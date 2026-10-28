Posted inPLANET FINANCE

MENA debt market narrows to bigger, higher-quality issuances as volume drops

Regional sukuk issuance fell 39% y-o-y to USD 34.8 bn during the first nine months of 2026
by The Enterprise CompanyEgypt Edition
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Regional conflict has weighed on MENA debt markets, with bond issuance down 10% y-o-y to USD 129.7 bn in 9M 2026, LSEG said in a report seen by EnterpriseAM. But even as the ongoing geopolitical situation has roiled markets, it’s not the only factor at play: “The decline owes more to the second-order effects it set in motion across investor sentiment, interest rates, and credit spreads,” Andreas Anthes, head of multi-asset and absolute-return strategies at Mashreq Capital, is quoted as saying in the report.

Saudi Arabia led the pack, accounting for 42% of regional bond proceeds, with the government topping the region’s issuer ranking after raising more than USD 11.5 bn through a four-tranche international bond sale. The UAE followed with 26% and Qatar 13%.

Sukuk saw the sharpest drop: Regional sukuk issuance fell 39% y-o-y to USD 34.8 bn, accounting for 27% of total debt proceeds — its lowest share in five years. Market volatility has narrowed issuance windows, while sukuk can involve more complex structuring and execution than conventional bonds.

The market narrowed to bigger, high-quality transactions: GCC bond and sukuk issuance in 3Q 2026 totaled USD 34.8 bn, down 13.5% y-o-y, with dealcount falling to 45 from 136 — but average transaction size rose to USD 773 mn from c.USD 296 mn. Higher oil prices lifted inflation expectations and yields, pushing up financing costs. The US 10-year Treasury yield climbed from 4.58% at the start of 2025 to 5.31% early this month, while GCC credit spreads widened by around 60 basis points from pre-war levels. “The market has not closed. It has become more selective, favoring credit quality and penalizing weaker balance sheets,” Anthes says.

Financial institutions accounted for 47% of regional debt proceeds, followed by governments and agencies at 29%. Standard Chartered topped the bond league tables, managing USD 15.5 bn in issuance for a 12% market share. It also led regional sukuk issuance, while JP Morgan ranked second with USD 14.4 bn and an 11% share.

Renewed regional escalation remains a key downside risk. Around USD 13 bn in GCC banks’ USD-denominated debt is due in 4Q, while lower-rated issuers may have to offer higher premiums or postpone funding until 2027, Anthes explains.

MARKETS THIS MORNING-

Asian stocks traded higher today. South Korea’s KOSPI gained 3.1%, lifted by chipmakers Samsung Electronics, up 4.2%, and SK Hynix, up 5.2%. In Japan, Nikkei 225 added 1.7%.

EGX30

50,105

+3.5% (YTD: +19.8%)

USD (CBE)

Buy 56.06

Sell 56.20

USD (CIB)

Buy 56.07

Sell 56.17

Interest rates (CBE)

19.00% deposit

20.00% lending

Tadawul

9,986

+2.3% (YTD: -4.8%)

ADX

9,746

+1.1% (YTD: -2.5%)

DFM

5,864

+2.0% (YTD: -2.9%)

S&P 500

7,723

+0.6% (YTD: +12.8%)

FTSE 100

10,687

-0.8% (YTD: +7.6%)

Euro Stoxx 50

6,165

+0.8% (YTD: +6.4%)

Brent crude

USD 113.88

-1.7%

Natural gas (Nymex)

USD 2.72

+0.7%

Gold

USD 4,076

0.0%

BTC

USD 80,860

+1.0% (YTD: -7.7%)

S&P Egypt Sovereign Bond Index

1,143

+0.2% (YTD: +15.1%)

S&P MENA Bond & Sukuk

148.22

+0.1% (YTD: -2.4%)

VIX (Volatility Index)

17.52

-4.7% (YTD: +17.2%)

THE CLOSING BELL-

The EGX30 rose 3.5% at yesterday’s close on turnover of EGP 8.2 bn (27.1% below the 90-day average). International investors were the sole net sellers. The index is up 19.8% YTD.

In the green: Misr Cement (+11.5%), Telecom Egypt (+8.0%), and Cleopatra Hospital Company (+8.0%).

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