What has to work before the keys change hands

A residential handover may look straightforward from the buyer’s side: keys, meters, a gas connection, and perhaps a charger in the parking lot. For the developer, those everyday conveniences sit on top of several utility systems that have to work at the same address. Energy, water, and mobility increasingly meet inside the same project.

A hot shower depends on more systems than most residents realize. Through its subsidiary TAQA Gas Services, TAQA Arabia provides central heating and water-heating systems to residential customers, while small-scale renewable energy solutions let households generate part of their electricity on site.

Electricity has its own handover checklist. TAQA Power can take a project’s power supply from investment and development through construction, operations, and maintenance, then handle billing and collections once residents move in. The company currently delivers more than 120 MW of clean energy across residential, commercial, tourism, industrial, and agricultural clients.

Mobility has also joined the utility map. With more than 92 stations and 23 conversion centers nationwide, TAQA Arabia’s subsidiary Master Gas has converted more than 50k vehicles to compressed natural gas and develops the fueling infrastructure they rely on.

The charger in the parking lot is the newer piece. TAQA Volt, the group’s electric vehicle charging arm, operates more than 100 stations nationwide and is expanding across fuel stations, malls, coastal roads, and hospitality destinations, putting charging where people already spend time.

Then there is the tap. TAQA Water develops desalination and treatment systems, including solar-powered desalination plants. For a new development, water supply and the power needed to deliver it have to be planned together. Its treatment and desalination solutions use energy-saving technology across a range of water-intensive sectors, with customer needs built into the design.

People experience infrastructure in the ordinary moments: the light comes on, the water runs hot, the car gets where it needs to go. For developers, the case for fewer counterparties at handover is just as practical. The better those systems work together, the less anyone has to think about them.

The mix is the strategy. TAQA Arabia’s portfolio is diverse, but its strategy is focused on integrating traditional and clean energy and utility solutions, with an eye on long-term sustainability and regional growth.

To learn more about TAQA Arabia, your trusted energy and utility partner, click here.