Deloitte adds USD 40 mn to its Cairo innovation hub, completing a USD 110 mn plan

Deloitte putting another USD 40 mn into Cairo tech hub: Deloitte Innovation Hub plans to invest USD 40 mn more in Egypt over the next 12-18 months. Along with USD 70 mn the company has already invested, this completes Deloitte’s plan to put USD 110 mn into the hub, Chief Operating Officer Ahmed Salem said in a statement (pdf).

The Cairo hub is part of Deloitte’s Europe, Middle East, and Africa network, which exports AI and data, cloud, and cybersecurity services to Deloitte clients in 30 countries, mainly in food and beverage, tech, and automotive, and also works for the firm’s other innovation hubs. Salem said the team uses Google’s Cloud AI Experience Center in Cairo to build AI applications for clients on Gemini and Vertex AI.

The hub has outgrown its launch plan. Deloitte opened it in October 2024 with a three-year USD 30 mn commitment and a brief to serve clients in Europe and the Middle East. Last November, it added a three-year, USD 80 mn plan. Spending the remaining USD 40 mn within 12-18 months would complete that plan up to a year ahead of schedule, by our math.

Why it matters: The government is counting on export-focused hubs to grow the country’s digital services exports. Outsourcing brought in USD 5.2 bn in FY 2025/26, around 70% of the USD 7.4 bn in total digital exports. ITIDA chief Ahmed El Zaher told us last month he expects that to grow more than 23% to USD 6.4 bn this fiscal year, and to reach USD 8 bn or more by the end of FY 2027/28. Deloitte was among 39 global digital services firms reported last year to be planning to make Egypt their main base of operations.

WEF comes to Cairo

The New Capital will host the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) first dedicated business meeting in Egypt + MENA on 16-17 November, after Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and WEF CEO Alois Zwinggi signed the hosting agreement on Thursday, according to a ministry statement. Around 80 leaders from global companies, international economic institutions, and the private sector are expected in the New Capital to discuss investment-led growth, competitiveness, and a shift toward a model leaning harder on the private sector, exports, and productivity.

IN CONTEXT- The meeting follows President Abdel Fattah El Sisi’s Davos pitch in January for private-sector-led growth, where he flagged a business summit in Egypt this year. Neither side has announced a target investment value or committed to signing deals in November; the WEF’s own framing describes the Cairo gathering as peer-to-peer dialogue on Egypt’s outlook, the next phase of reform, and emerging opportunities, and comes weeks after the Egypt Forum 2026 in the New Capital.

Fawry factors in

Fawry Consumer Finance has received preliminary Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) approval to add factoring to its activities, its parent Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payments said in a statement (pdf) on Thursday. The subsidiary plans to offer invoice financing to MSMEs off an MSME loan book that exceeds EGP 3.5 bn, leaning on Fawry’s merchant base. Fawry must still amend its articles of association, adjust the subsidiary’s name to reflect the added activity, and file the documents for an operating license, per the FRA. No timeline, pricing, or volume targets were given.

SOUND SMART- Factoring is when a business sells its unpaid invoices (its receivables) to a third party (a factor) at a discount, taking cash now instead of waiting out the credit terms. A factor typically advances up to 80% of the invoice value upfront, then collects from the customer and keeps a fee: a percentage of the receivables that climbs with how long they have been outstanding and how risky the payer is. The main distinction from a loan is whose creditworthiness is being underwritten — the factor is betting on the buyer paying, not the seller — which is why factoring reaches businesses banks won’t lend to. (Check out our explainer on the mechanics.)

IN CONTEXT- Factoring is scaling fast off a small base: discounted receivables climbed to EGP 132.2 bn in 2025, up 77.8% from EGP 74.5 bn a year earlier. Total factored receivables surpassed EGP 40 bn in 1Q 2026 (up from EGP 29.4 bn in 1Q 2025), with the active client base up 28% to 958 companies. SME-focused fintech firm Oliv took the first digital factoring license in December 2024, and FRA digitized the sector this year, launching an e-Finance invoice-checking platform in February to block duplicate financing.

Seeding the startup plan

The government has launched an executive plan to support entrepreneurship and startups, targeting 5k startups and USD 5 bn in venture capital, Planning and Economic Development Minister Ahmed Rostom said on day five of Egypt Forum 2026, according to a ministry statement. The plan also carries a unified financing initiative to mobilize USD 1 bn over five years. Both figures restate February’s Startup Charter, which set the same USD 5 bn for 2031 alongside a five-unicorn goal; no deadline was given for the VC target this time.

What’s new is the delivery mechanism: Founders’ proposals for moving companies out of regulatory sandboxes and into permanent licenses will go to the Ministerial Group for Entrepreneurship, in coordination with the central bank, per the statement.

On financing, the ministry and the National Investment Bank — and its investment arm NI Capital — are preparing a joint fund structure with development partners to back companies at different growth stages, with no launch date set. That sits alongside the charter’s USD 1 bn initiative, which already includes a fund of funds managed by the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency.