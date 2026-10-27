Cairo Jazz Festival returns to AUC Tahrir Square next week

Jazz lovers, your favorite festival is back. The Cairo Jazz Festival returns to AUC Tahrir Square for a packed weekend of live music from Thursday, 5 November to Saturday, 7 November. This year’s program celebrates the global spirit of jazz with performances by Egyptian and international artists from 12 countries, including Hisham Kharma, Danish singer Nana Rashid, Amsterdam-founded band ARIFA, and more, with additional performances at Bibliotheca Alexandrina. A selection of workshops, talks, and special activities for your little ones also features on the program. Head to TicketsMarché for more details and tickets.
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