An exploration of the real economics behind an Egyptian film

This year’s El Gouna Film Festival wraps up tonight, but behind its red carpet sits an industry where a hit film at home can still lose money. A mid-budget Egyptian feature now costs an average of EGP 70-80 mn to make, Prodigy Films founder and Executive Producer Mostafa Faramawy tells EnterpriseAM, but producers see only 40% of what it earns at the local box office. The other 60% goes to exhibitors, distributors, taxes, and theatrical overhead. By that math, a EGP 75 mn film needs close to EGP 190 mn in Egyptian ticket sales just to break even, a gross very few local films ever reach.

And the bill keeps growing. Some 15 Egyptian films cost a combined EGP 2 bn (c. USD 40 mn) to produce in 2025, or roughly EGP 133 mn apiece. Producer Shahinaz El Akkad told Youm7 last year that production costs have quadrupled, without mentioning a time frame: the money that once paid for three or four of her films now only covers one.

What it takes to shoot a film

It starts with a star. Egyptian audiences buy tickets for the lead actor, so the lead actor gets paid first. With an A-lister like Karim Abdel Aziz or Mona Zaki, “that single lead actor’s fee alone can consume 8% to 10% of the entire film budget,” Faramawy says. The star is also the gate before anything else happens: “Many production houses won’t even evaluate a script unless an A-list star is already attached to it,” he tells us.

Then it goes to paper and to budget. Writers go from a one-sentence logline to a two-to-four-page treatment, then a scene-by-scene outline, before finalizing the screenplay, Zain Ahmed, an assistant director turned scriptwriter, tells us. You can’t set scenes “in Italy when there’s no budget to travel there,” he adds. “The more contained and feasible your script is, the higher the chances it actually gets produced.”

And permits are now priced by the street. Producers used to buy one permit for a whole neighborhood like Maadi. Now every street needs its own, and a single street cost around EGP 15k a few years ago. “If you need to shoot across five streets, you have to pay that fee five times over,” Ahmed says.

Egyptian sets are always crowded. Why? “Honestly, because we hire a lot of people,” Ahmed says. A shoot can carry five assistant directors plus trainees, putting as many as 15 people in the directing department. “We take a single job that anywhere else in the world is handled by one person, break it down into three or four separate roles, and put them all in the directing department.”

The clock costs money too. A standard shift on set runs 14 hours, and overtime usually pays an extra half day. Crews are owed a 12-hour gap between shifts, so a 2am wrap means a 2pm call. Small things sink whole days. “A movie set is essentially organized chaos that you’re constantly trying to control,” Ahmed tells us. “An entire shooting day can be derailed because a single prop didn’t arrive.”

When money runs short, the script takes the first hit. Producers go back to the page and hunt for scenes the story can live without. “In the industry, we call those scenes ‘the fat,’” Faramawy says. “On-screen time equals money.” Swapping a lead actor or downgrading cameras and lighting comes last: “Quality cuts are always the last thing on the table.”

Getting a film out there

Marketing starts as the camera rolls. “You can’t wait until post-production to think about marketing, because key marketing materials must be shot on set during principal photography,” Faramawy says. So who fronts it? For MAD Solutions, marketing is handled in-house and capped early, Head of Sales and Acquisitions Abdelrahman Amin tells us. “Right at the beginning, we specify in the contract that marketing expenses shouldn’t exceed a set amount of money.” MAD covers that spend and claws it back: “If marketing expenses are, for example, EGP 10, I might pay that upfront and then recoup that money from revenues.” MAD then takes a fixed percentage of whatever the film earns.

Arthouse films get a leaner playbook. “If I’m marketing a commercial film, I’ll do billboards, on-ground activations, social media, etc,” Amin says. For arthouse titles, “we mainly rely on social media, PR, and a film’s festival premiere.”

Then there’s rights and licensing. MAD Distribution usually takes exclusive Arab world rights across theatrical, festival, TV, and streaming, while MAD World takes worldwide or international rights. Amin prefers 10-year terms, since the premiere and theatrical cycle alone runs more than a year and streaming licenses usually last two to five.

The festival route runs in a set order. “If your film premieres at Cannes, then goes to Karlovy Vary, finishes its international run, and then comes to El Gouna or Red Sea before moving to Carthage, that journey builds maximum buzz, media press, and public awareness,” Amin says.

Recouping is harder, though not impossible. “Distributors abroad have become hesitant to take risks, and so are producers. So it’s harder, but I wouldn’t say it doesn’t happen,” Amin says, noting that films like Goodbye Julia and The Voice of Hind Rajab both covered their budgets. And streamers are chasing stars too. Streaming platforms, both regional and international, are buying fewer arthouse and festival titles after three years of rising commercial output. “Right now, audiences are less focused on arthouse and festival films and more focused on major star-driven films,” Amin says.

Where the margin actually lives

Then comes the box office split. The 60% of the local gross that producers never see goes to exhibitors, distributors, taxes, and theatrical overhead, Faramawy says. Take a film that grosses EGP 100 mn at local cinemas: the producer walks away with about EGP 40 mn. Against a EGP 70-80 mn budget, a nine-figure local hit still doesn’t clear its costs.

So producers look to the Gulf. Saudi and Gulf cinemas pay out in USD and SAR, and that hard currency is now where producers make their margin. “That shift has completely redefined our business model over the past decade,” Faramawy says. The fix is a film that “appeals to both the local Egyptian audience and broader regional markets.”

Where the money is for first-timers

Grants are your way in. Regional funds take applications online, but “mainstream commercial production in Egypt is concentrated, making it difficult for outsiders to break in without existing connections,” Ahmed says. CineGouna is one door of many: funds across the region back Arab films at every stage, most taking applications online once a year. Most 2026 calls have closed, but here’s your who’s-who list for the 2027 round: