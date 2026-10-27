Good morning friends, and welcome to part 3 of EnterpriseAM Forum Playback, the AI edition, where we take a step back from the excitement of the forum and dissect the panels and conversations that took place. This week we are delving into a topic that has us all preoccupied.

Is AI coming for our jobs? And what should we do to prepare? There is no doubt that AI is going to reshape the labor market but no one seems to know exactly what shape that will take. The Silicon Valley CEOs who are building the technology are themselves schizophrenic on the topic. They flip-flop between a doomsday scenario and the belief that AI is going to make us all smarter and hyper-efficient to the point where we are only doing the things that we love to do.

There does however seem to be a consensus that the nature of work will change particularly when it comes to entry level jobs. The IMF estimates that AI could lead to “40% of jobs being augmented, downgraded, or eliminated over time” and the first jobs to go will be entry level positions. In our region the prospects may not be so bleak. Our panelists believe that the future will more likely be about rethinking how we work. We bring you all the details in our panel summary below and you can read more about the impact of AI on jobs in our newest publication EnterpriseAM AI + Innovation.

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