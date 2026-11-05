Egypt wants convertible and bankable EGP abroad in five years — here is what has to change

Egypt wants the EGP to be “legally convertible” outside the country, meaning it can be exchanged beyond our borders and held in bank accounts abroad, Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) Governor Hassan Abdalla said at Egypt Forum 2026 late last month (watch, runtime: 15:23). Abdalla thinks it’s doable within five years, but how fast Egypt gets there depends on how much the world needs to buy Egyptian goods and services, and how much investors trust the currency. Here’s what convertibility means in practice, and what would have to change.

If you take EGP 100 to Heathrow Airport, you can exchange it, but that’s not the case “in every part of London,” Al Ahly Pharos Head of Research Hany Genena tells EnterpriseAM. Only a handful of places will take it, the ones with clients willing to hold EGP, he says, and that’s the gap between currencies that are actively bought and sold and scarce currencies.

At the far end of that spectrum are the five “global reserve currencies” — the USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, and CNY, Genena says. They can be used anywhere to buy goods, services, and financial assets, the three things any currency is used for, he explains. Those five make up the basket behind the IMF’s Special Drawing Rights (SDR), the Fund’s accounting currency. The SDR has no banknotes; it exists on the IMF’s books, he adds.

Economists split the idea into two related terms: “Convertibility refers to the ability to exchange a currency for other currencies and transfer funds under a predictable framework,” Islam Magdy, a senior economist and macro analyst, tells EnterpriseAM. Currency internationalization goes a step further into the “broader use of that currency in cross-border trade settlement, financial transactions, and potentially as a store of value outside its home economy,” Magdy explains. He reads the governor’s five-year ambition as “a policy objective, not as evidence that full convertibility or internationalization has already been achieved.”

SOUND SMART- Full convertibility has two halves. Current-account convertibility (goods and services) is the half the IMF polices: under Article VIII, a member may not restrict payments and transfers for current international transactions without the Fund’s approval. Capital-account convertibility, letting foreign money move in and out of local assets, is a separate step, and the Fund’s own rules let members keep controls on capital movements (Article VI, Section 3). China is the live example: convertible for current-account purposes and still restricted on capital, Genena says.

What makes a currency convertible?

First, the world has to want it: “A large part of the world deals with it,” Genena says, and the world deals with a currency for one reason: the issuing economy’s trade is large, exports above all. The bigger your export base, the more countries import from you and end up needing your currency, he adds.

Next, investors have to trust it: “Investors do not necessarily need a fixed exchange rate. They need confidence that the policy framework will remain predictable under pressure,” Magdy argues. A legal right to move money only counts, he says, if transfers “can be executed reliably in practice, including during periods of FX-market stress.” He points to Egypt’s 2022-2024 FX scarcity, and the parallel market that came with it, as the case in point.

Then there’s demand from investors: A foreign investor buying into the EGX, T-bills, or bonds has to convert into EGP first, because those assets are priced in EGP. Economists call this derived demand, Genena says. “The assets that people want are Egyptian assets, so they need to convert to EGP to buy those Egyptian assets,” he says. A big enough bill, bond, and equity market creates demand for the EGP on its own.

Why does the state want it?

A convertible currency also holds its value, which Genena calls “an alternative to gold.” What supports a currency’s international standing is that “its value does not decline over time,” he says, so getting there takes monetary discipline and low inflation. With enough global demand, every seller finds a buyer, Genena says, and a currency collapses when people doubt the monetary policy behind it and a seller finds no one on the other side.

It would also make borrowing cheaper: Lenders trust a currency they can trade easily the way they trust the reserve currencies above, so they don’t charge a large depreciation premium. A thinly traded EGP carries a depreciation premium, meaning every foreign investor prices in the chance of a currency price drop. Once that premium goes away, “I can borrow at a significantly cheaper cost in international markets,” Genena says.

It would also blunt Egypt’s dependence on hot money: Hot money isn’t necessarily a problem since it attracts inflows to domestic debt instruments, Magdy says. The risk is “structural dependence on these flows as a source of hard currency,” because “when an economy relies heavily on short-term foreign capital, a sudden reversal can put pressure on the exchange rate, reserves, and domestic financial conditions.” The goal is for these inflows to “complement more sustainable sources of FX earnings, including exports, productive FDI, and remittances, rather than substitute for them,” Magdy says.

Market depth matters too, Genena says. “When [USD 1-2 bn] leaves, it shakes the exchange rate by 5% or 6%,” while in a deeper interbank market the same flow does not move the price.

Don’t expect it to end Egypt’s need for the greenback, though. Neither convertibility nor internationalization would automatically reduce Egypt’s structural demand for USD, Magdy says. The country would still need foreign currency for imports, debt service, and other obligations, but wider EGP use could cut conversion costs and the need for a vehicle currency in some transactions, he adds. “The key distinction is between reducing the use of the USD as an intermediary and reducing the economy’s underlying need for foreign currency,” he says. The first is possible in selected transactions; the second depends on a stronger external balance and sustainable FX inflows.

Does Egypt have what it takes?

“It’s possible, but our economy must grow very aggressively,” Genena says. On exports, Egypt has to “run so fast” that volumes reach USD 100-150 bn. On markets, “we have to offer multiple companies on the stock exchange,” he adds. In FY 2025/26, Egypt’s non-oil exports grew to USD 37.3 bn, up 7.8% from USD 34.6 bn a year earlier, while oil exports rose to USD 6.6 bn. Egypt also recorded a net services surplus of USD 16.7 bn.

The capital markets side is further along: domestic debt already accommodates inflows “to a large extent, although there could still be limits,” Genena says, while equities have “ample room to increase.” The payoff is foreign investors bringing EGP to buy Egyptian goods, Suez Canal services, tourism, equities, and some bills and bonds, he adds. Partial progress toward convertibility is within reach, he says, while full convertibility “usually takes time, and it takes speed.”

The other test is whether the EGP can be held and traded abroad, the mechanism behind our lede’s “bank accounts abroad.” Magdy is careful with it: an offshore EGP market that arrives “before domestic FX-market credibility is firmly established” could “expose differences between the official exchange rate and market expectations, amplify capital outflows during periods of stress, and add pressure to FX reserves.” His concern is sequencing: he sees it as “a potential outcome of stronger domestic market institutions, not as a substitute for them.”

OUR TAKE- A convertible currency is one the world accepts for goods, services, and financial assets. Acceptance follows exports and deep capital markets. Holding it safely depends on whether investors can reliably exit, including when FX runs short. Egypt can get there, but it needs a large export size, higher demand for its exports, as well as predictable policies, low inflation, and a rise in confidence. The trade-off is the state’s ability to decide who gets hard currency and who waits: a currency anyone can hold and trade abroad can’t be rationed the way Egypt rationed USD in past shortages.