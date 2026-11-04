How do you get households to go green? Put the savings first

Egypt has two green transitions underway, and they’re moving at different speeds. One has attracted bns and moved quickly, with solar parks, wind farms, clean energy projects out in the desert. The other depends on mns of individual decisions, and those have been slower to shift. What explains the difference in pace, and what could bring the two closer together?

Part of the answer is how each one is organized: A solar park needs land, financing, developers, a grid connection, and a buyer for its electricity — and once it’s running, it generates power regardless of whether consumers know its origin. Getting households to recycle or use less electricity takes awareness, incentives, convenient services, and people willing to change what they do every day. Centralized projects are easier to organize, finance, and measure.

Some of those habits are already part of Egyptian life, Sana Sherif, a social and environmental specialist, tells us. Households have long reused plastic bags, kept glass jars for other uses, and cooled water in a clay olla, though changing lifestyles and convenience have pushed many of those habits aside, she says. “Egyptian communities have had sustainable behaviors embedded in their everyday lives for generations, even if we don’t necessarily recognize them as sustainability.”

Those habits also save money: Repairing, reusing, and repurposing spares households unnecessary purchases and keeps materials in use, Sherif argues, and that value already exists in how communities live. There’s room for business to build on it. Companies can sell energy savings, recycling platforms can turn waste into income, and developers can market lower utility bills.

People respond to incentives, and economists have studied that for decades. Nobel Prize-winning economist Gary Becker argued that people weigh costs and benefits in everyday decisions well beyond buying and selling. Asking mns of people to change their habits out of goodwill toward the planet is a lot to ask. Sorting trash takes time, and an efficient appliance often costs more upfront, so people need a compelling reason to bother.

Want to convince Egyptians to go green? Try saving them money. An energy-efficient air conditioner may not excite anyone because it reduces emissions, but a lower electricity bill gives people a reason to listen. Recycling works the same way: people will hold on to cardboard, plastic, or scrap metal if someone will pay a clear, consistent price for it, which means making collection formal, convenient, and worth everyone’s while. Electric cars are a good example: the case owners make for them, as we report in this issue, is mostly about what they save on fuel and maintenance.

None of this means Egypt should stop building renewable megaprojects — quite the opposite. Cleaner electricity, lower dependence on fossil fuels, and new energy infrastructure are essential, and they carry a real economic incentive: a lower import bill and local supply chains. But producing clean electricity is not the same as building a green economy. A country can add GWs of renewable capacity while households keep wasting electricity, businesses overlook efficiency savings, and recyclable materials end up in landfills. Those inefficiencies carry a cost, from pressure on the electricity system to commercial value lost in waste.

Egypt has made green infrastructure attractive to investors, and the next step is making sustainability pay for everyone else. That means recycling that’s easy, efficiency that shows up on the bill, and greener choices that give something back. For most households, the deciding question is a simple one: what’s in it for me?