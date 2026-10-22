Consumer lenders can no longer finance gold, and analysts weigh what that says about how Egyptians save

Has installment credit become one of the easiest inflation hedges available to ordinary Egyptians? Enough people were using consumer loans to buy gold that the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) banned consumer finance companies from financing gold and other precious metals. The regulator classed gold bullion and jewelry as investment tools rather than consumer goods, and the ban covers silver and platinum too. That raises a bigger question about whether Egyptians lack good savings products or have lost faith in the local currency. The analysts we spoke to see a risk problem in the trend and little sign that people have given up on their banks.

Why gold, why now

It’s a familiar market cycle, says AUC finance professor Maher Asham. “Markets are always driven by two things: greed and fear,” he tells EnterpriseAM. When geopolitical shocks push up demand for gold, people’s first instinct is to borrow and buy, even when they can’t really afford it, and lenders keep lending to grow their returns, Asham says.

Gold has a pull on Egyptian households that other assets don’t, banking analyst Mohamed Abdel Moneim says. “Gold has a particularly powerful psychological and practical advantage: the average household understands it, can physically own it, can resell it, and sees it as a store of value,” he explains. Even as inflation slows, people still buy gold to protect their wealth because they remember “what high inflation did to [paper money],” Bokra Holding CEO Ayman Elsawy told us last year. That “inflation memory” counts for more than global price charts, he argued.

Where the risk is

Borrowing to buy gold only pays if prices rise fast enough. When buyers count on that, the trade “can become debt-financed speculation, potentially without a full appreciation of the risks,” economist Iten El Margoushy says. To break even, the buyer needs a price gain big enough to cover financing costs, fees, the gap between buying and selling prices, and the making charges on jewelry, she says.

It’s also the wrong tool for the job, Abdel Moneim says. “Financing an investment asset through a consumer finance product creates a mismatch between the purpose of the product and the underlying economic activity,” he explains. Buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) products were built for things people need, like a laptop or a replacement fridge, not for building up an asset.

The pressure builds when a borrower’s income drops. That buyer may have to sell at a loss to keep up with repayments, El Margoushy says, and the strain gets worse when the installments are spread across more than one lender. Egyptian law firms have also reported a rise in complaints about aggressive collection tied to consumer finance and BNPL, from incessant calls to contacting borrowers’ employers and families. The FRA submitted two folders of client complaints to the Administrative Court to defend its new registry for debt collectors against a challenge from some 71 collection firms. State law advisers have recommended the court uphold the rules, and from 22 January 2027, lenders can only work with registered collectors. Our July explainer covers why the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and FRA are putting guardrails on the BNPL boom.

Plenty of alternatives, if they fit

Certificates, T-bills, and money-market funds all offer another way to save, but they differ in minimum ticket, liquidity, brokerage access, volatility, and how much understanding they demand, Abdel Moneim says. Having access to a product isn’t the same as it suiting you, he adds, and the gap comes down to financial literacy and income.

Which product suits whom “depends on the amount invested and the individual’s liquidity and income needs,” El Margoushy says. Certificates and deposits pay regular interest, and some pay annual returns above the latest inflation rate, while gold pays nothing. “A saver who needs an income to live on has different priorities from an investor who can set aside surplus funds for years,” she says.

Interest rates are already doing part of the hedging. Egypt has had rates above inflation “for a long period,” Asham says, which gives savers a positive real return. The CBE held rates for a fifth straight meeting last month, keeping the overnight deposit rate at 19%. Urban inflation eased to 13.9% in September from 14.5% in August. That leaves the deposit rate about five points above inflation, by our math, even as monthly prices rose 1.3%.

Trust in banks is holding

Buying gold doesn’t mean people have given up on their banks. “A household can trust its bank completely and still decide that its long-term savings should be partly in gold, foreign currency, or property,” El Margoushy says. She points to deposit data: households held about 60% of all banking-sector deposits in May 2026, and those deposits grew about 15% between June 2025 and May 2026. “These figures do not support a sweeping conclusion that people are turning to gold because they lack savings alternatives within the banking system,” she says. Abdel Moneim points to financial inclusion too: 79% of Egyptians aged 15 and over had active financial accounts at the end of June, according to the CBE.

The sector’s growth is why the guardrail matters. Consumer finance volumes jumped 57% y-o-y to EGP 96.3 bn by end-2025, serving more than 10.8 mn customers through 48 licensed companies, according to FRA data. The expansion “underscores the importance of ensuring sustainable growth while preserving the sector’s intended purpose,” El Margoushy says.

OUR TAKE- The FRA moved before borrowed money in gold could build into a bigger problem, and that’s what makes the decision sound. Each side of the trade made sense on its own terms: savers wanted an inflation hedge, and lenders wanted volume while gold climbed. Put together, that meant borrowed money piling into a single asset, the kind of collective behavior regulators exist to catch before it turns systemic.