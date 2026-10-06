Culture is the hardest part of digital transformation

Technology can start the transformation; culture decides how far it goes in an organization. The Digital Leadership: Driving Cultural and Organizational Change program builds the leadership skills to assess an organization’s digital culture, design governance models for change, and lead a digital transformation roadmap. Participants work through five modules, covering foundations of digital leadership through a capstone project applying their roadmap to a real organization. The eight-session blended program runs live online and on campus , with the next cohort beginning 23 November 2026.

Applications close on 18 October 2026. Apply here