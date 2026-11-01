Multiple European clashes tonight as Liverpool take on Arsenal and Real Madrid take to the pitch

No Nile League action on the pitches tonight after Matchweek 8 wrapped up yesterday, so all eyes turn to Europe, with a blockbuster Premier League clash and major fixtures in Spain, Italy, and France.

In the Premier League, Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield in the pick of Matchweek 9. The match takes on extra weight after Manchester City lost 1-0 to Brighton on Saturday, leaving them on 21 points, level with Arsenal. Any positive result would put the Gunners top on their own, but they haven’t scored at Anfield in their last 13 league visits, a run stretching back to September 2012. Kick-off is at 6:30pm on beIN Sports 1.

Over in La Liga, Real Madrid visit Racing Santander in Matchday 11, looking to extend their run of victories and strengthen their position in the title race. Madrid arrive in high spirits after beating Barcelona 2-1 in the Clásico, their fifth straight victory in all competitions, which lifted them to 24 points and third place. Kick-off is at 5:15pm on beIN Sports 2.

Also in La Liga tonight:

Elche vs. Valencia — 7:30pm, beIN Sports 3;

Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Sociedad — 10pm, beIN Sports 1.

MEANWHILE- In Serie A, Juventus host Napoli at the Allianz Stadium in the pick of Matchweek 10. Both sides are level on 14 points, and each is looking to improve its position in the table. Kickoff is at 9:45pm on Starzplay.

AND- In Turkey, Mohamed Salah’s Trabzonspor kicked off against Gaziantep at 3pm at Papara Park, with the match airing live on beIN Sports 1.

On our radar in the major European leagues:

Elche vs. Valencia — La Liga, 7:30pm, beIN Sports 3;

Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Sociedad — La Liga, 10pm, beIN Sports 1;

Lazio vs. Cagliari — Serie A, 4pm, Starzplay;

Lecce vs. Genoa — Serie A, 7pm, Starzplay;

Lyon vs. Angers — Ligue 1, 6:15pm, beIN Sports 5;

Paris FC vs. Monaco — Ligue 1, 6:15pm, beIN Sports 4;

Marseille vs. Toulouse — Ligue 1, 9:45pm, beIN Sports 2;

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hamburg — Bundesliga, 6:30pm, Shahid.

ICYMI-

At home, Al Ahly edged Modern Sport 1-0 on Thursday evening at Cairo Stadium, with Omar El Saaiy scoring the only goal with a header in the 17th minute. The three points lifted Al Ahly to 20 points in second place, four behind Pyramids, who lead on 24 points. Modern Sport stay on 13 points, with four victories, one draw and three defeats.

Across the pond, Chelsea beat Manchester United 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in Matchweek 9 of the Premier League, moving up to fourth. Morgan Rogers put the Blues ahead early in the second half, and Cole Palmer added a penalty after Lisandro Martínez was sent off for a second yellow card in the 63rd minute.

In Spain, Barcelona thrashed Alavés 6-1 at Camp Nou in Matchday 11 of La Liga on Saturday. Raphinha and Lamine Yamal each scored twice, Fermín López and substitute Anthony Gordon added one apiece, and Mariano Díaz scored Alavés’s consolation. The victory put Barcelona back on top of La Liga with 30 points from 10 victories and one defeat.

Over in France, Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Le Havre 5-1 on Friday in Matchweek 9 of Ligue 1. Le Havre scored first through Josh Maja in the 18th minute, but PSG answered with five goals: Achraf Hakimi scored a hat-trick, with Mika Godts and Senny Mayulu each adding one. The result took PSG to 20 points at the top of the table and gave Luis Enrique his 127th victory as PSG coach in all competitions, a club record, passing Laurent Blanc’s 126.