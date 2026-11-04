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Hiba Tawaji performs with Oussama Rahbani at winter Fustat Festival on 13 November

by The Enterprise CompanyEgypt Edition
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This year’s winter Fustat Festival is welcoming Lebanese singer Hiba Tawaji, who will perform alongside Lebanese musical director and composer Oussama Rahbani on Friday, 13 November. Expect a live performance showcasing Tawaji’s vocals and Rahbani’s emotional compositions. The show starts at 9:45pm. You can grab tickets on TicketsMarché.

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