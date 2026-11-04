Hiba Tawaji performs with Oussama Rahbani at winter Fustat Festival on 13 November

This year’s winter Fustat Festival is welcoming Lebanese singer Hiba Tawaji, who will perform alongside Lebanese musical director and composer Oussama Rahbani on Friday, 13 November. Expect a live performance showcasing Tawaji’s vocals and Rahbani’s emotional compositions. The show starts at 9:45pm. You can grab tickets on TicketsMarché.
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