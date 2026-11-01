Ramy Sabry brings 20 years of hits to El Arena this Friday

Ramy Sabry is celebrating 20 years in music this Friday, 6 November, with a concert at New Cairo’s El Arena. The pop icon will mark two decades in the industry with a setlist of all the hits that defined his career. The show kicks off at 9pm. You can grab your tickets on TicketsMarché.
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