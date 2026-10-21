A dozen companies have moved up from the SME board, and analysts say investors should look at how capital is being raised

Egypt’s SME market is sending more graduates up to the main board. Tawasoa Factoring and Future Care for Medical Industries both made the jump this year, bringing the total to a dozen companies, by our math, and the EGX is working to widen the funnel behind them. That makes this a good moment to ask what moving up should signal to investors, because for now the main test is a capital figure.

Moving up starts with paid-in capital. Once it crosses EGP 100 mn, a company can apply to transfer, with the exchange reviewing the application before signing off. Once a company goes above EGP 200 mn, the move becomes mandatory, according to the FRA’s listing and delisting rules (pdf). “The main board is a capital trigger. It’s not a decision,” says Mohamed Hazem, chairman of Tawasoa Factoring.

Graduating to the main board brings companies a much bigger pool of buyers, including institutional investors whose mandates exclude SME stocks, and a place in the universe the EGX’s indices draw from. The listing bar is higher too. A main-market listing requires at least 300 shareholders after the offering against 100 on the SME board, at least 5 mn issued shares against 100k, and pre-tax income in the last financial year of at least 5% of required paid-up capital, which the SME market doesn’t ask for, according to the listing rules.

Tawasoa shows how smooth the move can be for a company that prepares. As a non-bank lender already regulated by the FRA, it was producing quarterly audited income statements with full disclosures and running the board structure and committees that a listed company needs before it ever listed, Hazem tells us. “We were already doing the work,” he says, and the only addition at listing was an investor relations hire. The company moved up in June, seven months after listing, from around EGP 87 mn in paid-in capital against the EGP 100 mn floor, and Hazem says the capital increase would have happened regardless: “I would have done it anyway.”

ICYMI- Future Care followed in August, doubling its capital to EGP 115.2 mn after 14 years on the SME board. Ferchem Misr for Fertilizers and Chemicals and Premium Healthcare Group made the jump within a day of each other in 2025, after five companies transferred in 2024, more than in any year before it. Ten companies had moved up as of September 2025, then-EGX Chairman Islam Azzam said at Ferchem’s bell-ringing.

What changes and what doesn’t

Some rules stay the same on both boards. Quarterly financials with a limited-review report are required on either, and so is the quarterly report on shareholder and board structure, Hazem says. The minimum freefloat is identical too: 10% of a company’s listed shares, with a 5% floor. The one governance requirement that kicks in at EGP 100 mn is the audit committee (at least three non-executive directors, most of them independent, and one with financial and accounting experience), which SME-listed companies below the threshold don’t need. That makes Egypt’s junior board stricter than most in the region, by our read, since SME markets elsewhere typically ask less. Listing on Saudi Arabia’s Nomu, for instance, is materially lighter than listing on Tadawul.

That’s why the move works best as a stamp on what a company has already built. “Graduation certifies past performance; it does not create future performance,” Wael Abdallah, associate professor of finance at the American University in Cairo, tells us. Studies of companies moving from London’s AIM to the main market and from Japan’s junior board to the Tokyo exchange’s First Section find that share prices react well to the announcement and liquidity improves modestly, mostly through index eligibility. Long-run performance doesn’t reliably improve, he says, since firms tend to switch after a strong run in the first place.

How a company raises its capital tells investors even more. A rights issue puts in fresh money that should fund expansion, Monsef Morsy, managing director and head of research at CI Capital, tells us. A bonus issue, by contrast, is “a sort of accounting treatment”: it moves income the company has built up over the years from retained earnings into paid-in capital. The company can still grow without new capital, he says, but “you wouldn’t have the same expectations regarding potential growth.” Most migrations happen through rights issues, he adds, and the same pattern holds between Nomu and the Saudi main market.

Institutions apply the same two filters wherever a stock trades: how much of it trades freely and how fast it turns over, Sameh Gharib, a capital markets expert at Tycoon Securities, tells us. A graduate with a thin float and a thin order book reads to a fund like any main-market name that has been listed for years on limited float and volume.

Making graduation mean more

The SME market was always meant to be a stepping stone. Then-EGX chairman Ahmed El Sheikh described it in 2024 as a business incubator where companies spend three to five years raising the capital they need to expand before moving up, and current Chairman Omar Radwan has pointed to Future Care’s move as proof that the market can prepare promising companies for the main board.

Hazem would rather the market be judged on how well it prepares companies than on how many leave. “I don’t want the SME to be treated as a launchpad; I want it to be treated as an incubator,” he tells us, describing the years on the junior board as “a prepping period in terms of governance, board structure, and shareholder education.” He points to Nomu as a market where companies can stay and grow without the expectation that they’ll eventually move up.

IN CONTEXT- The EGX has been trying to widen the funnel. In August, Radwan signed an executive decision waiving administrative service fees for the first 20 companies that completed an initial SME-market listing by 30 September, covering the charges for reviewing listing and securities-addition applications and for publishing financial statements. Companies had to be nominated by MSMEDA under a cooperation protocol between the two, and they had to file three-year plans approved by a sponsor or an FRA-accredited adviser, with the EGX’s disclosure sector tracking delivery against them. The exemption can run past September depending on how it performs.

What would help most now is building up the investor side, Abdallah argues. Junior markets that work share a committed investor base — often helped by investor-side tax breaks — and credible gatekeepers with their reputations on the line, like AIM’s nominated advisers, he tells us. They also require a steady pipeline of growth companies, liquidity providers, and a well-trodden path to the main board, he notes, citing AIM, TSX Venture, and KOSDAQ as examples. Egypt already has the sponsor model, he says, but still needs the investor base that would give sponsorship its full weight.

OUR TAKE- Graduation goes most smoothly for companies that build the groundwork before they move, as Tawasoa shows. Paid-in capital gets a company through the door, but freefloat, shareholder spread, and trading history show how ready it is for the main board, and those are the measures to track as the next wave of SME listings comes through.