Miam Miam and The Matcha Mob are a match made in heaven

The humble smash burger may have met its match(a). Tucked into Mivida’s Lake District, Miam Miam and The Matcha Mob share a space and an outdoor patio, pairing laid-back bites with matcha worth lingering over long after the last fry is gone. Both restaurants serve up a fusion of French and Japanese delicacies in one shared spot. Miam Miam puts a modern French street-food spin on the classics, while The Matcha Mob is a specialty brand on a mission to make quality matcha more accessible.

The setup is casual and open-air, with limited seating that can get a little cramped for larger groups during busy hours. The staff, however, were friendly and happy to walk us through the menu, including the finer points of The Matcha Mob’s variety of drinks.

What we ordered, and loved: The fried chicken poutine fries were a strong start, serving up rich gravy, a welcome crunch, and a little heat. A generous helping of slightly spicy fried chicken, cheese, and savory gravy turned a familiar side into a filling dish.

The Smash Truffle burger followed suit. The tender and well-seasoned Wagyu patty on a soft brioche bun was nicely seared with generous amounts of truffle mayo. Crunchy caramelized onions added texture. Our only gripe was that the burger arrived slightly warm rather than piping hot.

We also tried two of the bestselling matcha drinks. The strawberry matcha, which had a vivid matcha base with enough flavor to stand up to the milk and fruit, was unfortunately a little too sweet for us. The thick, rich cream cheese foam topping offered a subtle savory edge that held its shape instead of disappearing into the drink. The salted vanilla matcha with coconut milk stood out. Its gentle vanilla sweetness with a hint of salt, creamy coconut milk, and the foam worked together without any flavor overpowering the others.

The verdict: Together, Miam Miam and The Matcha Mob make for an easy, laid-back outing, making a convincing case with satisfying food, thoughtfully made drinks, and a shared patio that’s perfect for a casual catch-up.

WHERE TO FIND IT- Miam Miam and The Matcha Mob share a space at Mivida’s Lake District in New Cairo. Miam Miam is also available for order on Talabat.