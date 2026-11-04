What it costs to take more control over your electricity

You don’t have to leave the grid to take more control over your electricity. A household can put solar panels on its roof to cut its bill. A shop can buy a generator to keep its freezers running through an outage. Some businesses can buy power from a supplier that pays for the plant. Which option makes sense depends on the problem you want to solve and how much you can afford upfront and finance. For the final issue of Power Trip, we’re bringing the story home — with what each of those options cost here in Egypt and what it takes to get one.

Start on the room

Solar needs enough unshaded space and the right to use it, which is easier to secure on a standalone villa than in a shared apartment building. Egypt’s PV Hub says applicants must own the installation site or hold a 25-year right to use it, then work with a qualified installer and their distribution company.

What you pay depends on the system and who installs it: Published estimates for a 5 kW system range from EGP 70-95k to EGP 150-200k without batteries. Recovering the investment could also take some time: PV Hub gives a broad five-to-seven year payback period, but actual returns depend on the system’s cost, electricity savings, maintenance, and financing.

Plugging into the grid

Once the panels are up, the next step is the utility: EgyptERA’s circular issued in February sets a EGP 4k technical application review and testing fee for systems up to 500 kW, with EGP 3k for retesting and a separate charge for the bidirectional meter. It also requires at least 25% local content, approved through the New and Renewable Energy Authority, and remote performance-monitoring contracts for installations below 100 kW.

The utility has deadlines to meet too: Under the circular, distribution companies have three weeks to conduct measurements after completion is notified and another three weeks to install the meter and authorize energization after successful tests and payment. Each week of delay beyond that costs the utility EGP 1k per week, deducted from its dues.

The two-way meter is what lets a sunny afternoon lower the evening bill. It records the electricity a household draws from the grid and the surplus its panels send back. Under net metering, that surplus earns a credit against electricity bought later. EgyptERA kept those credits when it revised the rules in February.

Spreading the cost

Several banks will finance a system, on different terms: CIB offers up to 100% financing over eight years, advertising 21.5% interest and a 1% administration fee. QNB Egypt lends up to EGP 400k over seven years, covering up to 80% of the cost. Banque Misr offers salaried employees up to EGP 250k over eight years at published annual rates of 23-25.25%, requiring a minimum monthly salary of EGP 7k for public-sector workers and EGP 10k for private-sector staff. ADCB Egypt offers up to EGP 600k over five years, requiring a monthly income of at least EGP 35k. Emirates NBD advertises up to 100% financing through two partner suppliers.

Approval doesn’t mean the savings cover the installment: CIB’s published example puts repayment on an EGP 50k loan at EGP 1.15k a month over eight years. A household needs to compare the installment with the expected reduction in its bill, allowing for the electricity it will still buy from the grid. When we spoke to early adopters in 2022, one homeowner told us rooftop solar cut their electricity bill to almost zero following a EGP 250k installation.

REMEMBER- Financing has long been part of the conversation: SolarizEgypt’s Yaseen Abdel Ghaffar previously told us that expensive borrowing and attractive deposit returns made solar harder to sell as an investment.

Paying to keep going

Lower bills and power through an outage are two different purchases. A standard grid-connected solar system cuts the electricity you buy, but it switches off during a blackout. Keeping essential appliances running requires a system designed for backup, with the right controls plus batteries or other power sources, and that costs more.

Businesses that can’t afford an outage use generators, including those already running on solar. KarmSolar’s Cairo 3A poultry farm and Farafra microgrid use solar during the day, batteries as sunlight fades, and diesel generators when storage runs out. A generator comes with its own costs and space requirements: Honda petrol generators retail from EGP 69k to EGP 253k depending on the model, before installation, fuel, and maintenance. Portable generators must run outdoors, at least six meters away from doors, windows, and vents. For a street-level shop with apartments overhead, finding that space can be the first hurdle.

Power without the plant

Some businesses avoid the upfront investment altogether by buying from a private supplier. “Electricity costs have roughly doubled over the past five years,” KarmHolding (KarmSolar)’s COO Ibrahim Metawie tells EnterpriseAM. But the upfront cost of connecting to the national grid is the bigger issue for businesses looking for alternatives, he says. KarmSolar funds the plant and says it doesn’t pass the grid connection cost on to the customer, enabling businesses to allocate that money toward their own operations.

Customers pay a monthly bill based on smart-meter readings, and it comes in below the electricity otherwise available to them, Metawie tells us. Exporters sign up for cleaner power to stay competitive as the EU tightens carbon requirements, and other customers want a supply they can count on through geopolitical disruptions.

The savings depend on what the business is replacing. Metawie puts them at around 30% for businesses running on diesel and 30-60% for customers near the grid, depending on the project and how reliably the grid can supply the site. KarmSolar earns back its investment through the monthly bills, which takes about seven years on a USD 3 mn project, he says.

Access depends on where the business operates: KarmSolar serves designated areas and connects customers in phases, depending on their readiness and each project’s financing, Metawie says. The company commits to plant availability above 95% over the project’s life and agrees with each customer on which equipment backup generators will keep running during a cut.

Know what you’re buying

Start with the outcome you want. Lower bills need a credible production estimate and a clear billing arrangement. Outage protection needs a list of appliances, the power they draw, and the hours they must run. A household that wants its fridge and internet to stay on through a cut is making a different purchase from a business that needs refrigeration or production equipment running all night.

Then check which options are open to you. A villa owner with a clear roof can start comparing solar quotes. An apartment owner may need the neighbors on board before an installer can get to work, a business can leave the upfront investment to a private supplier if one serves its area, and a family taking a loan should look at how much of the monthly installment is left once the electricity savings come in.