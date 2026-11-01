Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the start of a fresh workweek and a new month — welcome back, November.

In our Made in Egypt series today, we look at who designs the clothes. Building design capacity as a homegrown brand means answering four questions the traditional fashion industry never had to address at scale: where designers come from, who runs creative direction as the brand grows, what to buy and what to build in-house, and how to hire people whose creative sensibilities match. Fufa and In Your Shoe are working through them from opposite starting points, one founder formally trained and one illustrator self-taught, and both say what’s missing is the support around them.

Elsewhere in today’s issue, we tune in to an investigative podcast from NPR, recap the weekend’s football, list what we’re watching tonight, and more.

Now, onto the news…