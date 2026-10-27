Six brands, mixed results

We tested skin and hair care products from six Egyptian brands over several weeks of daily use. Skin and hair care is a high-stakes category, and experiences across the six varied meaningfully, from brands offering distinctive local alternatives to those still finding their footing. Our take on each below.

Hair care

#1- Favelin: This brand has evolved substantially in recent years, with a range covering both hair and body care. We tested the Argan shampoo, the Holy Hydration hair mask, and the Groovy Growth oil for hair lengthening.

The experience across all three was positive. The shampoo, despite being sulfatefree, delivers strong scalp cleansing without stripping natural oils. The hair mask surprised us with its strong hydration and the volume lasting a long time, which delivers real value for the price. The oil genuinely delivered on what it promised; we noticed measurable gains in hair length over months of use.

Did Favelin do something new? Yes. Delivering a sulfatefree shampoo and a hair-lengthening oil with measurable results over months, at a price band under EGP 400 per product, puts Favelin in a competitive position against imported equivalents from OGX or The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum, which cost two to three times the price locally.

Worth it? Yes.

Prices: EGP 339 for the shampoo, EGP 389 for the oil, and EGP 439 for the hair mask.

Where to buy: Through the website or e-commerce apps like Noon and Amazon.

#2- Braes: The brand’s strongest points are its packaging, which gives the products a premium feel, and its website, which categorizes products by hair type. We tested a range of products, including the Argan-oil shampoo and conditioner, the hair mask, and the jojoba and grapeseed serum.

The serum was the strongest piece in the set. It was gentle on hair, light without any excess weight, and delivered good shine and hydration. The shampoo followed: gentle on the scalp and with moderate cleansing capacity. The conditioner’s hydration was weak, though it still outperformed the hair mask, which was heavy and offered no noticeable hydration.

Did Braes do something new? Somewhat. The distinctive packaging sets the brand apart from competitors, but product performance is inconsistent and still needs to stabilize before it can seriously compete with products like L’Oréal Elvive or Garnier Fructis in the same price band.

Worth it? Perhaps, though there are better products in the same category.

Prices: EGP 199 for the serum, EGP 360 for the shampoo, EGP 360 for the conditioner, and EGP 480 for the hair mask.

Where to buy: Through the website or e-commerce apps like Noon and Amazon.

#3- Clary: This brand sits under Parkville Cosmetics’ umbrella. We gave it a full year of testing — the shampoo, conditioner, hair mask, and hair serum.

The experience was broadly disappointing. The main problem was the absence of consistent quality. Initially, we found the shampoo and serum satisfying, while the conditioner was average and the hair mask was heavy without noticeable hydration. When we tried the shampoo and serum again, we didn’t get the results that had impressed us the first time. We’ve noticed this issue repeatedly with Parkville products, and we believe the reason is that the parent company’s wide-ranging coverage of products under its umbrella sacrifices quality for reach and affordability.

Did Clary do something new? The brand offers a standard range of local hair care at reasonable prices, but the quality inconsistency across uses of the same product puts Clary below competitors like Favelin.

Worth it? No.

Prices: EGP 330 for the shampoo, EGP 345 for the conditioner, EGP 380 for the hair mask, and EGP 375 for the serum.

Where to buy: Through Parkville’s official website or e-commerce apps like Noon and Amazon.

Skin care

#1- Infinity: This brand offers a range of products covering body care, skincare, and hair care. We tested the body lotion with ylang-ylang extract and the body cream with lavender extract.

Results from both were satisfying, though the lotion is notably lighter than the cream and delivers more hydration. Our only reservation was the scent profile, which comes across as closer to natural blends. That, in itself, is a positive point for the brand, reflecting its distance from synthetic fragrances and alcohol.

Did Infinity do something new? Somewhat. By relying on natural ingredients and staying away from synthetic fragrances and alcohol, Infinity stands out in local body care, against products like Nivea or Dove that dominate the same price band locally with stronger scents and heavier reliance on synthetic ingredients.

Worth it? Yes.

Prices: EGP 320 for the lotion, EGP 360 for the body cream.

Where to buy: Through the website or e-commerce apps like Noon and Amazon.

#2- Shaan: Another Parkville Group brand with a wide range of body care products that has built a reputation on social media among Gen Z. We tested the Shaan body milk and the hand cream over several months.

The body milk has a good price and a large volume that can last two months. It delivers reasonable hydration suited to normal skin, but falls short for very dry skin. Despite the “body milk” positioning, the hydration lasts at most two hours after use. The hand cream was gentle and delivered noticeable hydration, but it has an unpleasant scent.

Did Shaan do something new? Somewhat. The Gen Z-focused marketing and the large size at a reasonable price distinguish the brand in its category, but its short hydration retention puts it below established competitors like Vaseline and Nivea in the same price band.

Worth it? Somewhat.

Prices: EGP 230 for the body milk, EGP 100 for the hand cream.

Where to buy: Through Parkville’s official website or e-commerce apps like Noon and Amazon.

#3- Eva: A household name, this is one of the most widely distributed Egyptian brands at very accessible prices. Eva’s catalog covers skincare, hair care, body care, perfumes, and body sprays. We tested the body lotion and the hand cream.

Across many Eva products in different categories, the body lotion and hand cream were the best. Both are very light, absorb easily into the skin without any annoying white residue, and carry a pleasant scent that can be coordinated with other Eva scents for a complete skincare routine.

Did Eva do something new? Yes, this homegrown hallmark brand was among the first Egyptian brands to compete with imported brands like Nivea and Dove by offering a complete catalog. Eva holds the same competitive positioning that its presence was built on.

Worth it? Yes.

Prices: EGP 130 for the body lotion, EGP 65 for the hand cream.

Where to buy: Through the website or e-commerce apps like Noon and Amazon.