Homegrown brands are running on Shopify because local alternatives cannot yet be trusted to survive

The country’s macroeconomic reality dictates that local brands should be fleeing USD-denominated software. Instead, they are doubling down on it. For homegrown retailers operating in an increasingly saturated market, e-commerce infrastructure has evolved from a storefront option into a core risk-management strategy — and the businesses making that call are wagering on foreign infrastructure that bills in USD because the local alternatives cannot yet be trusted to survive.

The math should naturally favor a local provider, but that isn’t the case yet. According to a recent Store Leads report, Shopify leads the pack for digital storefronts in Om el Donia — almost 13k stores in Egypt powered by Shopify were live as of 2Q 2026, an 85% increase from the same period last year.

The price of stability

For brands that define the local landscape, the USD price tag is secondary to structural stability. “We launched in 2020, at a time when the available options were extremely limited. Shopify was the only real consideration for us because it offered a complete solution that allowed us to build and operate our storefront without compromise,” Hussein Shahbender (LinkedIn), founder of Sight Cairo and Drop the Shop, tells EnterpriseAM.

For Shahbender, the USD cost is the price of stability and future scaling. “Expanding globally has always been at the forefront of our vision, and Shopify’s ability to support that was important. However, at its core, the decision was pragmatic: Shopify offered the strongest combination of inventory management, storefront functionality, and reliability, which made it the clear choice.”

Cost, Shahbender says bluntly, is not the decisive factor. “Functionality and reliability are far more important […] than cost,” he tells us, arguing that it's a competitive advantage local players haven’t been able to match at the level of the global incumbent. Not that local providers aren’t reliable, he adds — they’re not on the radar of Egypt’s entrepreneurs in the first place.

The trust signal

The Shopify signal reaches new founders before they’ve evaluated any alternatives. “You can always tell if a website or a digital store is a Shopify store; it just has this distinctive look that you know you could immediately trust — consumers trust that, and I wanted that for my brand,” Seif Khamis (LinkedIn), a Cairo-based marketer building a homegrown accessories brand called House of Egyptian Blue, tells EnterpriseAM. We ran into Khamis mid-build at a New Cairo café; the process he was working through was as frictionless as he described.

“Even when it comes to the User Interface (UI), it’s very intuitive — everything is just drag and drop. You don’t even need a developer,” he explains. When asked whether he’d considered a local alternative, Khamis was direct: “I haven't really heard of any local alternatives to Shopify, and I frankly wouldn't consider them. It's just trustworthy.”

Shahbender confirms the distribution gap on the other side. “No local players have approached us so far,” he says. He would be willing to “invest in a platform that we trust will perform consistently. We wouldn’t compromise the experience just to reduce expenses.” Paying in local currency and receiving a local invoice would be a meaningful change for the brand, but that would require “clear evidence that the platform can match Shopify’s performance and ecosystem.” Core infrastructure isn’t worth the switch unless the local alternative has been proven to hold up.

Moving and evolving fast

Shopify is ahead because it’s aggressive. Youssef Samy (LinkedIn), General Manager of Fashion Square, the parent company behind several Egyptian brands, including La Blanca, was approached by a local alternative five years ago and eventually went in the same direction as Shahbender. “I attended a couple of workshops back then for something called Vendo. The founders knew what they were doing, but you felt that the product team was not aggressive with the business. By aggressive, I mean the features were evolving, but they were evolving at a slow pace. I couldn’t accept this slow pace, so that's why you choose a big company [like Shopify].”

Samy started at Fashion Square when the brands under his purview still ran on hard-coded websites, and he spent years looking for the right e-commerce infrastructure before landing on Shopify. The pricing math is clear. “Yearly, it’s around USD 300, which is nothing compared to all the benefits and features you get in return — aside from the transaction fees and subscriptions for add-ons or plug-ins.” Most brands stick to the basic Shopify tier, with the signature checkout landing page Khamis referenced. Customizing the checkout page requires an upper subscription tier that Samy calls “absurd” in price — but the basic tier, he says, leaves little to desire.

But there’s still friction: Shahbender flags the administrative “headache” — downloading reports and certain accessibility limitations “can often be a hassle.” Not enough to move on. “The value Shopify offers far outweighs the cost.”

The local challenger

So who’s giving Shopify a run for its money in Egypt? Not really anyone — but Wuilt, a Cairo-based Arabic-language website builder, is furthest along. The platform pivoted to a at-no-cost model in April 2025 and raised USD 2 mn in funding to take its e-commerce model regional. The business model is value-added services rather than website fees: Wuilt Pay for integrated online payments, Wuilt Shipping through delivery partners including Aramex, Mylerz, and Bosta and Wuilt Wallet for earnings management.

The numbers don’t yet match the claim. According to a 2025 press release, over 20k merchants have joined Wuilt since their pivot — but Store Leads data shows only 328 active digital stores on the platform as of the end of 1Q 2026. EnterpriseAM reached out to Wuilt for comment to make sense of the disparity, but received no response. Additionally, several of the sample stores listed on their website appear to no longer be functional.

The math

Samy’s framing for why he wouldn't switch to a local platform is the sharpest argument. “If I were to hypothetically migrate from Shopify to a local provider, I first need to make sure that company will survive. Unless it’s someone who’s been in the market for 10+ years and has cemented their place, I wouldn’t even consider it. I wouldn't work with someone local who might close in three or four years. They disrupt your business big time, and it eats out of your sales, and it eats out of your time, and my time is money.”

His concerns aren’t unfounded. Many local platforms have come and gone — ExpandCart’s own website now sits as a virtual ghost town, its socials riddled with comments from former clients and former employees. That’s the reference point every scaled business running on Shopify is working from when they evaluate a switch.

If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. “I'd love to support local companies, but I choose Shopify because they spot issues before you even realize they exist,” Samy says. “On top of that, Shopify releases massive updates semi-annually and quarterly. These are features you didn’t even know you needed, driven by data and insights from thousands, if not mns, of other brands on the platform. It gives you incredible speed; their forward-thinking is just so quick. Plus, they offer so many options, and their analytics are brilliant.”