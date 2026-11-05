Innovo Group appoints Emaar Misr’s Mostafa El Kady to lead its real estate development arm

London-based Innovo Group tapped Mostafa El Kady (LinkedIn) as CEO and managing director of its real estate development arm, effective this month, according to a statement (pdf). El Kady joins after a seven-year run at the helm of Emaar Misr 2019–2026, where he oversaw the developer’s project deliveries and built out its commercial and hospitality recurring revenue portfolios. At Innovo, he will oversee the developer’s local pipeline, strategic partnerships, and expansion into integrated mixed-use schemes.