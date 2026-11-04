Cooler days

Good afternoon, friends, and happy Wednesday. The weekend is almost here, and with the Made in Egypt series now wrapped, we’re back to regular programming. Today’s issue is a packed, varied one.

In Plug In, we look at the youth-led protests spreading across Europe and ask whether the Arab Spring is a fair comparison. In After Hours: Scene, we go inside Downtown Cairo’s La Viennoise to see what to expect.

Elsewhere in today’s issue, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool play in the Champions League tonight, and we review Madeline Miller’s Mestra, a short story that hits harder than its length suggests.

Onto the headlines…