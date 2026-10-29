The headlines from this morning

Missed this morning’s edition of EnterpriseAM? Here are the top stories in a nutshell.

Our investment fund industry crossed EGP 500 bn in 3Q 2026 . The Financial Regulatory Authority published the milestone on Sunday, the same day the EGX70 lost 11.07% of its value in a single session. Net asset value rose 7.16% q-o-q to EGP 504.71 bn from EGP 470.97 bn, and assets under management climbed 7.27% to EGP 512.84 bn, with eight new funds taking the total to 232;

The Financial Regulatory Authority published the milestone on Sunday, the same day the EGX70 lost 11.07% of its value in a single session. Net asset value rose 7.16% q-o-q to EGP 504.71 bn from EGP 470.97 bn, and assets under management climbed 7.27% to EGP 512.84 bn, with eight new funds taking the total to 232; The Oil Ministry plans to import about 15 mn barrels of crude in 4Q 2026 , 8% more than a year earlier, and pay for it through supplier credit. The shipments will cost USD 1.4-1.5 bn, as regional tensions keep oil prices high, which works out to roughly USD 93-100 a barrel, by our math;

, 8% more than a year earlier, and pay for it through supplier credit. The shipments will cost USD 1.4-1.5 bn, as regional tensions keep oil prices high, which works out to roughly USD 93-100 a barrel, by our math; Regulators are starting to ease the path for more machine decision-making in lending . From April 2027, consumer finance companies will have to consult a score from the country’s only licensed private credit bureau (I-Score) before approving financing, under a new rule from the Financial Regulatory Authority. The score rests on behavioral analysis of alternative data, the kind of input that feeds directly into AI-backed risk prediction and automated lending decisions;

From April 2027, consumer finance companies will have to consult a score from the country’s only licensed private credit bureau (I-Score) before approving financing, under a new rule from the Financial Regulatory Authority. The score rests on behavioral analysis of alternative data, the kind of input that feeds directly into AI-backed risk prediction and automated lending decisions; Two of the country’s biggest solar-and-battery projects moved forward this week at very different stages. Contractors at Nefer Minya have started full construction, while Dandara (whose power purchase agreement was signed in March 2025) is still signing preliminary financing terms.