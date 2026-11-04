Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool play in the Champions League tonight

Plenty of local action to tune in to tonight. In the Egypt Cup Round of 32, Ghazl El Mahalla take on Al Ittihad Al Sakandary at 5pm on ON Sport Max. At the same time, ZED take on Tala’ea El Gaish in the second round of the Egypt Capital Cup group stage on ON Sport Plus. Later, Al Masry and Suez Petrojet go head-to-head at 8pm on ON Sport.

There’s plenty to watch in the Champions League tonight. At 10pm, Leipzig host Manchester City on beIN Sports 3, a fixture in which Erling Haaland has scored 12 goals in eight appearances against the German side. At the same time, Slavia Praha host Arsenal on beIN Sports 1. Earlier, at 7:45pm, Fenerbahçe host Liverpool on beIN Sports 4. The Reds arrive after Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal, having lost their last three UEFA away games in Turkey.

Also in the Champions League tonight:

Lens vs. Como — 10pm;

Viking vs. Sabah FC — 10pm;

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis — 10pm;

Porto vs. Napoli — 10pm;

PSV Eindhoven vs. Club Brugge — 10pm.

NOTE- All Champions League fixtures will be broadcast on beIN Sports channels. Check out the full schedule here.

ICYMI-

On the home front, Ceramica Cleopatra beat Abu Qir Fertilizers 2-0 in the Egypt Capital Cup, with Marwan Osman Otaka scoring in the ninth minute and Mohamed Shika in the 43rd. It was their first W of the competition. Moreover, Pyramids beat Smouha 1-0, with Otta scoring the lone goal.

Manchester United beat Roma 3-2 at Old Trafford. United went two goals behind inside 17 minutes, their worst-ever start to a European home game. Bruno Fernandes pulled one back from the penalty spot, and Matheus Cunha scored in the 83rd and 86th minutes. United finished with 10 men. It ended a run of nine winless games in all competitions.

PSG beat Villarreal 6-0 and set a Champions League record. João Neves, Désiré Doué, Senny Mayulu, and Fabián Ruiz scored inside 17 minutes, the fastest any team has reached four goals in the competition. Ruiz added a second, and 17-year-old David Boly scored on his Champions League debut.

Barcelona beat Aston Villa 3-0 at Camp Nou. Lamine Yamal scored in the seventh minute, making him the highest-scoring teenager in Champions League history. Raphinha added two in the second half. It ended Villa’s perfect start and leaves both clubs on nine points. Bayern Munich secured the victory 2-0 at Atlético Madrid, with Lennart Karl and Konrad Laimer scoring after the break.

Spanish forward Jesús de Miguel died at age 30, his club Tenerife announced on Tuesday. He suffered a cardiac arrest after colliding with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono in Monday’s second-division match, which was abandoned in stoppage time at 2-2. Owono was sent off. Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Lionel Messi were among those paying tribute.