, chairman of the Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority (MRMIA), tells EnterpriseAM. The bank is studying the projects that need its financing and support, he says, “and based on that, they’ll see how much they back them.”

The survey meant to tell investors where to dig was still waiting to start as of last month’s Egypt Mining Forum. Spain’s Xcalibur Smart Mapping “is still waiting on final permits for its USD 60 mn nationwide program,” CEO Andrés Blanco tells us. Its results aren’t due until end-2027, roughly three years before the 2030 deadline. As for the survey, the World Bank’s money is aimed at “technical support and infrastructure itself,” Ramadan tells us. Without solid geological data, governments tend to hand out ground on a first-come, first-served basis, which favors speculative juniors, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) says in its latest paper on Africa’s critical minerals (pdf). With good data, they can run competitive tenders and secure better terms.

Then there’s the price of the data: Investors at last month’s forum were divided over who should carry that cost. In2Metals Chairman Naguib Sawiris wants the state to cover it and hand explorers the results at close to no cost. But Aton Resources CEO Tonno Vahk wants the bill shared, arguing that Egypt lacks the public money Saudi Arabia spends on its own data.

The lenders, at least, agree on what the money should do: About a week before Egypt’s announcement, the heads of the multilateral development banks met in Manila and adopted a joint critical minerals framework to “increase local value addition, accelerate private sector investments, and create jobs,” according to their joint statement (pdf). The OECD paper lists building blocks similar to Egypt’s compact: better geological information systems, updated regulatory and fiscal frameworks, and stronger links to the wider economy.

Local value addition is also where Egypt’s own numbers point. The country still imports more than USD 200 mn of silicomanganese a year at about USD 900 a ton, or at least 220k tons, by our math, despite sitting on its own manganese ore. Deputy Industry Minister for Strategic Industries Mohamed Zada said at the forum that expanded plants, drilling, and transport should replace those imports in as little as two years. Phosphate shows how much more the processed product is worth: raw phosphate sells for USD 70-140 a ton depending on grade, while phosphate fertilizer fetches USD 700-1k. Egypt holds some 3.1 bn tons of phosphate, the world’s third-largest reserves, according to the Petroleum Ministry.

The OECD backs that ambition, with a caveat. It recommends tying mining plans to local processing but warns that many midstream and downstream projects “remain economically unviable in the current global market,” and that it is “far from clear” whether governments should spend limited public funds subsidizing them.

Private explorers aren’t waiting for the lenders: Ankh Resources had spent more than EGP 500 mn in Egypt by September and plans to put in over EGP 1 bn during 2027 and 2028, CEO Mostafa Talaat told us, which would take its total past EGP 1.5 bn by the end of 2028, by our math. Second-phase drilling is now underway, “though it’s too early to announce results,” Director of Exploration Abdelhaleem Assran tells us. To fund it, the company is looking abroad, with a possible Toronto listing in 2H 2027.

The next markers are lined up: Results of the open-block tender, which were due at the forum, should come “within weeks,” Ramadan tells us. Red Sea Resources, a Canadian explorer focused on Egypt, said in September it was aiming for its own Toronto listing in January. Xcalibur can start flying within 30-45 days of getting its permits, and the compact’s 6% target falls due in 2030. Vahk’s estimate runs longer: it will take “10 years before we see the actual benefits,” he said at the forum.