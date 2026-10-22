A new category of Egyptian retail is anchoring the country’s biggest malls

A new category of Egyptian retail intermediary is building the infrastructure the country’s homegrown brand wave needs to scale. Locally and Go Native are multi-brand showrooms that give Instagram-native brands their first real shelf space. Between them, they’ve anchored themselves in Cairo’s major malls, cut developer-partnership agreements that keep upfront capex off their balance sheets, and structured their operations around the premise that the wave they’re aggregating is structural, not cyclical. Locafy, an online-first third player, is following the same thesis without the physical footprint. All three are building for a version of the Egyptian consumer market in which the international fast-fashion chains don’t come back.

More than shelf space

Locally, which claims to have pioneered the brick-and-mortar showroom concept for local brands, explicitly positions itself as a platform rather than a landlord. “We’re definitely not only a space rental concept,” co-founder and CEO Mostafa Elsarrag tells EnterpriseAM. “We offer presence across seven branches in Egypt, monthly professional shoots, inclusion in campaigns and marketing efforts, and access to both offline retail and our online application. Brands plug into a system that already drives traffic, builds image, and generates sales.”

Locally watches conversion, not footfall. “High traffic alone means nothing if it doesn’t convert,” Elsarrag says. Brand selection runs on stated criteria: quality, positioning, and fit with the platform’s identity. Elsarrag is careful to frame the operation as curated.

Go Native runs a different diagnostic. “We rely heavily on feedback from our sales team and view our products through a fast-fashion model,” founder Omar Abuzaid tells us. “Our selection depends on which products sell more based on the data we now have. Some brands get a dedicated stand, others fit into a ‘mix and match’ product family.” The company identifies top-performing merchandise by tracking click reroutes for intent and sales for conversion.

Heavy by design

The aggregators’ business model is structured to absorb macro shocks. Locally combines rental income from brand tenants with a percentage of sales, with the split varying by brand. “We don't just make money from space; we grow when our brands grow,” Elsarrag says. Go Native has evolved from pure consignment (space rental plus revenue share) into a hybrid that includes wholesale for brands needing immediate cashflow. “We buy in bulk at a [reduced] price and operate on a high margin for those products to account for the inventory risk,” Abuzaid says.

The mall economics are the sharpest expression of the model. Go Native runs large-format stores of 700-1k sqm in major malls through partnerships with developers, including Al Futtaim Group and Marakez. “We are tenants; the developers handle the capex and are compensated through a minimum guarantee and the revenue share they take from us,” Abuzaid says. That structure keeps upfront costs light and ties occupancy costs to performance.

Where the capital goes: technology, marketing, and content. Locafy describes its platform as the primary investment, “built to be scalable and stronger than normal CMS platforms,” tech product manager Abdeljawad Muhammad tells us. Locally invests in paid ads, content production, an in-house team of designers and videographers, PR campaigns, and e-commerce infrastructure. Physical real estate, notably, is not on the fixed-cost list. Locally and Go Native rent rather than own.

A broadening base

The category’s customer base has shifted meaningfully. Go Native started by targeting 15-19-year-olds, the Gen Z consumers who came of age treating homegrown brands as the cultural default. Today, Abuzaid says, “If you go to our District 5 branch, you’ll find a mother shopping for her child while her husband also finds something.” He argues that’s the same customer base that used to shop internationally.

That broadening is the structural signal underneath the category. If the wave stayed a Gen Z phenomenon, it would be a demographic moment tied to the specific cohort of consumers who came of age after 2022. If it’s spreading to the customer base that used to shop at Zara and H&M, it’s a category shift in Egyptian consumer retail. The infrastructure being built to serve it needs to hold at scale.

Built to survive?

The aggregators are wagering that the FX gap that created the wave isn’t what sustains it. “The USD would have to drop to EGP 5-6 before international brands could truly compete with us again,” Abuzaid argues. Between import taxes and government regulations, he says, local sourcing has cost advantages that outlast any exchange-rate move. Elsarrag frames it differently: “Locally isn’t dependent on that gap. Even if global brands become cheaper, the brands that will survive are the ones with strong design, consistent quality, and clear positioning — not just price advantage.”

What’s next

More branches, and better ones. Go Native’s focus is now on maximizing sales per sqm through smarter displays and merchandising, Abuzaid tells us. The priority is optimizing current stores before opening new ones. “Our growth is very selective,” Abuzaid says.

Locally is moving in multiple directions at once: expanding its physical footprint, growing its app, widening its online presence, and increasing sales per brand. The goal, Elsarrag says, is building a stronger platform overall. Locafy has private labels and physical retail stores on the horizon, though no dates are attached.