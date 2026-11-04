The last issue of Power Trip

Hello, wonderful people, and welcome to the fourth and final issue of our signature series, Power Trip.

We’ve spent three issues on power plants, bank syndicates, and factories and ports. This one comes home. The gas that kept your lights on, the money building what comes next, the cables running to the neighbors — all of it ends in the same place: your meter, your roof, your driveway.

Welcome to Power and the People, where we look at what the energy system costs the people inside it. What would it take to put solar on your own roof, what does it cost, and who will lend you the money? How does your electricity bill actually get calculated, and why is the Electricity Ministry rethinking the arithmetic rather than the rates? If your next car ran on the grid instead of the pump, would the numbers work — and where would you plug it in? And TAQA Arabia CEO Pakinam Kafafi returns to tell us where the company is putting its money next.

We finish with the question the whole series keeps circling back to: why should any of this matter to you?

Thanks for coming along. It’s been a trip.