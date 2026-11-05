My Morning Routine: Mohamed El Naggar, CEO of Raya Auto

Mohamed El Naggar, CEO of Raya Auto: Each week, My Morning Routine looks at how a successful member of the community starts their day — and then throws in a couple of random business questions just for fun. Speaking to us this week is Mohamed El Naggar (LinkedIn), CEO of Raya Auto.

Edited excerpts from our conversation:

I’ve spent more than two decades at Raya Group, working across four of its subsidiaries in technology, outsourcing, and automotive. Before taking charge of Raya Auto in November 2019, I held sales and commercial leadership roles at Raya Information Technology and Raya CX, including regional commercial director. I hold an MBA in international business and completed executive education at Harvard Business School.

Working across different sectors taught me to lead by understanding the business inside out. I set clear lines of accountability and build teams that can deliver over the long run. Outside work, I’m a father to two boys, Seif and Zein.

My job is to set Raya Auto’s direction and make sure we can deliver on it. The business has two connected arms: golf cart assembly and retail, and our passenger electric car dealership as Xpeng’s authorized exclusive distributor. I choose partners, allocate investment, and develop our people. At Raya CX, understanding the customer’s business is central to every successful client relationship. In mobility, that means knowing how people will use our cars and what support they’ll expect for as long as they own them.

The market still underestimates how much the car business is becoming a technology and service business. Software, connectivity, and smart features now shape how people experience their cars. The challenge is making that technology useful in daily life. Companies that pair deep product knowledge with consistent support will be better placed to earn lasting trust.

We brought Xpeng to Egypt when few people here believed in electric cars. Buyers have practical questions about charging, servicing, and everyday use. Selling the car is only the start. Our next chapter is about building depth as we grow, with stronger technical knowledge, after-sales support, and customer experience.

I start the day by reviewing my schedule and setting my priorities. I decide what needs my full focus before meetings and messages begin competing for it. That cuts down on task switching and gives the big decisions uninterrupted time. Whenever our schedules allow, I also make time for the family in the morning.

I catch up on EnterpriseAM during the week, usually in a quieter moment when I can read past the headlines. It helps me track the wider business environment beyond the auto sector.

My day moves between our golf cart assembly operations, retail business, automotive teams, and partners. An operational discussion might lead to a performance review, then a partnership or investment that will shape the business for years to come. I enjoy the variety, but it takes discipline to give each conversation proper attention. I also look past the reports, because numbers tell you where to look, while the explanation often comes from the people doing the work. A recurring service question or an operational bottleneck can flag a weak spot before it grows.

Even on my busiest days, I check in with the people I’m responsible for. A brief, direct conversation can reveal what a formal update misses, like where the team needs support or where a decision is stuck. My own time goes to the decisions where I can materially improve the outcome: strategy, investment, key partnerships, and developing our leadership team. Everything else sits with the people closest to the work, as long as they have clear objectives and the authority to act.

Early in your leadership career, it’s tempting to stay involved in everything because you care about the result. As the business grows, that becomes a constraint. When an issue keeps coming back to me, I ask whether we need a clearer process, stronger capabilities, or different ownership. Fixing the problem in front of me matters, but so does making sure the team can handle it without me next time. I’m working on giving leaders more room to take responsibility, and on keeping the habit of stepping back to question my own decisions.

Being available to the business takes judgment. Some periods demand more of your time, especially around a major launch or an operational challenge. But being constantly reachable can turn into a habit. A capable team and clear responsibilities make it possible to step away.

When I’m home, I try to give my family my full attention. It’s easy to be physically there while your mind is still in a meeting, so presence is something I am working on, especially with a busy schedule. Staying involved in the small details of my children’s day keeps us connected, and a conversation or a meal together brings me back to what’s in front of me. Children are very good at interrupting the importance you attach to your own working day. As Seif and Zein grow, I want to enjoy each stage with them rather than assume there will be more time later.

I also enjoy traveling and fishing whenever I get the chance. Travel gives me new surroundings. Fishing gets me outdoors, where I can slow down and disconnect. I value the parts of life that don’t revolve around the next business decision. They send me back to work with more patience and a clearer head.

My recommendation is to occasionally pick something outside your own industry. I’m drawn to conversations about how people build businesses, develop teams, and respond when a plan falls short, because a familiar challenge can look completely different in another setting. Make room for those exchanges in person too. Ask someone in another field what they’re finding difficult or what has changed their thinking lately. It often raises a question I wouldn’t have thought to ask in my usual circle.

Stay teachable as your responsibilities grow. That’s the lesson I keep returning to. It didn’t come from one person, but from the leaders and colleagues I’ve worked with at Raya, especially when moving into a new business or stepping up. People expect a CEO to provide direction, but you still need those who challenge your thinking.